Possession of handgun while under influence/unlawful drug paraphernalia/possession of controlled substance: Officers responded to a crash scene March 10 at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Cosby Highway in front of the Newport Community Center. The driver of the vehicle that was determined to be at fault, Karter Blake Hall, appeared to have slowed reaction time and glossy, red eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. He performed poorly on all standardized field tests after being transported to Newport Medical Center and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and then transported back to the accident site momentarily. There, officers advised that two open bottles of cognac, 2.43 grams of suspected marijuana, two rolled marijuana cigarettes, a Glock 48 9mm pistol with a magazine inserted and loaded with 10 bullets were found in the vehicle. Hall stated the gun belongs to him after he purchased it from a friend for “500 and something dollars.” He was then transported to Cocke County Jail where he told officers he had a pipe on his person consistent with smoking marijuana.

Violation of probation: During a traffic stop March 10 on West 25-70 at Krystal’s for a window tint violation, contact was made with Nikoda Billington, who was found to have an active warrant through Cocke County for probation violation. She was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

