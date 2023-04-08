Public intoxication: Police responded April 4 to the intersection of North Street and Clifton Heights regarding an intoxicated male. Contact was made with Jerry Acuff, who was burning trash and brush in the woods next to the river. His speech was slurred and he smelled of alcoholic beverage. When asked what he was doing, he stated “getting drunk next to the river.” An open container of Kessler 80 proof whiskey was next to him. He was a danger to himself and others in his intoxicated condition and he was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Failure to appear: A vehicle was observed failing to maintain its lane of travel April 4 on Cosby Highway near Dixie Pawnshop. After stopping the vehicle, the passenger was identified as Joshua Ray, who stated he had a warrant out of Sevier County. The warrant was confirmed to be active for failure to appear. Ray was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Public intoxication/violation of probation: On April 4, a vehicle was observed without a muffler in good working order and producing excessive, unusual noise. Upon stopping the vehicle, a male identified as Richie Holt was known to have active arrest warrants out of Cocke County. Additionally, a female was observed in the front passenger seat who appeared intoxicated and nodding off. She was identified as Julia Busche. She made incoherent statements and refused to exit the vehicle when asked. She was advised she would be removed and agreed to exit at that time. Busche became disorderly and refused to follow simple instructions. She was placed under arrest. Warrants were confirmed for Busch and he was placed under arrest. Both parties were transported to Cocke County Jail separately without further incident.
Animal cruelty: Police were dispatched April 4 to Birch Street regarding a dog that had been abandoned in a cardboard box. The puppy was found near the end of the dead-end street by police. On the side of the box was information leading to where the box came from. The responding officer was able to determine that Christopher Moore was responsible for abandoning the animal. Moore was contacted via phone and admitted he was unable to locate somewhere to rehome the puppy and took the animal to the area where it was found. A warrant has been issued for animal cruelty.
DUI: On April 4, police were dispatched to Walgreens regarding a possible intoxicated female in a vehicle. Dispatch advised the driver’s boyfriend stated the driver, Haley Evans, had been drinking and left with their 4-year-old son. Evans was located at Walgreens with her son. She had glassy and bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcoholic beverage and marijuana. She stated she smoked a large blunt of marijuana earlier that day and consumed some alcohol. She performed a standardized field sobriety test and did appear to be under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana and was placed under arrest. She consented to a blood draw, which was performed by Priority Ambulance, and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. She released custody of her child to the child’s father, who arrived on scene to pick him up.
