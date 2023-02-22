Theft: An officer responded Feb. 17 on a report of a male that had taken items from Walmart without paying for them. The male was located and identified as Dewayne Arledge, who was found to be in possession of the items: a bug zapper and two cans of bug spray valued at $42.98. He admitted to the theft and was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Contempt of court: A traffic stop was initiated on Feb. 18 for a vehicle with a tail light out traveling on Cosby Highway. The passenger, Scott Eddington, had an active warrant for failure to comply and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Domestic assault: NPD officers were dispatched Feb. 18 to a residence in reference to a domestic assault. Dispatch informed officers a female called had been choked by a male, Paul Cohen. The caller, Isabella Martin, stated Cohen had grabbed her by the throat and threw her out of the apartment. She stated he continued his assault by grabbing her and attempting to push her over the railing. Cohen stated he was in his apartment when Martin came in and punched him in the testicles after a brief argument. Cohen stated he told Martin to leave and then grabbed her and removed her from the apartment when she refused. There were no visible marks or injuries observed on either party. Both parties were placed under arrest for domestic assault and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Speeding/driving while revoked/possession: A vehicle was observed traveling south on Cosby Highway Feb. 18 near McDonald’s at a high rate of speed. Radar confirmed 56 mph in a 40 mph zone. A stop was conducted and the driver, Landon Sutton, was found to be revoked for DUI on Oc. 2, 2017. An odor of alcohol was detected and a search of the vehicle located a Ziploc bag containing suspected marijuana, which weighed 3.2 grams. Landon was arrested and charged with speeding, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
Possession: An area was being watched on Feb. 18 as police had received a complaint of suspicious activity involving drugs. A male, identified as John Whitehead, entered the location and then shortly left and began to walk south on Cosby Highway. He was stopped at Hometown Auto Sales and said he was visiting friends. He denied having anything illegal on him and consented to a search. During the search a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine was found in a baggie. Whitehead stated it was crank. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Cruelty to animals: Officers were dispatched to the Sparkle Car Wash on a report of a male setting out cats and kittens. The complainant advised a white male in a blue Ford had multiple kittens and a cat in a kennel in the back of his truck. The complainant stated the male shook the kennel trying to get the animals out and when he failed to do so he used a car wash sprayer hose to spray the animals and left the animals at the car wash. The complainant was able to provide a license plate number and was able to identify him using an open account on social media. The officer compared the social media picture and the license ID photo and was able to identify the male as Sean Lee Sheffield. A warrant was issued and the next day a traffic stop was conducted and Sheffield was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant.
Possession/driving while suspended: Police were dispatched Feb. 20 to the area of Newport Town Center Road in reference to sounds of possible gunshot. A Mercury was observed parked at Dollar Tree with a male slouching down in the driver’s seat, appearing to hide. The tag on the Mercury came back to a Chevrolet. The vehicle then left and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver, Justin Barnes, was found to not have a valid license and acknowledged he knew it was not valid and that he had the wrong plate on the car. He was patted down for weapons and in his right front pocket .6 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found. His license was confirmed to be suspended for a DUI conviction in Alabama. He was also confirmed to have over a dozen driving while suspended or revoked convictions as of 2003. Barnes was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Assault:
An officer responded Feb. 20 to Weigel’s regarding an assault. Contact was made with the complainant, who stated Vickie Styles entered the store and began shouting at her over the complainant’s boyfriend, who was Styles’ daughter’s old boyfriend. The complainant stated she told Styles to leave her alone and threatened to call the police. Styles shouted “call the flaw” and then punched the complainant in the face with a closed fist. Security camera footage confirmed the complainant’s account and there was a witness account. Styles was then contacted at her address and admitted she struck the complainant in the face and stated “when I get out, it will be worse.” Styles was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident. The complainant was advised how to get an order of protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.