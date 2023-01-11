Improper display of registration/removal of registration decal: A traffic stop was initiated Jan. 5 on a Mazda M6 without functioning registration plate lights. The plate displayed on the vehicle came back to a Chevy truck. The operator, Sean McCoy, did not provide evidence of financial responsibility and a check of his license showed to be suspended for six failure to appear convictions, financial responsibility and driving on a suspended license. He had four driving on suspended convictions. He was arrested and transported to jail.
General information complaint: NPD was dispatched Jan. 5 to Eastport Car Wash for damage done to the automatic car wash. The owner stated Christopher Gregg drove his truck, which was carrying construction equipment, into the automatic car wash causing an estimated $5,000 of damage. Damage was also done to Gregg’s truck, estimated to be around $1,000.
Reckless driving/speeding/evading arrest: On Jan. 6 a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on Alex Street. The vehicle was stopped but the driver was reported to be belligerent and exited the vehicle. The driver then got back in the vehicle and was fleeing the scene. The pursuit was discontinued when the driver, Ricky Alan Dockery, entered a school zone on Hedrick Drive. The vehicle was then spotted on White Oak Avenue traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually lost control, striking an embankment. The driver exited the vehicle and was yelling he didn’t do anything. Dockery was placed under arrest without further incident.
Domestic assault: NPD responded Jan. 7 on a mutual aid request from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Officer on a report of a domestic incident at Family Inn West. Kristie Knox stated he and her son had been arguing over alleged drug addiction that morning. She alleged her son Christopher Knox Jr. grabbed her by her neck and her into the corner by the door frame. I observed small, red marks near her collar bone area. Christopher Knox was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested without incident.
Violation of community corrections: Contact was made Jan. 6 with Cody Rathbone at Motel 6 who was found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of community corrections out of Cocke County. Rathbone was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Reckless driving: A vehicle was observed Jan. 6 on West Hwy 25/70 at an estimated speed of 70 mph in a posted 45 mph zone near Carson Springs Road. The officer activated his emergency blue lights and the vehicle sped up then quickly jerked the vehicle in the parking of the Marathon gas station. Upon making contact, Tipton stated he was upset because this officer had issued him a prior speeding citation less than a month ago. Tipton was informed he was going to be issued another citation for speeding. He became belligerent, exited his vehicle, slammed his door and attempted to walk away. He was ordered to return to his vehicle but continued walking away and ignored all lawful commands. Tipton was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism: Police were dispatched to the Marathon located at 366 W. Broadway. The store manager stated on Jan. 5 a male, identified as Frank Jenkins, urinated on the ATM machine and on an entire rack of assorted candy. The candy was removed from the sales floor and disposed of. Total amount of product loss was $163.91. Security camera video confirmed the events. Jenkins attempted to conceal his action by moving the side of the ATM machine. The following day, Jan. 6, Jenkins was located and taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident. He was trespassed from the Marathon station.
Shoplifting: NPD officers were sent to Walmart Jan. 6 regarding a shoplifter. Contact was made with the suspect, Dillon Carroll, who admitted to stealing a white pair of sunglasses. Carroll was cited for theft under $1,000. The sunglasses were valued at $19.99 and returned to Walmart.
Shoplifting: On Jan. 7 a Food City West manager was contacted regarding a gas drive off. A female pulled up to Pump 6 and approached the kiosk asking how to turn the pump on and was instructed to push “pay inside” on the pump. The female then pumped $62.51 in gas and left without paying. The tag on the vehicle belonged to Mary Samantha Hall of Maggie Valley, N.C.
Violation of probation: During a traffic stop on Jan. 7 Justin Hazelwood was found to have an active warrant out of Cocke County for violation of probation. He was arrested and taken to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Failure to appear/violation of probation: On Jan. 8 Jason York was arrested at Hometowne Laundry on two outstanding warrants. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Failure to appear/violation of probation: On Jan. 8 officers received an anonymous tip of a possible intoxicated person at West End Car Wash. Amber Waskiewicz was checked for warrants and was found to be wanted out of Green County for violation of probation and out of Sevier County for failure to appear. She was placed into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Larceny: An officer responded Jan. 8 to Hometowne Laundry in regard to a theft. A customer stated she put two loads of laundry in two dryers and left. When she came back, her laundry was missing. Video was then viewed which showed Darrel Coleman and Jerrod Martin remove the laundry from the dryers and exit with the laundry. Later, Coleman was located at Hometowne Laundry, taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail. The laundry was not recovered and was valued at $350. Warrants were issued for Martin.
Fraud/identity threat/criminal impersonation: On Jan. 5 a vehicle was observed driving on Main Street with a defective muffler. A traffic stop was initiated. The plate displayed came back as not file and wasn’t registered to the vehicle. The driver, first identified as Tiffany King, was found to have a suspended license out of North Carolina with two prior driving with license suspended convictions. She was arrested and transported to jail. However, upon arrival at the jail, the driver was identified as Samantha Norton, not Tiffany King. Norton stated to officers that Tiffany King was her sister and used her name and date of birth when arrested. She was advised she would receive an additional charge of identity theft.
Disorderly conduct: Officers were dispatched Jan. 5 to the area of the community center in reference to a man pointing a gun at passing motorists. The suspect, Wilson Wagner, 79, was held at gunpoint with his hands raised. He was given verbal commands to get on the ground but refused to comply and attempted to pull away. He was forced to the ground and placed in handcuffs. Wilson stated he did not have a gun but was pointing at vehicles to get them to turn their headlights on. No firearm was recovered but he did have a large walking stick and a black phone. The witness and complainant stated she saw Wagner with what appeared to be a gun pointed at her and was so scared she ran the red light and almost swerved off the roadway to get away. Wilson was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Officers were dispatched Jan. 9 to Cosby Highway in reference to a possibly impaired driver. The vehicle was located and observed turning onto Jones Circle where it crossed the center dividing lines and drove in the opposite lane of traffic. The driver, Steven Askew, stated he was “just trying to get home.” Askew had difficulty completing standard field sobriety tests and had to have the instructions repeated several times. At one point officers had to catch him from falling. He refused to provide a blood sample. He was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident and was also found to have a capias warrant out of Cocke County, which was served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.