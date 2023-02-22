Theft: An officer responded Feb. 17 on a report of a male that had taken items from Walmart without paying for them. The male was located and identified as Dewayne Arledge, who was found to be in possession of the items: a bug zapper and two cans of bug spray valued at $42.98. He admitted to the theft and was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Contempt of court: A traffic stop was initiated on Feb. 18 for a vehicle with a tail light out traveling on Cosby Highway. The passenger, Scott Eddington, had an active warrant for failure to comply and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

