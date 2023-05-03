Public intoxication/violation of probation/failure to appear: On April 28 officers were approached by customers at the Marathon gas station about an intoxicated male inside the store acting in an aggressive manner toward them. A man was observed exiting the store stumbling and using a trash can for balance. The man, Steven Craig, had a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. He stated he “drank a few shots” before walking to the store for cigarettes. He was a danger to himself and others in his intoxicated condition and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. Upon arrival he was found to have warrants for violation of probation and child support out of Cocke County.
Violation of probation/contempt of court: While patrolling Jim Town Road on April 28 an officer heard an argument. Contact was made with Joshua Shehee, who had a bloody nose. He stated he had been in a fight with his girlfriend Brittany and declined to make a report. He was found to have two active warrants and was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. Brittany also declined to make a report.
Capias/violation of probation: Police were dispatched April 28 to In & Out Market on Cosby Highway regarding an impaired couple in an older Honda. From past interactions, they were identified as Ashley Carr and Thomas Smith. Both were found to have active warrants for violation of probation. Carr was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident. During a pat down of Smith a large amount of money was found and placed into an evidence bag, sealed and transported to NPD to be counted. The amount was $14,822. It was alleged from an inheritance. A property receipt was issued to Smith. At the jail, Carr was found to have a warrant for theft for up to $1,000.
Possession/unlawful drug paraphernalia: An officer was dispatched April 28 to the area of Walgreens for a possible drunk driver. The vehicle was observed to turn out of the parking lot on Cosby Highway and stopped at the intersection of Cosby Highway and East Main Street for an extended period of time. A traffic stop was initiated. The driver, Janice Banks, began to ramble and could not follow simple instructions. Upon conducting field tests, a blue/green film inside of her right nostril was seen. A consented search of her vehicle found a pill grinder with residue in it. A plastic baggie inside her change purse contained 10 suspected 10mg Oxycodone pills and three suspected 2mg Alprazolam pills. She was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Domestic assault/theft: Officers were dispatched April 28 to Uptown Rentals for a possible intoxicated male. Contact was made with Christopher Yates who was found to have two active, confirmed warrants. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Disorderly conduct: NPD responded April 29 to HomeTowne Laundry West for a male causing a problem with two female customers. David Ruggles was found to be loitering inside, not doing laundry and causing customers to feel uncomfortable. He was given a chance to leave and did so. Approximately 20 minutes later police were dispatched again on the same complaint. Ruggles was then placed under arrest for causing a public annoyance and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Shoplifting: Police responded April 30 to Walmart regarding a shoplifter. A vehicle matching the description of the suspected vehicle was observed and an investigative stop was made in the Wendy’s parking lot. The passenger, Todd Johnson, stated he knew what this was about and told officers he stole two bags of dog food and six boxes of trading cards. The driver, Breanna Dover, was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson County. Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident. Total value of the items taken was $221.81. The items were returned to Walmart.
Shoplifting: Police responded April 30 to Walmart regarding a theft. Anthony Howard was located in the parking lot, who admitted to the theft and items (a men’s hat and ear buds) totaling $35 were recovered. The items could not be resold due to Howard damaging the packages. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: An officer observed a vehicle May 1 on WB 25/70, which began drifting from lane to lane and traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. The vehicle eventually made a stop under the I-40 underpass. The driver, Gregory Bordelon, appeared disoriented and did not know where he was. He performed poorly on standardized field tests and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
