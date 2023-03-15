Possession of handgun while under influence/unlawful drug paraphernalia/possession of controlled substance: Officers responded to a crash scene March 10 at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Cosby Highway in front of the Newport Community Center. The driver of the vehicle that was determined to be at fault, Karter Blake Hall, appeared to have slowed reaction time and glossy, red eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. He performed poorly on all standardized field tests after being transported to Newport Medical Center and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and then transported back to the accident site momentarily. There, officers advised that two open bottles of cognac, 2.43 grams of suspected marijuana, two rolled marijuana cigarettes, a Glock 48 9mm pistol with a magazine inserted and loaded with 10 bullets were found in the vehicle. Hall stated the gun belongs to him after he purchased it from a friend for “500 and something dollars.” He was then transported to Cocke County Jail where he told officers he had a pipe on his person consistent with smoking marijuana.
Violation of probation: During a traffic stop March 10 on West 25-70 at Krystal’s for a window tint violation, contact was made with Nikoda Billington, who was found to have an active warrant through Cocke County for probation violation. She was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Warrant: On March 10, Charles Abbadie, who was known to have an active arrest warrant, was walking on E. Broadway. The warrant was confirmed and he was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Shoplifting: Police were dispatched March 10 to Walgreens regarding a shoplifter that had already left the store. The manager (and witness) stated he saw an unidentified female attempt to open an inhaler and then conceal it inside her personal bag. She then purchased a candy bar and left without paying for the inhaler. She was observed getting into the passenger side of a PT Cruiser and left proceeding south on Cosby Hwy. The manager advised she was seen concealing an inhaler on a previous date and Walgreens wanted to prosecute for that theft. Approximately 25 minutes later, NPD was dispatched to McDonald’s as a Walgreen employee spotted the suspect, Samantha Driskill, inside the store. She was found to have the stolen merchandise inside her black bag and at first lied about shoplifting but then stated she stole the inhaler for her son. She did have a large amount of cash on her at the time of her arrest. The inhaler was valued at $36.21.
DUI: Police were flagged down March 11 at around 2:41 a.m. by McDonald’s employees regarding a driver that appeared to be highly intoxicated. Contact was made with the driver, James Raines, whose speech was slow and slurred and he had the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Several open containers of alcohol were observed, including an open can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade in the cupholder. Raines stated he had been drinking and consumed about four beers. Raines then handed the officer the open can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade to prove it was still cold and he had just finished it. He agreed to perform field sobriety tests but had broken ribs and a recent leg injury. He appeared too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle and was placed under arrest. He openly stated he was drunk and knew his blood alcohol would be over the legal limit. He also stated he had been binge drinking since around 9 p.m. and had consumed a bottle of brandy, split a 12-pack of beer with a friend and numerous Mike’s Hard Lemonades.
Theft: An officer responded March 12 to Morrell Springs regarding a theft. Contact was made with the complainant who stated he noticed the driver’s side door of his pickup was open. Upon checking the cab he found a climbing belt, 150 feet of green climbing rope, climbing spikes, a mirco pulley and a three-way safety lanyard stolen from his truck. He stated he had been having a feud with Bradley Cox and thought Cox may have stolen the equipment. Contact was made with Cox at the golf course who stated he would “give back his stuff when he gives me my saw back I loaned him.” Cox then opened his vehicle and showed the complainant’s belongings. Cox was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident. The stolen property was returned by the officer, which was valued by the complainant at $939.
Motor vehicle theft: On March 12 an officer responded to the Holiday Inn Express on a stolen vehicle report. The complainant stated he works at the Holiday Inn Express and found his car was gone, along with several power tools, wrenches and sockets in the vehicle he used for work. He valued the car at $3,000 and the tools at $600.
Public intoxication: Police were dispatched March 12 to Pizza Hut regarding a woman who had locked herself in the bathroom. Upon arrival, the manager advised the female refused to leave and told employees she was in witness protection and demanded a police escort. Contact was made with the woman, Victoria Rainwater by an officer. She had removed her shoes, had dilated pupils and was experiencing extreme fits of paranoia. She stated she had no medical issue and was being called a narc and a snitch by random people walking down the road. She appeared to be under the influence of meth and, when asked, stated she had used meth about 10 days prior. Police were then informed by dispatch that Rainwater had been causing a disturbance earlier in the day at the Holiday Inn Express, where she was removed from the property. She was placed under arrest for her safety and the safety of the public.
Driving while suspended/failure to appear: A traffic stop was conducted March 12 on a vehicle with a suspended plate. The driver, Antonio Cruz, showed to have his license suspended for failure to appear in two different courts with a prior driving while suspended conviction. He was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident. The passenger, Kelly Stephens, was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear out of Cocke County and was also arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of controlled substance/introduction of controlled substance into penal institution: On March 13 at 3:30 a.m. while at the Cocke County Jail Annex, an officer observed Kaela Napier drop off property for inmate William Sanderlin. Upon inspection, jail employees observed a box with headphones had been previously opened and then taped closed to appear unaltered. The officer inspected the package and saw an orange substance concealed behind the earpiece of the headphones. Upon opening the headphones, two suspected Suboxone strips were concealed within. Napier was then advised she was under arrest and escorted inside the jail.
Violation of sexual offender registry: On March 13 a be-on-the-lookout was issued for Lemuel Lewis. Lewis was spotted in the doorway of a residence as the officer was driving by an area Lewis was known to frequent. Lewis was taken into custody for his active violation of sexual offender registry warrant and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.