Warrant: Officers were contacted Jan. 30 by a housing compliance officer regarding Jerry McClanahan, who was staying on Myers Circle and had a warrant for his arrest. Arrangements were made for McClanahan to come to the police department to turn himself in so nothing was done in front of his children at home. McClanahan turned himself in and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Failure to appear: During a traffic stop on a vehicle for an inoperative passenger side tail light on Jan. 30, the driver, Patrick Beard, was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant out of Jefferson County. Beard was cited, taken into custody and transported to Rest Have and transferred to the custody of Jefferson County.
Shoplifting: Police were dispatched to Walmart Jan. 30 for a shoplifter. Loss prevention advised and confirmed that Julia Ramsey concealed $179.26 worth of merchandise for theft. Ramsey had previously been trespassed on Aug. 19, 2022 from Walmart and advised not to return. She was placed under arrest and taken to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant: NPD was contacted Jan. 30 by a housing authority compliance officer in regard to Katie Lashea Rice who lives on Myers Circle having a warrant for assault. The warrant was confirmed and Rice was contacted by phone to come to the police department to turn herself in so nothing was done in front of her children. Rice came in and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: Officers were sent Jan. 30 to 119 Touchdown Way to investigate a domestic assault. The victim stated her husband, Charles Yates, had hit her. She had visible marks on her mouth and the right side of her face. She stated the incident happened on Jan. 29. She looked to have fresh blood on her face. Yates stated his wife had cheated on him with another man. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants: Erin Brown came into the Newport Police Department on Jan. 31 to turn herself in on active arrest warrants. She was arrested and the warrants were served.
Domestic assault: NPD responded Feb. 1 to an altercation between a male and female at 617 5th Street. Upon arrival the female advised that Carroll Graham had been threatening her and came by the night before trying to get her to get in the car with him. She told police Graham stated he would “fkill her” and told her if he went jail he would kill her family. She stated she did feel in fear for her life. Graham was placed under arrest for domestic assault and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex and was served with an order of protection.
Larceny: An NPD officer responded to the Co-op on Feb. 1 in regard to a theft. Contact was made with the complainant that her nephew, Jason Lane, had entered the Co-op on Jan. 9 and charged a $329.99 chainsaw to her account without her permissions. Security footage confirmed Lane made the transaction. Co-op employees stated Lane gave a fake number and unknown female posed as the complainant to acquire the saw. A warrant for Lane’s arrest has been issued.
Harassment/violation of protection order: On Feb. 1 police went to a residence after dispatch advised that Joshua Pittenturf had called to report he had seen underage drinking occurring, via social media, at the residence. Upon arrival, the resident allowed police to enter and there was no indication of underage consumption, or any alcohol, inside the residence. The resident advised she has an order of protection against Pittenturf and that he had been constantly harassing her since Jan. 29. She stated she had received over 200 calls from him since that time and he added her under an anonymous account name on SnapChat. She stated she saved the pictures as evidence and one contained a photo of his genitals and included lewd and suggestive remarks. Pittenturf was contacted and stated Sane was at his residence and he was under the assumption the order of protection was no longer in effect. A warrant was issued for Pittenturf’s arrest for harassment and violation of order of protection.
