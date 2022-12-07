Violation of probation: While patrolling the area of West Broadway on Dec. 2, an officer observed Angela Elizabeth Moore walking down the street in front of Lucky Pawn. Moore was known to have an active warrant out of Cocke County for violation of probation. The jail confirmed the warrant and Moore was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Shoplifting: On Dec. 2 NPD responded to Newport Towne Center for a shoplifter at Sally’s Beauty Shop. The complainant stated a young white female came into the store, grabbed an item from the shelf, tucked it under her arm and walked out without paying. The female walked to a vehicle and then walked into Marshall’s. The officer went to Marshall’s but could not locate the female. The value of the item taken was $99.

