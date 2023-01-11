Improper display of registration/removal of registration decal: A traffic stop was initiated Jan. 5 on a Mazda M6 without functioning registration plate lights. The plate displayed on the vehicle came back to a Chevy truck. The operator, Sean McCoy, did not provide evidence of financial responsibility and a check of his license showed to be suspended for six failure to appear convictions, financial responsibility and driving on a suspended license. He had four driving on suspended convictions. He was arrested and transported to jail.

General information complaint: NPD was dispatched Jan. 5 to Eastport Car Wash for damage done to the automatic car wash. The owner stated Christopher Gregg drove his truck, which was carrying construction equipment, into the automatic car wash causing an estimated $5,000 of damage. Damage was also done to Gregg’s truck, estimated to be around $1,000.

