Warrant: Officers were contacted Jan. 30 by a housing compliance officer regarding Jerry McClanahan, who was staying on Myers Circle and had a warrant for his arrest. Arrangements were made for McClanahan to come to the police department to turn himself in so nothing was done in front of his children at home. McClanahan turned himself in and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Failure to appear: During a traffic stop on a vehicle for an inoperative passenger side tail light on Jan. 30, the driver, Patrick Beard, was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant out of Jefferson County. Beard was cited, taken into custody and transported to Rest Have and transferred to the custody of Jefferson County.

