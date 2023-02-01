Failure to appear: NPD responded Jan. 26 to the West End Car Wash on a report of a female, identified as Alice Vick, with no shoes screaming at the brick wall inside one of the bays. The responding officer observed her speaking to people who were not there and she could not stand still while repeatedly tensing up her body. EMS was initially requested as she was known to have mental health issues and used methamphetamine. However, while waiting, she began to run away while yelling at someone that was not there. She was placed under arrest for her safety and the safety of the general public. At the jail she was found to have an active failure to appear warrant.
Failure to appear: On Jan. 26 an officer responded to 613 Runnion Street on an unwanted visitor. The complainant stated Christian Ramsey was in the unit, refusing leave and “cussing and fighting” at the tenant. The tenant said Ramsey was hiding in the storage building but a neighbor said he had run from the property as the officer arrived. Ramsey was found to have active warrants for failure to appear and domestic assault. He was observed back at the residence and was taken into custody and trespassed from housing authority property.
Domestic assault: An officer responded Jan. 26 to People’s Choice restaurant on a report of a fight between a male and a female. They, Aaron Scott Frazier and Taygn Desirae Hicks, were standing outside upon arrival. Frazier and Hicks were recently separated and Hicks was holding their child. Frazier stated during their argument he grabbed Hicks’ phone due to personal suspicions and she tried taking it back by punching him. He stated she punched him several times around the face, the back of the head and kicked him in the groin. Hicks admitted to punching him and several customers saw her striking him and said he was pushing her as well. Hicks was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested for domestic assault. Frazier took the child inside to finish eating and pay for the bill.
Driving while suspended/revoked: A vehicle was clocked on radar going 65 mph in a 45 mph posted zone Jan. 27 on West 25/70. A traffic stop was made. The driver, Gregory Bonar provided an ID and stated his license had been taken away for a prior DUI conviction. His license was confirmed to be revoked out of Sevier County in 2018. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public intoxication: Officer responded Jan. 27 to West 25/70 on a male walking in and out of traffic. Dewey Talton was observed staggering along the white line and shouting belligerently. He had slurred speech and kept referring to “Cleo Stinnnet” who was not present and passed away several years ago. Talton then stated he would “fkill us all.” As he was a danger to himself and others in his intoxicated condition he was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Vandalism/theft: On Jan. 27 an officer responded to Ace Hardware for a theft report. The complainant stated his vehicle was getting worked on at Firestone on West Broadway. He stated he drove by the shop the previous night and his vehicle was fine but when he went to pick it up this morning noticed the door had pry marks on it where someone attempted to break in. He stated the grill of the truck and the hood cable had been broken as well. He further stated a laptop, four cell phones, two computer cases, 2 angle monitors, monitor removal kit plus chargers, a flashlight and a set of jumper cables had been taken. He valued all items at $4,768.
Larceny/drug narcotic offenses: An officer responded Jan. 28 to a residence on West 25-70 regarding a theft. The complainant stated he had chased a male from his property trying to steal his push mower. Perez showed surveillance video of a male taking his push mower from under his enclosed porch. The officer was able to identify the suspect as Richie Holt and went to Holt’s residence. The owner of the home gave verbal consent to enter the home and search for Holt who was found hiding in the attic wearing the same clothes as from the theft. Holt admitted to stealing the the mower. He was also found to have a violation of probation warrant out of Cocke County. Holt was placed under arrest. He had used syringes and small baggies used for illegal narcotics in his pocket. He was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Vandalism: On Jan. 28 NPD responded to a vandalism call at Terrace Way Apartments. Contact was made with Amya Munzie, who stated she and her boyfriend were having an argument and she became frustrated and threw a child’s tractor toy and broke the window out of the apartment. It was estimated the window would cost $490 to repair and replace. She was issued a citation for vandalism and was banned from Terrace Way Apartments.
Public intoxication: An officer responded Jan. 28 to Summit Medical Group for a female screaming and hollering. Upon arrival, contact was made with Cedia York who stated she was having a mental breakdown. She could not stand still and kept repeating answers not pertaining to any of the questions being asked. She had slurred speech. She admitted to using methamphetamines eight hours earlier. She was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex for public intoxication.
DUI: A vehicle was confirmed on radar at 50 mph in a 40 mph zone on West Broadway. The vehicle was observed swaying in and out of its lane of traffic. The driver, Ronnie Satterfield, emitted a strong odor of alcoholic beverage. When asked why he was all over the road, he stated “Because I just came back from the Backway Inn.” He stated he had consumed a six-pack of beer and was texting and driving. He stated he knew he was drunk and there was no point to continue field sobriety testing. Inside the vehicle an open and a half-consumed bottle of Bud Light beer was found on the passenger floor board. There was also an open 18-pack of Bud Light with only three cans remaining.
Shoplifting: An officer responded to Walmart on Jan. 28 in regard to a shoplifter. Store loss prevention officer stated he caught a white male grabbing two propane cylinders along with a tool set and a heater and tried walking out of the store. The male was caught at the store, the merchandise was recovered but once the male found out law enforcement. was involved, took on a bike down Cosby Highway. Police were unable to locate him.
Drug narcotic offenses/possession: A vehicle was observed Jan. 28 on West Broadway with a tag partially covering the expiration date. The tag came back to another vehicle. The driver, Jimmy Whitlock did not have a valid drivers license. The passenger, Nancy Ramsey was asked to step out of the vehicle. Permission was given to search the vehicle. A glass pipe was observed in the door panel behind her seat, a small baggie containing .3 grams of a white crystal-like substance in her jacket pocket. Inside the vehicle more suspected methamphetamine was found as well as 51 Gabapentin pills in various pill bottles that were unlabeled or had the names removed in a purse where Ramsey was sitting. Dispatch also advised Ramsey had a warrant for violation of probation out of Sevier County. Both parties were placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Contempt of court: A traffic stop was conducted Jan. 29 on a vehicle with a passenger side headlight not functioning. The driver, David Dickerson, was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant for failure to comply with child support and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Driving while suspended/revoked: A traffic stop was initiated Jan. 29 on a vehicle being driven by Benny Mitchell with a defective passenger side headlight and bright lights failing to dim for oncoming traffic. His license was showing to be revoked for multiple offenses. He had 11 prior driving with license suspended/revoked/canceled convictions. He was arrested and transported to jail without incident.
Drug narcotic offenses/unlawful drug paraphernalia/capias: On Jan. 29 a traffic stop was initiated at Newport Put Stop on a vehicle with a window tint violation. There were two occupants, William Bowman and Ashley Huff. Bowman initially gave a false name and then admitted he lied because he had active warrants. Bowman had two sealed presentments out of Cocke County and one capias. Upon opening the door to place Bowman under arrest, several used syringes were by his leg and next to him on the floor of the vehicle. Officers also found cut straws, black spoons covered in white, powdery residue and glass pipes. In addition, officers located a baggy containing suspected methamphetamine in the driver seat. Upon placing Huff under arrest for possession and unlawful paraphernalia, another plastic baggy was found in Huff’s hoodie pocket containing suspected methamphetamine. Both parties were transported to Cocke County Jail.
Driving while revoked/evading arrest: Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with dark window violation. However, the vehicle continued on Hwy. 411 and then on West 25/70 despite the officer activating his blue lights and hitting his siren several times. The vehicle finally came to a stop off Eds Way. Travis Caughorn then exited the vehicle and entered the residence despite being told to stop and the officer lost sight of him. The driver, Johnny Samples, said he did not see the officer behind him. Samples was placed under arrest for driving on a suspended license, evading arrest and window violation. Another passenger, Angel James, had active warrants out of Cocke County as did Caughorn. James and Sample were transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. An evading arrest warrant has been issued for Caughorn.
