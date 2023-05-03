Public intoxication/violation of probation/failure to appear: On April 28 officers were approached by customers at the Marathon gas station about an intoxicated male inside the store acting in an aggressive manner toward them. A man was observed exiting the store stumbling and using a trash can for balance. The man, Steven Craig, had a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. He stated he “drank a few shots” before walking to the store for cigarettes. He was a danger to himself and others in his intoxicated condition and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. Upon arrival he was found to have warrants for violation of probation and child support out of Cocke County.

Violation of probation/contempt of court: While patrolling Jim Town Road on April 28 an officer heard an argument. Contact was made with Joshua Shehee, who had a bloody nose. He stated he had been in a fight with his girlfriend Brittany and declined to make a report. He was found to have two active warrants and was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. Brittany also declined to make a report.

