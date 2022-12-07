Violation of probation: While patrolling the area of West Broadway on Dec. 2, an officer observed Angela Elizabeth Moore walking down the street in front of Lucky Pawn. Moore was known to have an active warrant out of Cocke County for violation of probation. The jail confirmed the warrant and Moore was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Shoplifting: On Dec. 2 NPD responded to Newport Towne Center for a shoplifter at Sally’s Beauty Shop. The complainant stated a young white female came into the store, grabbed an item from the shelf, tucked it under her arm and walked out without paying. The female walked to a vehicle and then walked into Marshall’s. The officer went to Marshall’s but could not locate the female. The value of the item taken was $99.
Violation of probation: An officer came in contact with Bobby Williamson Dec. 2 on a traffic stop, who was showing to have an active warrant out of Cocke County, which was confirmed. Williamson was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Violation of order of protection: While performing a traffic stop on Dec. 2 on a vehicle for swerving and having one tail light, it was found Evert Moore had an active warrant out of Cocke County for a violation of an order of protection. Moore was placed under arrest and transported to Cock County Jail without incident.
Shoplifting: An officer responded on Dec. 3 to Walgreens in regard to a male shoplifter. The unknown male removed the barcode sticker from an electric Norelco shave, valued at $54.99. The unknown male then exited the store, entered a white Toyota Accord and fled the scene. The tag wasn’t visible.
Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched on Dec. 2 to Walmart regarding a theft report. Officers were advised that Lizabth Lasitter was observed putting a cell phone case into her purse without paying for it. She was stopped and asked to come to the back. An officer then spoke to Lasitter, who admitted stealing the item. She was given a citation for theft. The phone case is valued at $6.98.
Drug narcotic offenses: On Dec. 3, a vehicle was observed on Old Knoxville Hwy with what appeared to be an altered tag. The registration came back as expired since October, however, was displayed as expired in December. A traffic stop was initiated and the officer came in contact with the passenger, Dustin Scott James, who exited the vehicle when the officer activated his blue lights. James was placed in handcuffs and detained. A consented search of the vehicle located a brown pouch under the passenger seat where James was sitting. It contained a plastic baggie with 2.78 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside. While searing James’ orange backpack, another brown pouch was located that contained a cut straw commonly used to snort narcotics, and a set of scales commonly used to weigh narcotics. Also inside the backpack were two metal containers on a key ring with five blue pills inscribed M30 on them, which was identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30mg. James was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Drug narcotic offenses: An officer responded Dec. 3 to Burger King in regard to a female passed out unresponsive in an orange Cobalt in the parking lot. The female in the driver’s seat alerted to my sirens. Contact was made with Joni Rexrode, who was in the driver’s seat with the car running. She was sweating profusely and had trouble controlling her body movements. Her speech was slurred and eyes constricted. Rexrode performed poorly on field sobriety tests. A piece of burnt foil was a black residue commonly used for illegal narcotic use, was in plain view on the passenger floor board. A used glass pipe, small baggies with residue and cut straws were also found in the vehicle. Her driver’s license was suspended and she had an active warrant. Rexroad was placed under arrest. She refused to give a blood sample. She was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Simple assault: An officer was dispatched Dec. 3 to Newport Community Center concerning an assault report. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with Mr. Messer who advised he was assaulted by Luke Gibson at Gibsons’ residence on Cosby Highway. Bruising was observed on Messer’s face and he complained of being punched in the ribs. Messer stated he had a previous encounter with James Ball, who has been sending him threats and he believes Gibson assaulted him for Ball. Officers observed a cell phone video taken by Isaiah Oglesby, who was present during the assault, can be heard saying “don’t be a snitch.” Messer also played an audio recording sent by Ball that contained threats to Messer throughout the message. Messer was transported to Newport Medical Center by Priority EMS. An arrest warrant will be issued for Gibson.
Violation of probation: On Dec. 4 an officer came in contact with Taylor Butler in the McDonald’s parking lot. Butler was showing to be wanted for two violations of probation. She was taken into custody and transported to the jail without incident.
Violation of probation: An officer was patrolling Dec. 4 in the area of Northside Ave when James Roberts, who was known to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County, was observed cleaning a mailbox. The warrant was confirmed and Roberts was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
