Failure to appear: An officer took a telephone call Feb. 24 regarding Demarcus Knight, who had active warrants out of Knox County and Hamblen County and was staying at Bicentennial Apartments. The warrants were confirmed and Knight was placed under arrest at his apartment. He was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

Violation of probation: On Feb. 24 an officer was dispatched to Cocke County Fire Department on a welfare check of two individuals who had walked up to the station claiming to be stranded. One of the individuals, Benjamin Hopkins, was found to have a warrant for violation of probation out of Sevier County. He was transported to Bush’s where he was taken into custody by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

