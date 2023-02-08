Driving while suspended/unlawful drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop was conducted Feb. 2 on Hedrick Drive at Learning Road on a vehicle for failure to maintain its lane. The driver, Laythaniel Haney, was found to have a revoked drivers license. A consent to search found a glass pipe inside the passenger side door panel. Haney also stated he had a similar glass pipe in his pocket. He was issued a citation.
Shoplifting: On Feb. 2 an officer responded to Walgreens on a shoplifter. The store advised that Jessica Daniels was seen taking some items from the store without paying for them. She admitted to taking a Squishable snackers mint, an 8-inch squish blue hart and a pair of MSA fleece leggings. The items were valued at $31.97. Daniels issued a citation for shoplifting and trespassed from Walgreens.
Violation of probation: An NPD officer responded Feb. 2 to 1000 West Highway 25-70 for a male with active warrants. Contact was made with Jacob Lowe’s probation officer who stated Lowe had an active warrant out of Cocke County and one out of Sevier County for violation of probation. Both warrants were confirmed and Lowe was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Assault: Police were dispatched Feb. 2 to Arby’s in reference to a fight between employees. The juvenile victim stated fellow employee, Kyra Haney, had an argument in the manager’s office and Haney kept antagonizing her to fight and eventually started bumping her with her chest before striking her with a closed fist multiple times. Witness statements were consistent that Haney was the aggressor. Haney had fled the restaurant before police arrived. The juvenile victim said she wanted to prosecute Haney for the assault. Haney was later located at her residence and placed under arrest.
Driving while suspended: A traffic stop was conducted Feb. 2 for no headlights being in operation. The driver, Joseph Plageman, stated he did not have a driver’s license or insurance. His license was confirmed to have been revoked as of Nov. 12, 2013 out of Cocke County. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
DUI: Police responded Feb. 4 to a report of an overdose on N. Cecil street. A male, Daryl Lewis, was unconscious in the vehicle while it was running with his foot on the brake. He was removed from the vehicle and the officer performed a sternum rub. Prior to NPD arrival, Lewis’ daughter had administered four doses of Narcan. Once on the ground he began to breathe and regained consciousness. EMS arrived but Lewis refused medical attention. Lewis’ drivers license was found to be revoked for DUI on Nov. 17, 2022 out of Cocke County. He was then placed into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Contempt of court: NPD received information on Feb. 3 that John Barrett, who had an active arrest warrant, was staying at Motel 6. The warrant for failure to comply with child support was confirmed. Barrett was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Officers responded Feb. 4 to Clevenger Cut Off for a male passed out at the red light. Contact was made with Tommy Ramsey who appeared to be under the influence. He had slurred speech, trouble standing and staying alert. He stated he had taken Methadone. He further stated he had gone to a Methadone clinic in Knoxville and stopped on his way home. Field sobriety tests were unable to be performed safely. Ramsey was placed under arrest, transported to Priority Ambulance for a consented blood draw and then to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Public intoxication/violation of probation: Officers responded Feb. 5 to Walmart on a report of two people passed out in a car on the grocery pickup side of the store. Ashley Carr was observed to be unresponsive but was brought back from her unresponsive state by verbal commands at the same time as Thomas Smith, also unresponsive, was being given sternum rubs. Carr admitted she and Smith had used heroin earlier. Smith was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Failure to appear: NPD responded Feb. 5 to a car crash at the intersection of West Broadway and McCabe Avenue. One of the drivers, Jackie Herndon, was found to have an active warrant for failure to appear and was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Possession/unlawful drug paraphernalia: Police were dispatched Feb. 6 to the are of West Broadway near the Citgo station concerning a male passed out in a vehicle. The vehicle was located parked in the Walgreens parking lot. The driver, Gary Haney, was found to be in possession of a knife in his front pocket with a white, powdery substance stuck to it. A search of the vehicle found another baggy full of white, powdery substance in the console with a glass pipe covered in a white residue. He stated the substance was crack cocaine. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
Public intoxication: While on patrol on Feb. 6 around Exxon beside the Love’s Travel Center, an officer was flagged down by an employee at the Exxon who stated that there was a female inside the store that was passing out while sitting in a seat. Contact was made with the female, Kaylie Hodgins, who had red, glossy eyes and could not stay awake and had slurred speech. The employee stated she had told Hodgins multiple times to leave. Hodgins was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Warrants: While on patrol Feb. 6, NPD made contact with Casey Owenby during a traffic stop who had two active warrants out of Cocke County which were confirmed. Owenby was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
