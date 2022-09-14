DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 1, Officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to West Broadway in reference to a male lying face down in a laundromat parking lot. Officer Laughter stated that she was advised by dispatch that the man was then “running around acting crazy” before she pulled into the parking lot. Upon arrival, she located the male and recognized him as Jaron Shetley, who was rolling around on the ground while swinging his arms and kicking his legs. Shetley appeared to be under the influence, as he was paranoid, sweating profusely, making statements that did not make sense, and could not control his body movements. Witnesses at the scene told Officer Laughter that Shetley had hit his head several times on the asphalt. Emergency medical staff arrived on the scene to evaluate Shetley. He was given one 4mg dose of Narcan, and the officer stated it did seem to have some effect. Shetley then admitted to using “heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.” Shetley stated that he wanted to go to the hospital, but EMS requested that he be transported by police due to his uncontrollable behavior. Shetley was transported to Newport Medical Center for further treatment. Officer Laughter issues warrants for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 1, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Smith Street in reference to a female walking in the roadway and was almost struck by oncoming traffic. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton made contact with Julia Busche. Busche was moving uncontrollably by pacing and throwing her arms up. She was sweating profusely and her eyes were constricted. Upon asking Busche if she was under the influence, she stated that “she could not even snort a line and walk down the road without getting arrested.” Busche was considered a danger to herself and society in her intoxicated condition. Bushe was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 1, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the Convalescent Center of Newport Medical Center in reference to an intoxicated female. Upon arrival, nursing staff pointed the officer towards the cafeteria where the female, identified as Tracey Worex, was sitting. Officers made contact with Worex and found her to be unsteady on her feet, having slurred speech, and having an odor of alcohol coming from her person. Worex was escorted out of the building and to her vehicle where she produced her identification for officers. While speaking with Worex, Suggs stated empty FRIS Vodka bottles were in plain view in the center console of the vehicle. Worex was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication, and she tried to pull away from officers to re-enter her vehicle, stating that she “would not be placed in handcuffs.” Worex was placed into handcuffs and transported to the Cocke County Jail. Officers were then advised that Worex was out on bond and awaiting a court date for a recent DUI at the time of the incident.
CONTEMPT OF COURT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 1, Officer Justin Shelton responded to the Dollar General store on Highway 411 in reference to an intoxicated male. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Robert Heitz, who was nodding in and out of consciousness and gurgling. Two vials of 4mg nasal Narcan were administered to Heitz before he regained consciousness. Heitz refused medical attention. Heitz was considered a danger to himself and society in his intoxicated condition. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail, where he admitted to jail staff that he had taken heroin.
Driving Under the Influence: On 09/05/2022 Ptl. Eli Suggs was dispatched to Belton Ave. concerning an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, he found a parked and running vehicle in the middle of Belton Ave. with Donna Reeves sitting in the driver seat. Upon speaking with Ms. Reeves, an odor of alcohol was emanating from her person and from the inside of the vehicle. Ms. Reeves had slurred speech and slow reaction times when asked to show her driver license. Officers located a Mike’s Harder Lemonade alcoholic beverage in plain view inside Ms. Reeves’ vehicle that was open and cold. Ms. Reeves was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Ms. Reeves completed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, which she performed poorly on, but was unable to complete the other tests due to being unable to stand on her own. Ms. Reeves was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Open Container Law and transported to the Newport Police Dept. Ms. Reeves provided a breath sample per Tennessee Implied Consent Law. Ms. Reeves blew a .281 and .286 on the intoximeter and was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Theft reported: On 9-5-2022, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Food City West in regards to a stolen purse. Upon arrival he made contact with Ms. Shipley who stated that she left her purse in a buggy and when she returned to get it, it was gone. Upon reviewing Food City security cameras, it was undetermined where the purse was taken. Ms. Shipley stated that her driver license, birth certificate, skyline card, and $143 worth of cash was inside the purse.
Failure to appear: On 09/02/2022, Police were dispatched to Knights Inn in reference to a disorderly person beating on random doors. Upon arrival, Officer Paul Weber made contact with Donna Norton. Ms. Norton was checked for warrants and it was confirmed that she had an active warrant for failure to appear out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. Ms. Norton was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Disorderly Conduct: On 9-2-22 police were dispatched to Knights Inn in reference to a man banging on multiple doors. Officer Paul Weber made contact with Bobby Thomas who stated that a woman staying with him locked him out of his room that he paid for. Mr. Thomas appeared intoxicated, admitted to consuming alcohol, smoking marijuana, and banging on motel room doors because Donna Norton would not let him in the room. Callers to dispatch stated that Mr. Thomas had knocked on several different room doors and that the couple had been fighting for a significant period of time. Mr. Thomas was taken into custody and transferred to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Drug Narcotic Offenses: On 9-4-2022, Officer Alex Reese initiated a traffic stop on a 1995 Subaru Impreza in front of Smokey Mountain Mowers. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Jason Kinser, Kinser was found to be driving on revoked for driving under the influence 3rd offense from 12/13/1999. Mr. Kinser was placed under arrest at that time. While doing an inventory search of the vehicle, Officer Reese found a glass pipe commonly used to smoke narcotics located between the center console and the driver’s seat. While looking in the glove compartment, two other glass pipes were found, one that contained a small crystal-like substance suspected to be 0.23 grams of methamphetamine. Kinser was then transported to the Newport Police Department where Kinser performed poorly on two sobriety tests; walk and turn and one leg stand. Trooper Meadows performed several more advanced tests; horizontal gaze nystagmus, lack of convergence, modified Romberg, and finger to nose. Trooper Meadows’ tests indicated that Kinser was under the influence of drugs. Mr. kinser admitted to smoking marijuana and that he had smoked methamphetamine “two days ago.” Mr. Kinser was read the Tennessee implied consent advisement and refused to give a sample of his blood for chemical testing. After field sobriety testing was over Kinser was transported to CCSO jail annex without incident.
Disorderly conduct: On 09/04/2022, Officer Shane Bower responded to Newport Medical Center in regards to a disorderly male. Upon arrival, Officer Bower spoke to employees and another patient and they stated that Demitris Keyes was yelling and cursing. The patient stated Keyes was yelling and at one point his pants were down and his private parts were exposed. Keyes was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION/FAILURE TO APPEAR: On September 2, Police were dispatched to Knights Inn in reference to a disorderly person beating on random doors. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber and Officer Brandon Cassady made contact with Donna Norton and Bobby Thomas. Thomas told Officer Cassady that a woman staying with him, Norton, locked him out of his room that he paid for. The officer reported that Thomas appeared to be intoxicated, and he eventually admitted to consuming alcohol, smoking marijuana, and banging on the hotel room doors “because Norton would not let him in the room.” The callers told dispatch that Thomas had been knocking on several different doors and that the couple had been arguing for a significant amount of time. Both Norton and Thomas were checked for warrants, and Norton was confirmed to have an active warrant for Failure to Appear out of the Cocke County General Sessions Court. Norton and Thomas were both placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
ACTIVE WARRANT/VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On September 2, Officer Joshya Shults observed Travis Shults at the Exxon on Cosby Highway. Travis Shults was wanted for sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance out of Cocke County Circuit Court and Violation of Probation out of Greene County General Sessions Court. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On September 2, Officer Alex Reese came into contact with Jason Stuart at Farmers Furniture on West Broadway. Stuart was shown to have an active capias warrant for his arrest out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. The warrant was confirmed through the Cocke County Jail. Stuart was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
THEFT/VANDALISM: On September 3, officers were dispatched to East Broadway in reference to a trespasser. Officer Leahla Hance made contact with the lease owner Christopher Broyles, who stated that someone had been staying at the property without permission. He also stated that someone had vandalized an outdoor storage shed and took a pressure washer that was valued at $150. Office Hance then observed damage to the doors on the shed, and informed Broyles on how to obtain a copy of the report.
ACTIVE WARRANT: On September 3, Officer Alex Reese came into contact with Andy Green during a traffic stop. Green was showing an active capias warrant out of Cocke County Circuit Court. The Cocke County Jail Annex confirmed they had the warrant. Green was placed under arrest and transported to the jail annex without incident.
FRAUD: On September 4, officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a gift card scam. Officer Leahla Hance spoke with Loss Prevention Manager Mary Beth Thompson.Thompson stated a black male subject had gotten $1,300 on gift cards without paying.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 4, Officers were called to the 95 Market on West highway 25/70 in reference to a custody dispute. Upon arrival, Captain Donald Coakley spoke to Matthew Sweet, who stated he was supposed to meet the mother of his child, Siara Singh, at the Cocke County Courthouse at 6PM to pick the child up from him. Sweet told Captain Coakley that he had talked to Singh earlier, and she stated that she could not meet him at that time because she had to pick up her other child in Seymour. Sweet advised that he offered to meet her elsewhere to make it easier on her, but she never replied. Sweet said he got to the courthouse, like the parenting plan said, at 5:20 PM and stayed until 6:53 PM. Sweet stated that after he had left, Singh messaged and said she would arrive in 15 minutes. While officers were talking to Sweet at the gas station, Singh pulled up, and they exchanged the child.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: On September 4, Officer Alex Reese initiated a traffic stop on a 1995 Subaru Impreza in front of Smoky Mountain Mowers. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign located at the intersection of New Cave Church Road and West Highway 25/70. Upon making contact with the driver, Jason Kinser was found to be driving on a revoked license for a third driving under the influence offense from December of 1999, out of Cocke County Circuit Court. Kinser was placed under arrest at that time. While doing an inventory search of the vehicle, Officer Reese discovered a glass pipe, commonly used to smoke narcotics, located between the center console and the driver seat. Two other pipes, one containing a small crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, was found in the glove compartment of the vehicle. Kinser was transported to the Newport Police Department where Trooper Trenton Meadows and Office Reese asked Kinser to perform standardized field sobriety testing, which he performed poorly on both tests given by Office Reese — a walk and turn and one leg stand. Trooper Meadows performed several more advanced tests, and they all indicated that Kinser was under the influence of drugs. Kinser admitted to smoking marijuana that day and that he had smoked methamphetamine “two days ago.” Kinser was read the Tennessee Implied Consent advisement and refused to give a sample of his blood for chemical testing. After field sobriety testing was over, Kinser was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 4, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to Newport Medical Center in regards to a disorderly male. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to employees and another patient who stated that Demitris Keyes was yelling and cursing. The patient stated that while Keyes was yelling, at one point his pants were down, exposing himself to the people around him. Keyes was located outside, and he was then taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 3, officers were sent to investigate a vandalism. Upon arrival, Officer Mike Robey spoke with Aaron Naillwho stated that he had seen a gray Dodge Truck slowly drive up to a gray Nissan Murano. Naill stated that he heard what sounded like several impacts to the Murano. The Dodge truck then left the area quickly and saw an egg that had been thrown at the Murano. Officer Robey then spoke with the owner of the Murano, Carly Gregg, who stated that she did not know anyone who would have vandalized her vehicle. The vehicle did not have any noticeable damage. Officer Robey stated he then spoke with Shannon Smith who stated that her daughter had been in an altercation with a boy from school who she had some trouble with. Smith stated that she thought the boy drove a gray Dodge Truck, and that she owned a gray Nissan Murano that she thought the boy may have mistaken for the vehicle that had gotten vandalized. Officers discovered a tag of the suspect vehicle, which came back as belonging to Paula Messer. Officers have requested a video from the Newport Housing Authority.
TRESPASSING: On September 6, Police were dispatched to a residence concerning an unwanted female on property. Upon arrival, Sergeant Cassady observed a female sitting on the front porch of the residence. The female, identified as Susan Luebke, stated that she was on the property to discuss a car deal, where she gave money for a car but never received the car. Luebke was advised that the property owners did not want her on their property, and she was ordered to leave. Luebke was advised that the car issue was a civil issue and that she would have to take them to a small claims court. Police spoke to the homeowners and they advised that Luebke had been banging on the front door and window for over an hour and they had it on video. The owner stated that they waited over an hour before calling. Carter stated that they thought she would leave on her own, and that she had been coming over to the residence uninvited off and on for several weeks now and will not stop. Luebke appeared to be having some mental issues but refused emergency medical services.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 6, Patrolman Paul Weber was contacted by Sheila Davis, who stated that she has been harassed by her neighbors. Davis stated that after the police had arrested her neighbor, Timothy Crumbley, for a domestic incident, the Newport Plain Talk had incorrectly wrote in the paper that she was the one who called police. Davis stated that since Crumbley had been released from jail, he, his sister Sherry Shelton, and their other neighbor Marty Phillips had been yelling, screaming, and cursing at her while she’s at her home. Davis states she asked them to stop, but the harassment continued. Davis was then advised on how to file a criminal summons and was advised to call dispatch if any illegal activity continues.
THEFT: Police were called to Walmart in reference to a complaint of a theft. Upon arrival, officers spoke to an employee of Walmart who stated that on September 5, a female attempted to purchase a laptop computer, an apple watch, and two sets of headphones, valued at $2,500.08. The female counted out $2,600 in cash on the counter. She then recounted the money to the cashier where she removed $1,400 from the money. The cashier then took the money and placed it in the cash register. The white female then went to the customer service desk where she purchased two $500.00 gift cards. The total of the cards was $1,002.30. The female then confused the cashier again and was able to recount the money to the cashier while removing $640.00 cash from the total. The cashier then took the money and activated the cards. Walmart Loss Prevention officers then tried to cancel the cards, but were unable to do so because the cards had already been used for the total amount. The total loss to Walmart was $3,040.00. There was also a white male that was with the female when she went to customer service. He attempted to return the Apple Watch and the headphones, but was told he could not return the items due to the fact that he would not show the cashier the receipt. The offenders left in a red SUV that looked like a Ford Explorer.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 6, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a Mr. and Mrs. Sharpe, concerning a complaint with the hotel manager of the Quality Inn, Hitendrakumar Patel. Mr. Sharpe stated that he and his wife had been employees of the Quality Inn since June 2022, and since that time, they had noticed and documented changes to their paychecks and time cards. Mr. Sharpe stated that Patel has taken their times and made changes to reflect less hours in order to pay them less. Mr. Shape then showed officers on one such pay period that he had clocked in and worked approximately 288 hours over the course of the two-week pay period, and only received 80 hours worth of pay. They stated that they had since moved out of the hotel and have attempted to keep from coming into contact with Mr. Patel.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 6, Officer Justin Shelton rescinded to Murphy USA in reference to an intoxicated male refusing to leave and opening the door to customers’ vehicles. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton came into contact with Michael Danford, who was moving erratically and could not control his body movements. Danford was sweating profusely and had trouble keeping his balance. Upon asking if he was under the influence, Danford stated that he had “drank a few beers and took a shot of liquor.” Danford was considered a danger to himself and others in his intoxicated condition. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION/VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On September 6, Officer Lindsey Laughter observed a female in all black clothing behind the closed Shell station on West Highway 25/70, which is an area known for drug activity. Officer Laughter made contact with the female, who she stated was acting nervous upon the encounter. She first identified herself as “Chelsea Heyman,” but during the investigation, her real name was determined to be Chelcee Shelt. Shelt was found to have a violation of probation for a child neglect charge. Shelt was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Annex.
VANDALISM: On September 8, Officer Alex Reese responded to an active break-in on Cooper Street. Upon Arrival, Officer Reese spoke with Nikki Gibson, who stated she was sweeping her floor when she noticed two white males, dressed in all black, attempting to break into a storage unit behind her apartment. She stated that the men began running on foot towards Rock City Road upon noticing her. Officers then checked the storage unit, which had pry marks suspected to be from a pry bar. Gibson advised the officers who owned the storage unit belonged to, but the officers were unable to make contact.
STALKING: On September 8, Officers were dispatched to Best Western for an issue of harassment. Officer Leahla Hance spoke with Richard Sharpe, Alan Yonker, Bobbie Sharpe, Mary Hall, and Bradley Greus. These individuals contacted law enforcement in regards to Hitendralumar Patel harassing and stalking them. The parties have had previous incidents with each other, and they all stated that Patel has been driving by their residence multiple times on different dates. The victims also provided video of the male subject that Officer Hance was able to identify Patel. Officer Hance spoke with Patel who admitted to driving by the residence multiple times. Patel was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
UNRULY CHILD: On September 8, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Rural Medical in regards to a juvenile male skipping class and being unruly to his father. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton made contact with a Mr. Holt who stated that his child had left school and had been aggressive towards him, threatening to “strangle the life out of him.” The juvenile was issued a citation and returned to Cocke County High School.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 8, Officer Alex Reese responded to Love’s Travel Center for a male that had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, Officer Reese spoke with Matthew Frederick who stated that his commercial truck broke down in the parking lot. Another trucker had attempted to tow his truck to the service station in the parking lot. He also stated that Raymond Darrin was with him in the truck and the time of the incident. Frederick stated he told Darin multiple times to either stay in the truck or get out, and Darrin would not listen. Frederick stated he lost all of the air in his brake system, and Darrin fell off of the truck. Frederick’s front tire made contact with Darrin’s leg. EMS came to the scene and transported Darrin to Newport Medical Center for a leg injury.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Officer Justin Shelton responded to Feed My Sheep in regards to a possibly intoxicated female. Officer Shelton made contact with Jennifer Winstead who had slurred speech and a strong odor of marijuana coming from her person. Winstead also had trouble keeping her balance. Winstead was considered a danger to himself and others in her intoxicated condition. Winstead was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
LIQUOR LAW VIOLATIONS/LIGHT LAW VIOLATION: On September 10, Officer Lindsey Laughter conducted a traffic stop at the Exxon gas station on Highway 25/70 due to a broken left tail light. Officer Laughter made contact with the driver Jilena Blevins and stated that she could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked about the odor, Blevins stated that she had smoked marijuana at a residence approximately ten minutes prior to the traffic stop. Blevins stated that there was no marijuana in the vehicle, but the officer did locate an open container of Twisted Tea in the vehicle. Officer Lindsey asked Blevins to perform standardized field sobriety tests and ARIDE tests, and according to the report, she performed well. Blevins was cited for Light Law, Open Container, and Financial Responsibility.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: On September 9, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Family Inn on Cosby Highway concerning a father and son in a physical altercation. Upon arrival, Patrolman Suggs observed a male standing outside his hotel room with a bloody nose. He was able to identify the male as Terry Cameron. Terry Cameron has stated he had been in a fight with his son, Jared Cameron, who had walked away from the scene but returned upon officer arrival. Officer’s spoke with Jared Cameron, who stated that his father had accused him of breaking into a safe in a hotel room and stealing a gun and money. Jared stated that the two began arguing and cussing, when Terry then pushed Jared, causing him to spill his drink. The two began fighting inside the hotel room, where each party sustained facial injuries. Terry Cameron was determined to be the primary aggressor and was placed under arrest for Domestic Assault.
THEFT: On September 9, Officer Alex Reese responded to Love’s Travel Center in reference to a shoplifter. Officer Reese made contact with James Keller, who stated he had put a pair of gloves in his pocket but was going to pay for them. The store clerks told the officer that they had a backpack in the security office that Keller had put items in, totaling $115.43. Keller was issued a citation for theft under $100 and was trespassed from the travel center.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: On September 9, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Tractor Supply in Newport, concerning a possible medical emergency. Upon arrival, Patrolman Suggs observed a female, later identified as Amanda Raper, sitting in the driver seat of a running vehicle and behaving erratically. Raper was found to have had very slurred speech and uncontrollable body movements. Officers observed glass pipes and metal spoons, commonly used to smoke narcotics, and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in plain view. Raper was asked to step out of the vehicle and was detained for her own safety and he safety of officers. As she was being placed in handcuffs, Raper appeared to doze off while standing up. Raper was placed under arrest for public intoxication, possession of schedule VI, and unlawful drug paraphernalia, and was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
THEFT: ON September 9, Police were dispatched to Walgreens in reference to a female shoplifter that had left the store. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Loss Prevention Associate Rachel Stewart who stated that she had observed a female take a $34.01 inhaler into the restroom and then walk out without it. Stewart stated that she went into the restroom and found the open discarded box with the merchandise missing. The female then left the store without making a purchase. Stewart told Officers that she was unable to show the footage at the time of the incident, but stated that if the female could be identified, Walgreens wanted to prosecute.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 10, a vehicle driven by Jacob James arrived at the Newport Police Department, and Officer Brandon Cassady stated that he observed a female in the bed of the truck, later identified as Cortney Watts. James stated that his ex-girlfriend had jumped in the bed of his truck and refused to get out when he tried to leave his work place. James and Watts had ended their romantic relationship earlier in the day and had been arguing for several days admittedly by both parties. Watts stated that James still had a key to her residence, and after drinking “a couple of beers” while hanging out with a friend, she had a friend drive her to James’s workplace to get her key back. She admitted to arguing with James before jumping in the bed of his truck, and admitted that her actions and behavior were unreasonable. James stated that he intended to seek an Order of Protection at the Cocke County Courthouse on Monday. Watts was escorted to her residence by Cocke County Deputy Pickens.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: On September 10, Police were dispatched to Terrace Way in reference to a physical domestic incident. While en route, dispatch advised that they could hear the complainant, Courtney Miller, screaming and advised she was being choked before the phone was disconnected. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Miller outside the apartment. Miller stated that her boyfriend, Phillip Norwood, had used both his hands to choke her and push her head against a wall during an argument. Patrolman Weber stated that he did observe Miller’s throat to be red in color, consistent with her statement. Norwood then came out of the apa and openly stated, “I choked her, but I didn’t punch her.” Norwood stated that he was drunk and admitted the argument had been because of his drinking. Norwood was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
