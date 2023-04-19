Assault/disorderly conduct/reckless driving: Officers were dispatched April 15 on Cosby Highway in front of Cracker Barrel for an accident with no injuries. Allison Glover stated the vehicle brake-checked her causing her to hit the vehicle driven by Felicia Stone. Glover stated when she got out to check the damage, Stone pushed her. Stone told officers the other vehicle had followed her from Walmart gas pumps and didn’t appreciate it and would “fstop her” and slammed on her brakes. Stone did admit to pushing Glover. Stone repeatedly interrupted officers during their crash investigation. A witness corroborated Glover’s account of the incident. Stone was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Public intoxication: An officer observed a man on April 16 sleeping outside of a closed business. The man, Kelly Sabo, began to show exaggerated movements, incoherent speech and had a glass pipe underneath him. He was asked if he had used any illicit substances and stated he smoked some “clear,” which is a common street name for methamphetamine. Showing signs of intoxication, Sabo was placed under arrest for his own safety and the safety of the public.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.