DUI: Officers were dispatched Jan. 9 to Cosby Highway in reference to a possibly impaired driver. The vehicle was located and observed turning onto Jones Circle where it crossed the center dividing lines and drove in the opposite lane of traffic. The driver, Steven Askew, stated he was “just trying to get home.” Askew had difficulty completing standard field sobriety tests and had to have the instructions repeated several times. At one point officers had to catch him from falling. He refused to provide a blood sample. He was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident and was also found to have a capias warrant out of Cocke County, which was served.
Violation of probation: On Jan. 10 police came in contact with Kristin White at Motel 6. White was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, third offense, out of Cocke County. She was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Aggravated assault: Police were dispatched to be on the lookout for Kenneth Ramsey on behalf of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 6. Ramsey was a suspect in an aggravated assault warrant issued by CCSO. Ramsey was observed Jan. 10 driving on Cosby Highway and a traffic stop was initiated. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Violation of probation: On Jan. 11 contact was made with Courtney Hough at the Cocke County Jail Annex. She was confirmed to have two active arrest warrants out of Cocke County for violation of probation. Hough was placed under arrest and remained at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/unlawful drug paraphernalia/child endangerment: NPD was notified January 12 by Newport Grammar School staff that a vehicle in the drop off line had a very strong odor of marijuana. Contact was made with the driver, Makayla Shoemaker, 21, and immediately noted a strong odor of marijuana after she had dropped off her 6-year-old child at school. She said she had “smoked this morning.” When asked to step out of the vehicle and perform sobriety field tests she stated she had a “bowl” in her possession. She performed poorly on tests. She claimed that she only smoked “CBD.” Shoemaker was taken into custody and submitted a blood sample. She was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex and it was discovered she had active warrants out of Cocke County for domestic assault and vandalism.
