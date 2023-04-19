Assault/disorderly conduct/reckless driving: Officers were dispatched April 15 on Cosby Highway in front of Cracker Barrel for an accident with no injuries. Allison Glover stated the vehicle brake-checked her causing her to hit the vehicle driven by Felicia Stone. Glover stated when she got out to check the damage, Stone pushed her. Stone told officers the other vehicle had followed her from Walmart gas pumps and didn’t appreciate it and would “fstop her” and slammed on her brakes. Stone did admit to pushing Glover. Stone repeatedly interrupted officers during their crash investigation. A witness corroborated Glover’s account of the incident. Stone was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public intoxication: An officer observed a man on April 16 sleeping outside of a closed business. The man, Kelly Sabo, began to show exaggerated movements, incoherent speech and had a glass pipe underneath him. He was asked if he had used any illicit substances and stated he smoked some “clear,” which is a common street name for methamphetamine. Showing signs of intoxication, Sabo was placed under arrest for his own safety and the safety of the public.
Aggravated assault: Officers were called April 16 to Hampton Inn for a domestic. The manager stated a man had called in that his daughter had been beaten. Police went to the room and spoke with Jessica Adams, who stated her boyfriend, Kurt Gellert, had assaulted her. According to Adams, Gellert was getting angry and trying to take her bank card, and stated she was trying to get to her phone to call for help when Gellert took it and began to hit her in the face with his fist, threw her down and started to kick her in her back and legs. She further stated Gellert then covered her mouth and began to choke her. She said Gellert then left the hotel with her bank card and phone. Adams was transported to Newport Medical Center by ambulance for her injuries. Officers then spoke with Adams at the hospital and were able to take photos of her injuries. She had multiple bruises to her arms, legs, back and face. Warrants have been issued for Gellert.
Resisting/warrant: While on patrol on April 17 an officer came in contact with Deonta Robinson, known to have warrants out of Cocke County. He was walking at the intersection of White Oak Avenue and Lake View Street. Robinson started walking away and then ran when he was advised he had warrants. Robinson was found lying under a tree behind a residence but started to get up and run again. At that time the officer tackled him to the ground and placed him under arrest and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Reckless driving: A vehicle was observed at a high rate of speed on US 25/70 near Clayton Homes. The vehicle was traveling in the right lane and cut over in front of a vehicle in the left lane, causing that vehicle to brake. It then traveled into the turning lane and passed another vehicle that was traveling in the left travel lane. The officer caught up and initiated a traffic stop at Old Knoxville Highway near Citgo. The driver, Joseph Russo, was taken into custody. He was arrested for reckless driving and transported to the jail without incident.
