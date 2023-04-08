Public intoxication: Police responded April 4 to the intersection of North Street and Clifton Heights regarding an intoxicated male. Contact was made with Jerry Acuff, who was burning trash and brush in the woods next to the river. His speech was slurred and he smelled of alcoholic beverage. When asked what he was doing, he stated “getting drunk next to the river.” An open container of Kessler 80 proof whiskey was next to him. He was a danger to himself and others in his intoxicated condition and he was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.

Failure to appear: A vehicle was observed failing to maintain its lane of travel April 4 on Cosby Highway near Dixie Pawnshop. After stopping the vehicle, the passenger was identified as Joshua Ray, who stated he had a warrant out of Sevier County. The warrant was confirmed to be active for failure to appear. Ray was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.