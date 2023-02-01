Failure to appear: NPD responded Jan. 26 to the West End Car Wash on a report of a female, identified as Alice Vick, with no shoes screaming at the brick wall inside one of the bays. The responding officer observed her speaking to people who were not there and she could not stand still while repeatedly tensing up her body. EMS was initially requested as she was known to have mental health issues and used methamphetamine. However, while waiting, she began to run away while yelling at someone that was not there. She was placed under arrest for her safety and the safety of the general public. At the jail she was found to have an active failure to appear warrant.

Failure to appear: On Jan. 26 an officer responded to 613 Runnion Street on an unwanted visitor. The complainant stated Christian Ramsey was in the unit, refusing leave and “cussing and fighting” at the tenant. The tenant said Ramsey was hiding in the storage building but a neighbor said he had run from the property as the officer arrived. Ramsey was found to have active warrants for failure to appear and domestic assault. He was observed back at the residence and was taken into custody and trespassed from housing authority property.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.