Nicholas Jerry Hepp and Karen Ann Sekora

Christopher John White and Tareva Katrice Evans

Dannion Joseph Niles and Audreianna Symone Hawkins

Ross Landis Acampora and Lindsey Ann Stottlemyer

William Gage Black and Rheanne Jolene Griffith

William Ritchie Dalton and Sarah Abigail Ervin

Henry William Zeigler, Jr. and Patricia Diana Taylor

Robert John Schmidt and Robin Charmaine Kaluzienski

Megan Elaine Phillips and Anastasia Marie Blake Colwell

Eugene Clark Boli and Deborah Ann Gore

Kevin James Murray and Carol Jane Bell Metcalf

Annette Dione Burke and Jacob George Estrada

George Herman Davis and Tina Denise Holt Vick

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.