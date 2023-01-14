DUI: Officers were dispatched Jan. 9 to Cosby Highway in reference to a possibly impaired driver. The vehicle was located and observed turning onto Jones Circle where it crossed the center dividing lines and drove in the opposite lane of traffic. The driver, Steven Askew, stated he was “just trying to get home.” Askew had difficulty completing standard field sobriety tests and had to have the instructions repeated several times. At one point officers had to catch him from falling. He refused to provide a blood sample. He was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident and was also found to have a capias warrant out of Cocke County, which was served.

Violation of probation: On Jan. 10 police came in contact with Kristin White at Motel 6. White was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, third offense, out of Cocke County. She was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

