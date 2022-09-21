DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 4, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to Newport Medical Center in regards to a disorderly male. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to employees and another patient who stated that Demitris Keyes was yelling and cursing. The patient stated that while Keyes was yelling, at one point his pants were down, exposing himself to the people around him. Keyes was located outside, and he was then taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 3, officers were sent to investigate a vandalism. Upon arrival, Officer Mike Robey spoke with Aaron Naillwho stated that he had seen a gray Dodge Truck slowly drive up to a gray Nissan Murano. Naill stated that he heard what sounded like several impacts to the Murano. The Dodge truck then left the area quickly and saw an egg that had been thrown at the Murano. Officer Robey then spoke with the owner of the Murano, Carly Gregg, who stated that she did not know anyone who would have vandalized her vehicle. The vehicle did not have any noticeable damage. Officer Robey stated he then spoke with Shannon Smith who stated that her daughter had been in an altercation with a boy from school who she had some trouble with. Smith stated that she thought the boy drove a gray Dodge Truck, and that she owned a gray Nissan Murano that she thought the boy may have mistaken for the vehicle that had gotten vandalized. Officers discovered a tag of the suspect vehicle, which came back as belonging to Paula Messer. Officers have requested a video from the Newport Housing Authority.
TRESPASSING: On September 6, Police were dispatched to a residence concerning an unwanted female on property. Upon arrival, Sergeant Cassady observed a female sitting on the front porch of the residence. The female, identified as Susan Luebke, stated that she was on the property to discuss a car deal, where she gave money for a car but never received the car. Luebke was advised that the property owners did not want her on their property, and she was ordered to leave. Luebke was advised that the car issue was a civil issue and that she would have to take them to a small claims court. Police spoke to the homeowners and they advised that Luebke had been banging on the front door and window for over an hour and they had it on video. The owner stated that they waited over an hour before calling. Carter stated that they thought she would leave on her own, and that she had been coming over to the residence uninvited off and on for several weeks now and will not stop. Luebke appeared to be having some mental issues but refused emergency medical services.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 6, Patrolman Paul Weber was contacted by Sheila Davis, who stated that she has been harassed by her neighbors. Davis stated that after the police had arrested her neighbor, Timothy Crumbley, for a domestic incident, the Newport Plain Talk had incorrectly wrote in the paper that she was the one who called police. Davis stated that since Crumbley had been released from jail, he, his sister Sherry Shelton, and their other neighbor Marty Phillips had been yelling, screaming, and cursing at her while she’s at her home. Davis states she asked them to stop, but the harassment continued. Davis was then advised on how to file a criminal summons and was advised to call dispatch if any illegal activity continues.
THEFT: Police were called to Walmart in reference to a complaint of a theft. Upon arrival, officers spoke to an employee of Walmart who stated that on September 5, a female attempted to purchase a laptop computer, an apple watch, and two sets of headphones, valued at $2,500.08. The female counted out $2,600 in cash on the counter. She then recounted the money to the cashier where she removed $1,400 from the money. The cashier then took the money and placed it in the cash register. The white female then went to the customer service desk where she purchased two $500.00 gift cards. The total of the cards was $1,002.30. The female then confused the cashier again and was able to recount the money to the cashier while removing $640.00 cash from the total. The cashier then took the money and activated the cards. Walmart Loss Prevention officers then tried to cancel the cards, but were unable to do so because the cards had already been used for the total amount. The total loss to Walmart was $3,040.00. There was also a white male that was with the female when she went to customer service. He attempted to return the Apple Watch and the headphones, but was told he could not return the items due to the fact that he would not show the cashier the receipt. The offenders left in a red SUV that looked like a Ford Explorer.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 6, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a Mr. and Mrs. Sharpe, concerning a complaint with the hotel manager of the Quality Inn, Hitendrakumar Patel. Mr. Sharpe stated that he and his wife had been employees of the Quality Inn since June 2022, and since that time, they had noticed and documented changes to their paychecks and time cards. Mr. Sharpe stated that Patel has taken their times and made changes to reflect less hours in order to pay them less. Mr. Shape then showed officers on one such pay period that he had clocked in and worked approximately 288 hours over the course of the two-week pay period, and only received 80 hours worth of pay. They stated that they had since moved out of the hotel and have attempted to keep from coming into contact with Mr. Patel.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 6, Officer Justin Shelton rescinded to Murphy USA in reference to an intoxicated male refusing to leave and opening the door to customers’ vehicles. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton came into contact with Michael Danford, who was moving erratically and could not control his body movements. Danford was sweating profusely and had trouble keeping his balance. Upon asking if he was under the influence, Danford stated that he had “drank a few beers and took a shot of liquor.” Danford was considered a danger to himself and others in his intoxicated condition. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION/VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On September 6, Officer Lindsey Laughter observed a female in all black clothing behind the closed Shell station on West Highway 25/70, which is an area known for drug activity. Officer Laughter made contact with the female, who she stated was acting nervous upon the encounter. She first identified herself as “Chelsea Heyman,” but during the investigation, her real name was determined to be Chelcee Shelt. Shelt was found to have a violation of probation for a child neglect charge. Shelt was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Annex.
VANDALISM: On September 8, Officer Alex Reese responded to an active break-in on Cooper Street. Upon Arrival, Officer Reese spoke with Nikki Gibson, who stated she was sweeping her floor when she noticed two white males, dressed in all black, attempting to break into a storage unit behind her apartment. She stated that the men began running on foot towards Rock City Road upon noticing her. Officers then checked the storage unit, which had pry marks suspected to be from a pry bar. Gibson advised the officers who owned the storage unit belonged to, but the officers were unable to make contact.
STALKING: On September 8, Officers were dispatched to Best Western for an issue of harassment. Officer Leahla Hance spoke with Richard Sharpe, Alan Yonker, Bobbie Sharpe, Mary Hall, and Bradley Greus. These individuals contacted law enforcement in regards to Hitendralumar Patel harassing and stalking them. The parties have had previous incidents with each other, and they all stated that Patel has been driving by their residence multiple times on different dates. The victims also provided video of the male subject that Officer Hance was able to identify Patel. Officer Hance spoke with Patel who admitted to driving by the residence multiple times. Patel was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
UNRULY CHILD: On September 8, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Rural Medical in regards to a juvenile male skipping class and being unruly to his father. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton made contact with a Mr. Holt who stated that his child had left school and had been aggressive towards him, threatening to “strangle the life out of him.” The juvenile was issued a citation and returned to Cocke County High School.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 8, Officer Alex Reese responded to Love’s Travel Center for a male that had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, Officer Reese spoke with Matthew Frederick who stated that his commercial truck broke down in the parking lot. Another trucker had attempted to tow his truck to the service station in the parking lot. He also stated that Raymond Darrin was with him in the truck and the time of the incident. Frederick stated he told Darin multiple times to either stay in the truck or get out, and Darrin would not listen. Frederick stated he lost all of the air in his brake system, and Darrin fell off of the truck. Frederick’s front tire made contact with Darrin’s leg. EMS came to the scene and transported Darrin to Newport Medical Center for a leg injury.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Officer Justin Shelton responded to Feed My Sheep in regards to a possibly intoxicated female. Officer Shelton made contact with Jennifer Winstead who had slurred speech and a strong odor of marijuana coming from her person. Winstead also had trouble keeping her balance. Winstead was considered a danger to himself and others in her intoxicated condition. Winstead was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
LIQUOR LAW VIOLATIONS/LIGHT LAW VIOLATION: On September 10, Officer Lindsey Laughter conducted a traffic stop at the Exxon gas station on Highway 25/70 due to a broken left tail light. Officer Laughter made contact with the driver Jilena Blevins and stated that she could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked about the odor, Blevins stated that she had smoked marijuana at a residence approximately ten minutes prior to the traffic stop. Blevins stated that there was no marijuana in the vehicle, but the officer did locate an open container of Twisted Tea in the vehicle. Officer Lindsey asked Blevins to perform standardized field sobriety tests and ARIDE tests, and according to the report, she performed well. Blevins was cited for Light Law, Open Container, and Financial Responsibility.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: On September 9, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Family Inn on Cosby Highway concerning a father and son in a physical altercation. Upon arrival, Patrolman Suggs observed a male standing outside his hotel room with a bloody nose. He was able to identify the male as Terry Cameron. Terry Cameron has stated he had been in a fight with his son, Jared Cameron, who had walked away from the scene but returned upon officer arrival. Officer’s spoke with Jared Cameron, who stated that his father had accused him of breaking into a safe in a hotel room and stealing a gun and money. Jared stated that the two began arguing and cussing, when Terry then pushed Jared, causing him to spill his drink. The two began fighting inside the hotel room, where each party sustained facial injuries. Terry Cameron was determined to be the primary aggressor and was placed under arrest for Domestic Assault.
THEFT: On September 9, Officer Alex Reese responded to Love’s Travel Center in reference to a shoplifter. Officer Reese made contact with James Keller, who stated he had put a pair of gloves in his pocket but was going to pay for them. The store clerks told the officer that they had a backpack in the security office that Keller had put items in, totaling $115.43. Keller was issued a citation for theft under $100 and was trespassed from the travel center.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: On September 9, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Tractor Supply in Newport, concerning a possible medical emergency. Upon arrival, Patrolman Suggs observed a female, later identified as Amanda Raper, sitting in the driver seat of a running vehicle and behaving erratically. Raper was found to have had very slurred speech and uncontrollable body movements. Officers observed glass pipes and metal spoons, commonly used to smoke narcotics, and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in plain view. Raper was asked to step out of the vehicle and was detained for her own safety and he safety of officers. As she was being placed in handcuffs, Raper appeared to doze off while standing up. Raper was placed under arrest for public intoxication, possession of schedule VI, and unlawful drug paraphernalia, and was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
THEFT: ON September 9, Police were dispatched to Walgreens in reference to a female shoplifter that had left the store. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Loss Prevention Associate Rachel Stewart who stated that she had observed a female take a $34.01 inhaler into the restroom and then walk out without it. Stewart stated that she went into the restroom and found the open discarded box with the merchandise missing. The female then left the store without making a purchase. Stewart told Officers that she was unable to show the footage at the time of the incident, but stated that if the female could be identified, Walgreens wanted to prosecute.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 10, a vehicle driven by Jacob James arrived at the Newport Police Department, and Officer Brandon Cassady stated that he observed a female in the bed of the truck, later identified as Cortney Watts. James stated that his ex-girlfriend had jumped in the bed of his truck and refused to get out when he tried to leave his work place. James and Watts had ended their romantic relationship earlier in the day and had been arguing for several days admittedly by both parties. Watts stated that James still had a key to her residence, and after drinking “a couple of beers” while hanging out with a friend, she had a friend drive her to James’s workplace to get her key back. She admitted to arguing with James before jumping in the bed of his truck, and admitted that her actions and behavior were unreasonable. James stated that he intended to seek an Order of Protection at the Cocke County Courthouse on Monday. Watts was escorted to her residence by Cocke County Deputy Pickens.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: On September 10, Police were dispatched to Terrace Way in reference to a physical domestic incident. While en route, dispatch advised that they could hear the complainant, Courtney Miller, screaming and advised she was being choked before the phone was disconnected. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Miller outside the apartment. Miller stated that her boyfriend, Phillip Norwood, had used both his hands to choke her and push her head against a wall during an argument. Patrolman Weber stated that he did observe Miller’s throat to be red in color, consistent with her statement. Norwood then came out of the apa and openly stated, “I choked her, but I didn’t punch her.” Norwood stated that he was drunk and admitted the argument had been because of his drinking. Norwood was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE I, II, VI/ SHOPLIFTING: On September 12, Officer Shane Bower to Walmart in regards to a theft. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the Loss Prevention officer who stated that a female, identified as Ginger Arrowood, paid for $52.45 worth of merchandise and skipped scanning $153.91 worth of merchandise and concealed it inside bags. Upon speaking to Arrowood, she admitted to the theft, but stated she would pay for it. Officer Bowen then took Arrowood into custody and transported her to the Cocke County Jail. Upon searching Arrowood’s purse while at the jail, Officers located a pink pouch that contained a bag of 1 gram of suspected Methamphetamine,two bags that contained 1.34 grams of suspected heroin, and two bags that contained 1.34 grams of suspected heroin,two bags that contained 2.20 grams of suspected Marijuana, and a glass pipe.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: On September 12, Officers Alex Reese and Shane Bower responded to Walmart in reference to Walmart in regards to a shoplifter. Officer Reese spoke with the Loss Prevention Officer Doug Justice who stated he saw a male shove an ink cartridge in the front of his pants. He also told Officers that there was a female with him that actively watched him place the cartridge in his pants. The Officers were able to observe the man leaving the store without paying for the item that was still in his pants, and made contact with the male outside of the store. The male was then identified as James Ball. Ball admitted to taking the item and “stuffing it down his pants.” Officer Reese made contact with the female, identified as Ella Ellison, inside the store. Ellison stated that she did not know Ball was stealing and that she was not with him. Ball told the officers outside that Ellison brought him to the store to steal the cartridges for her. The ink cartridge was valued at $104. Ball was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail. When Ellison was taken into custody, Officer Bower located a black bag inside of her purse that contained five smaller bags containing suspected heroin and one bag that contained 2 grams of suspected Methamphetamine. OFficer Bower stated that he also located several clear plastic bags, digital scales, cut straws, and $455 in cash that was broken down into small dominations, all consistent with the sale of narcotics. Ellison was then also transported to the Cocke County Jail.
THEFT: On September 12, Officers were dispatched to City Park Grocery for an attempted break-in. Officer Leahla Hance spoke with Nick Patel who stated that a male had attempted to break into the drink machines and the front door of the store. Officer Hance stated that she observed damage to the front door lock, the drink machine locks, and the top of the machines. Patel had video and pictures of the male, and Officers were able to identify the suspect.
VANDALISM: On September 12, Officer Jordan Douglas spoke to Esther Murphy at a residence on Blue Ridge Way in reference to vandalism. Murphy stated that she noticed multiple scratches on the hood and roof of her 2014 Chevrolet Sonic. Officer Douglas stated that he did observe the scratches. Murphy stated to the officer that she was having issues with some neighbors and she had recently had work done on the vehicle. She said she was unsure of when or where the damage had actually occurred.
THEFT: On September 12, James McSween came into the Newport Police Department to report his ten-foot kayak missing. McSween stated that he had last seen his kayak on August 14, and discovered it missing on September 12. McSween stated that the red kayak was last seen at the bottom of his property.
VANDALISM/THEFT: On September 12, Officers were dispatched to Robin Street for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, Officer Leahla Hance spoke with Jamie Kinsler who stated that her and a male were both on the lease of the property. Kinsler then told Officers that the male had cut holes in and vandalized her clothes and her children’s clothes, valuing the loss to be more than $600. Officer Hance reported that she did observe the holes cut into Kinsler’s and her children’s clothing. Kinsler also stated that the male had taken two TVs valued at $250 and $169, a log glass top coffee table valued at $400, and school fundraiser candy bars valued at $60.
DUI/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE: On September 12, Patrolman Paul Webber initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that he observed to have no functioning brake lights and very dim tail lights. Patrolman Weber made contact with the driver, Roger Kirkpatrick, who “immediately laid down across the bench seat of his vehicle and was quivering and crying.” Kirkpatrick stated that he had a toothache but was driving around, trying to find money. The officer noted that Kirkpatrick could not control his body movements and kept forgetting what he was doing. He also reported that Kirkpatrick’s speech was slow and muffled, and his pupils did not react to light and were constricted. Kirkpatrick performed several field sobriety tests and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Kirkpatrick was then placed under arrest and advised of the implied consent law before he refused to supply a blood sample. Upon inventory of Kirkpatrick’s vehicle before towing, Officer Laughter located a bag containing what appeared to be a black substance consistent with heroin.
THEFT: On September 12, Officers were sent to Freeman Avenue in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, Officer Mike Robey spoke with Kaley Pointer who stated that an identified male came into her residence and stole an Xbox that belonged to her son. Pointer stated that she was not home at the time of the incident. Chris Knox told the officer that the male entered the residence and pushed him before grabbing the Xbox and leaving. Tray Turner then spoke with the officer and stated that the male shoved Knox and took the Xbox. Officer Robey stated he then spoke with the male on the phone who stated that he was in the residence but did not take the Xbox. Pointer then stated that her neighbor had seen the male leave with the Xbox. No arrests or charges were recorded at the time of the report.
DRIVING WITh SUSPENDED LICENSE/SIMPLE POSSESSION: On September 13, Officer Alex Reese conducted a traffic stop for a violation of the Muffler Law. Officer Reese reported that the muffler of the vehicle was not in good working condition and was emitting excessive noise. After running the plate number, Officer Reese also reported that the registration displayed did not match the vehicle on which it was displayed. The officer made contact with the driver, Michael Davis, who stated he was on his way to take his friend, Michael Smelcer, home. Davis’ drivers license was suspended for a failure to file an insurance certificate from September 2020, out of Sevier County General Session Court. Davis gave consent for his vehicle to be searched, and Officer Reese found a small bag containing a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a bag containing approximately 5 grams of suspected marijuana. Davis was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
ACTIVE WARRANT: On September 13, Officer Joshyua Shults responded to Newport Medical Center in reference to a male arguing with hospital staff. After making contact with the male and identifying him as Derek Jackson, it was discovered that he had an active warrant out of the Cocke County General Sessions Court for a violation of probation. Jackson was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE: On September 13, Officer Shane Bower attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Bailey and Budha Streets with a window tint violation. The vehicle continued to travel to the end of Maple Leaf Lane before coming to a stop. Upon speaking to the driver, identified as Markell Jackson, Officer Bower stated he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Jackson had slurred speech and appeared lethargic. Jackson’s license status was shown to be suspended out of Hamblen County. Officer Bower stated he performed standard sobriety field testing which showed Jackson having signs of impairment. Jackson was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
VANDALISM: On September 14, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Newport Dry Goods in reference to vandalism. Officer Shelton stated that upon his arrival, he found that someone had cut the box that accepts money out and took the money out of the Coca Cola Machine. He also noticed that the coin return at the bottom of the machine was broken. Coca Cola was notified of the damages, but stated they could not give an estimate of the damage until a repair technician had viewed the machine. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
FRAUD: On September 14, Police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a male attempting to use another person’s ID to return merchandise. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Walmart employee Nikki Cosby. Cosby stated a tall male with black hair attempted to use an ID belonging to Aaron White to return merchandise. Cosby stated she confronted the male who stated that the ID belonged to his friend and pointed to another male in the store. Cosby stated she recognized the other male as Charles Huff and confronted the male about that issue as well. Cosby stated she told the male she was not going to give him the ID back, and he left the store. Patrolman Weber then obtained the ID from Cosby and entered it into a property locker. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT OR ENDANGERMENT: On September 15, Police were dispatched to Fourth Street in reference to a physical domestic altercation. Police were advised by dispatch that the female complainant, Sara Guinn, called 911 to report that her boyfriend, James House, had assaulted her and her daughter. Patrolman Paul Weber observed the back door of the residence to be standing open with the glass broken and a pool of blood near, upon his arrival. House then came out of the residence and told Officers that Guinn and her daughter were the ones who assaulted him, and they are the ones who broke the glass in the door. Patrolman Weber did report that House had “several fresh lacerations to his chest”. Police then discovered Guin and left the residence on foot to seek medical treatment at Newport Medical Center for a laceration on her arm. Captain Matthew Elliot made contact with Guinn and her daughter at the hospital and advised that the juvenile was still crying and visually upset about the altercation.. Guinn told the captain that she and House got into an argument in their vehicle when House became aggressive and pulled both females out of the car by their hair. She said he then locked them out of the residence, and that she was the one who broke the glass in the door as a means of entry. Once inside, the altercation continued. House was determined to be the primary aggressor of the altercation and was placed under arrest.
ASSAULT/THEFT/VANDALISM: On September 15, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to a residence on Commanche Drive in reference to a possible domestic disturbance. While en route, dispatch advised that the male party had left the area headed toward White Pine in a red van. Upon arrival, Patrolman Suggs spoke with the victims, a Ms. Leach and Ms. Ashburn. Leach stated that the male, Lawrence Manns, was her ex-boyfriend, and she felt very unsafe around him. Manns reportedly showed up at the residence and began loading items that belonged to Leach. Leach states she observed her tv broken and on the ground after Manns was seen leaving the residence. Leach valued the broken tv at $4500. :each stated she also smelled a strong odor of gasoline inside the residence. Officers reported they also smelled the strong odor of gasoline and found that it had been freshly poured on Leach’s bed and all throughout the house. Leach states that Manns made comments to her stating that he was going to “burn her down” before leaving the residence. Leach stated that House also took her car key fobs, keeping her from being able to use her vehicle. Ashburn stated she was behind Manns’ vehicle when he attempted to leave the residence. She stated he put the vehicle in reverse and began backing out of the driveway with her still behind the vehicle. Ashburn states she was moved approximately seven-feet from the point where she was originally standing by Manns’ vehicle. No injuries were reported, but both parties stated they feared Manns would return. Warrants were issued for Manns at the time of the report.
ACTIVE WARRANT: On September 15, Patrolman Eli Suggs observed Anjelica Roberts walking into Dixie Pawn shop and showing active arrest warrants out of Cocke County. Roberts’ warrants were confirmed to be active, and she was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS: On September 15, Officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Walgreens in reference to a trespassed female on the property. Upon arrival, employees advised that the female, Tonya Weathers, was then walking around inside the store. Weathers was placed under arrest for trespassing and was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
VANDALISM/THEFT: On September 15, police were dispatched to Quality Inn in reference to vandalism. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the manager, Hitendrakumar Patel, who stated that his former employee, Richard Sharpe, had lived on the property. Patel stated that Sharpe was terminated from the business and evicted from the property. Shape reportedly had broken the lock on the room door “so that employees could not enter it until they ordered a replacement lock.” Patek stated that when he was finally able to gain entry to the room, he found it to be destroyed. Patrolman Weber was able to view the substantial damage to the room that included half painted walls, ripped open sofa cushions, a destroyed bed frame, smashed tv, and more. Patel estimated the damaher to be around $5,000, and that Sharpe was also still in possession of $700 worth of hotel tools and equipment that turned up missing when Sharpe left. Patrolman Weber stated that warrants would be issued “ on or around September 18,” when he can make contact with Sharpe.
VANDALISM: On September 14, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Petals Florist concerning a possible vehicle break-in. Patrolman Suggs stated that he observed the vehicle with the side doors open and interior lights on upon his arrival. The vehicle, a large church van belonging to First Baptist Church, was found to have no visible damage to the inside of the cab upon search. The back door of the van was observed to have damage valued at approximately $100. No warrants were issued at the time of the report.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 14, Police were dispatched to Motel 6, concerning a female possibly overdosing. Patrolman Eli Suggs stated that he observed the female lying on her back in the parking lot upon his arrival. The female, identified as a Ms. Glenn, appeared to be overdosing on a narcotic, and was reportedly administered Narcan by a bystander prior to officer arrival. Patrolman Suggs stated that he then administered one 4mg dose of Narcan, and Officer Shelton also administered one 4mg dose of Narcan to Glenn before she started to become responsive. Glenn was observed by Priority EMS and stated that she had taken Suboxone prior to police arrival. Glenn was transported to Newport Medical Center without incident.
WEAPON LAW VIOLATION/POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI: Patrolman Paul Weber reported that on September 15, he observed a vehicle traveling on Highway 25/70 having a malfunctioning brake light that appeared to only be operating at certain times. He stated he then followed the vehicle on Interstate 40 eastbound and observed the same vehicle swerve multiple times and drive onto the shoulder of the roadway. A traffic stop was then initiated, and the officer reported that a strong odor of marijuana came from the vehicle upon his approach. The driver, Taygn Hicks, admitted to having 2 ounces marijuana and a handgun in the center console. Hicks was then detained, and her vehicle was searched and found to have 60 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm RUger handgun, with an extra loaded magazine, totalling 14 rounds. Hicks was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS/RESISTING ARREST: On September 15, Officer Justin Shelton responded to English Street in reference to a trespasser. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton made contact with a Ms. L. Presnell and Chastity Presnell. Ms. L. Presnell asked the officer to enter her home away from Chastity, and informed the officers that Chastity was not supposed to be at the residence to due a past experience were she attacked Ms. L.Presnell. Officer Shelton reported that at that time, he stepped outside to ask Chastity to provide her drivers license. Chastity then became agitated and shouted, “We the people are tired of you.” Officer Shelton stated that at that time he then attempted to detain Chastity. She attempted to go around the office, and when he stepped in front of her, Office Shelton stated that she became aggressive and began thrashing her arms. Officer Shelton then wrapped his arms around Chastity in an attempt to restrain her, and she then head-butted the officer. Officer Shelton stated he was then forced to place Chastity on the ground to handcuff her. Chastity was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
