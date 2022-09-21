DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 4, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to Newport Medical Center in regards to a disorderly male. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to employees and another patient who stated that Demitris Keyes was yelling and cursing. The patient stated that while Keyes was yelling, at one point his pants were down, exposing himself to the people around him. Keyes was located outside, and he was then taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.

GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 3, officers were sent to investigate a vandalism. Upon arrival, Officer Mike Robey spoke with Aaron Naillwho stated that he had seen a gray Dodge Truck slowly drive up to a gray Nissan Murano. Naill stated that he heard what sounded like several impacts to the Murano. The Dodge truck then left the area quickly and saw an egg that had been thrown at the Murano. Officer Robey then spoke with the owner of the Murano, Carly Gregg, who stated that she did not know anyone who would have vandalized her vehicle. The vehicle did not have any noticeable damage. Officer Robey stated he then spoke with Shannon Smith who stated that her daughter had been in an altercation with a boy from school who she had some trouble with. Smith stated that she thought the boy drove a gray Dodge Truck, and that she owned a gray Nissan Murano that she thought the boy may have mistaken for the vehicle that had gotten vandalized. Officers discovered a tag of the suspect vehicle, which came back as belonging to Paula Messer. Officers have requested a video from the Newport Housing Authority.

