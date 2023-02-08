Driving while suspended/unlawful drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop was conducted Feb. 2 on Hedrick Drive at Learning Road on a vehicle for failure to maintain its lane. The driver, Laythaniel Haney, was found to have a revoked drivers license. A consent to search found a glass pipe inside the passenger side door panel. Haney also stated he had a similar glass pipe in his pocket. He was issued a citation.

Shoplifting: On Feb. 2 an officer responded to Walgreens on a shoplifter. The store advised that Jessica Daniels was seen taking some items from the store without paying for them. She admitted to taking a Squishable snackers mint, an 8-inch squish blue hart and a pair of MSA fleece leggings. The items were valued at $31.97. Daniels issued a citation for shoplifting and trespassed from Walgreens.

