Escape warrant: A traffic stop was conducted Dec. 17 on a vehicle with a tag showing to be expired. The driver, Charles Newman, was found to have a revoked driver’s license and no insurance. He was cited. The passenger, Alice Ottinger, was confirmed to have a warrant out of Cocke County for escape. Ottinger was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Counterfeiting/shoplifting: An officer was dispatched Dec. 17 to Weigels for a counterfeit bill. Employees stated an unknown black female wearing a face mask used a counterfeit $100 bill to check out a cup of ice, Crystal Geyser water bottle and $30 worth of fuel and was given $68.13 in change. Upon checking the bill, it was determined to be fake. Officers collected the bill as evidence.

