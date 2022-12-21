Escape warrant: A traffic stop was conducted Dec. 17 on a vehicle with a tag showing to be expired. The driver, Charles Newman, was found to have a revoked driver’s license and no insurance. He was cited. The passenger, Alice Ottinger, was confirmed to have a warrant out of Cocke County for escape. Ottinger was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Counterfeiting/shoplifting: An officer was dispatched Dec. 17 to Weigels for a counterfeit bill. Employees stated an unknown black female wearing a face mask used a counterfeit $100 bill to check out a cup of ice, Crystal Geyser water bottle and $30 worth of fuel and was given $68.13 in change. Upon checking the bill, it was determined to be fake. Officers collected the bill as evidence.
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to Marathon at 366 West Broadway on Dec. 17 regarding an unwanted visitor. The station manager stated earlier she asked Harley Porter to leave the store and a short time later he showed up again. Officers spoke with Porter and noticed he was under the influence. Porter said he had smoked two grams of marijuana. For his safety and the safety of the public he was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Driving under the influence/disorderly conduct: On Dec. 18 a vehicle was observed traveling north on Cosby Highway while failing to maintain its lane. A stop was conducted at Price Less. The officer could not see inside the vehicle due to the tint being so dark. The driver partially rolled the window down. The driver, identified as Garrett Cameron, was advised why he was stopped. He stated he failed to maintain his lane of travel because he was watching the officer behind him. The officer could smell an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle. Cameron was asked how much he had to drink and stated he had “just picked some up.” He was asked again how much alcohol he had consumed, but did not answer. He handed the officer his license and attempted to roll his window back up. He was asked to turn off the vehicle and step out. He then rolled the window up and locked the door. He would not respond to verbal commands. He then slowly exited the vehicle and his eyes appeared to be very bloodshot. The officer attempted to detain Cameron due to his uncooperative behavior, but he tensed his arms while attempting to be handcuffed. He was advised he would be charged with disorderly conduct if he did not comply but continued to resist. He refused field sobriety tests and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. After entering the jail, Cameron was belligerent with the corrections officer and stated he was going to urinate on the floor and make corrections clean it up.
Simple assault:
On Dec. 19 Jason Cutshaw advised NPD he had called for an ambulance for his mother and that upon EMS’ arrival, he inquired if they should be wearing a mask for dealing with the public. Cutshaw advised the “one from the video stated that she didn’t need to wear a fing mask. He further advised that while evaluating his mother the same medic claimed that “she didn’t deserve to go to the hospital.” He states when confronted she called him a SOB. Cutshaw then began to record events on his cell phone. The video was observed and the medic, identified as Kim Pruitt, can be seen calling 10-8 and then make a gesture similar to a raspberry and then exits the residence. Cutshaw stated his girlfriend cleaned the saliva from his face. The second medic, identified as Patsy Walker, was observed apologizing and giving names upon request in the video.
Theft: On Dec. 19 NPD was informed by the complainant that his vehicle had been broken into while it was at Brooks Automotive getting maintenance. The complainant stated the back glass was busted out and he was missing $5 in coins, the rearview mirror, a Black and Decker saw and a Skill Saw totaling around $285. The back glass damage was estimated to be around $400.
Manufacture, deliver, sell Schedule I/Violation of probation: Derrick Neely was located in the Food City West parking lot on Dec. 19. He had a sealed indictment for sale and delivery and a warrant for violation of probation. He was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
