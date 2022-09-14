DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 1, Officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to West Broadway in reference to a male lying face down in a laundromat parking lot. Officer Laughter stated that she was advised by dispatch that the man was then “running around acting crazy” before she pulled into the parking lot. Upon arrival, she located the male and recognized him as Jaron Shetley, who was rolling around on the ground while swinging his arms and kicking his legs. Shetley appeared to be under the influence, as he was paranoid, sweating profusely, making statements that did not make sense, and could not control his body movements. Witnesses at the scene told Officer Laughter that Shetley had hit his head several times on the asphalt. Emergency medical staff arrived on the scene to evaluate Shetley. He was given one 4mg dose of Narcan, and the officer stated it did seem to have some effect. Shetley then admitted to using “heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.” Shetley stated that he wanted to go to the hospital, but EMS requested that he be transported by police due to his uncontrollable behavior. Shetley was transported to Newport Medical Center for further treatment. Officer Laughter issues warrants for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 1, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Smith Street in reference to a female walking in the roadway and was almost struck by oncoming traffic. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton made contact with Julia Busche. Busche was moving uncontrollably by pacing and throwing her arms up. She was sweating profusely and her eyes were constricted. Upon asking Busche if she was under the influence, she stated that “she could not even snort a line and walk down the road without getting arrested.” Busche was considered a danger to herself and society in her intoxicated condition. Bushe was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.

