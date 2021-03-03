Nicholas Jerry Hepp and Karen Ann Sekora
Christopher John White and Tareva Katrice Evans
Dannion Joseph Niles and Audreianna Symone Hawkins
Ross Landis Acampora and Lindsey Ann Stottlemyer
William Gage Black and Rheanne Jolene Griffith
William Ritchie Dalton and Sarah Abigail Ervin
Henry William Zeigler, Jr. and Patricia Diana Taylor
Robert John Schmidt and Robin Charmaine Kaluzienski
Megan Elaine Phillips and Anastasia Marie Blake Colwell
Eugene Clark Boli and Deborah Ann Gore
Kevin James Murray and Carol Jane Bell Metcalf
Annette Dione Burke and Jacob George Estrada
George Herman Davis and Tina Denise Holt Vick
