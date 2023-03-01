Failure to appear: An officer took a telephone call Feb. 24 regarding Demarcus Knight, who had active warrants out of Knox County and Hamblen County and was staying at Bicentennial Apartments. The warrants were confirmed and Knight was placed under arrest at his apartment. He was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Violation of probation: On Feb. 24 an officer was dispatched to Cocke County Fire Department on a welfare check of two individuals who had walked up to the station claiming to be stranded. One of the individuals, Benjamin Hopkins, was found to have a warrant for violation of probation out of Sevier County. He was transported to Bush’s where he was taken into custody by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched Feb. 25 regarding a physical domestic. The victim was crying on the floor and stated when she got home she started arguing with her father, Jimmy Driskill, about someone he had at the residence. During the argument she stated Driskill grabbed her by the throat and shoved her against the wall. While against the wall she said he slapped her face. Her brother, a juvenile, stated he watched his father grab the victim around the throat and slap her. Driskill stated he just shoved her against the wall. Driskill was advised he was under arrest and while placing handcuffs on him the odor of alcohol was detected coming from him. He was transported to Cocke County Jail.
Violation of probation/resisting/criminal impersonation: An officer was investigating a domestic disturbance on Feb. 26 at 555 East Broadway. Zach Kraft was reported to have fled the scene when police were called because he had warrants. An active warrant for violation of probation was confirmed. He was located walking on Lincoln Avenue near 7th Street. He refused to stop walking when given verbal commands to stop. Kraft then identified himself as Dylan Lynn and stated Zach had went in another direction. Kraft was advised the officer knew he was giving false information and Kraft was told he was under arrest. When attempting to place him in handcuffs he pulled away and attempted to flee. Two officers grabbed him and prevented him from fleeing but he continued to push and attempt to pull away. He was then forced to the grass where he still refused to place his hands behind his back. His hands were forced behind his back and he was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant: On Feb. 26 an officer came into contact with Matthew Hyatt at Motel 6 and was found to have a capias out of Hamblen County. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Warrants: An officer observed Damion Ashburn on Feb. 26 standing outside his vehicle while patrolling the area of Cosby Highway near Mulberry Street. Ashburn was known to have an active arrest warrant out of Cocke Cocke County for theft under $1,000. The warrant was confirmed and Ashburn was transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident. Another officer assisting on the warrant served came into contact with Mark Russell, who was found to have three active warrants out of Cocke County. He also was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.