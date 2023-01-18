Violation of probation: On Jan. 13 contact was made with Lacy Marie Hall while investigating a theft from Bridgeport Market. Hall was found to have an active warrant out of Cocke County for violation of probation and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Capias warrant: During a traffic stop on Jan. 13, Zachary Northern was found to have an active capias out of Cocke County. He was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Capias warrant: On Jan. 14 a traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the passenger, Gary Haney. He was found to be wanted for a capias out of Cocke County for contempt and failure to appear. He was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Violation of probation: Contact was made with Daniel Messer during a traffic stop on Jan. 14. He was found to have an active violation of probation warrant out of Cocke County. Messer was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Larceny/breaking and entering: Police were dispatched Jan. 14 to Walmart regarding a shoplifter. Two Walmart employees advised they witnessed Rebecca Hobbs concealing merchandise under her clothing and they recognized her from previous thefts from the store, but had fled on those occasions. They stated Hobbs admitted to concealing merchandise and then pulled $89.23 worth of DVDs from under her clothing. Hobbs admitted to police she concealed the merchandise. She was currently trespassed from the property on Dec. 24, 2022. She was placed under arrest and upon a search of her backpack an additional $22.76 worth of Walmart jewelry was inside. She also had a glass narcotics pipe inside her shirt sleeve and two cut straws with white residue inside her backpack.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card: Contact was made Jan. 14 with a complainant regarding his debit card being stolen. He stated he could not find it and he got a notification that it was used at Food City to purchase $30.18 of fuel. The Food City manager pulled video of the debit card being used at Pump 3 by a male in a red Nissan Pathfinder. The individual was identified as Bradley Helton who was then contacted at his residence. He was in possession of the complainant's debit card and stated he found the card on the ground by a vending machine. Helton was issued a citation in lieu of arrest for fraudulent use of a debit card.
Violation of probation: A traffic stop encounter on Jan. 15 Jerry Barnette showed he had an active violation of probation warrant out of Cocke County. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Failure to appear: A traffic stop was conducted on Jan. 16 and contact was made with the passenger, Christine Hawkins, who was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant out of Cocke County for failure to appear. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched Jan. 16 to Lowes for a shoplifter. A Lowes loss prevention officer advised Wayne Parks had concealed $315.02 worth of merchandise into a bag and attempted to leave without paying for it. Parks stated he had enough cash to pay for the items and was going to go back in the store to pay for the items. He did have a large sum of cash on him at the time of contact. All items were returned to Lowes and Parks was cited into court for theft under $1,000.
Shoplifting: Police were dispatched Jan. 16 to Walmart on a shoplifting. Walmart loss control advised Lisa Walling went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all her items. She did originally pay for some items. The amount of items concealed was $66.32. The original purchase was refunded. Walling was issued a citation and escorted from the store.
Drug/narcotic offenses: NPD assisted with Cocke County Sheriffs Office with a warrant service Jan. 13 on Angela Circle. A male, Kenneth Barnett, was sitting inside a vehicle with the door propped open. He was ordered out of the vehicle while the warrant service was conducted. The registered owner of the vehicle denied consent to search the vehicle. A walk-around with a trained K-9 was conducted and the K-9 alerted to narcotics. A search found a small plastic container with three grams of suspected heroin. Barnett admitted it belonged to him and he was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County by CCSO deputies without further incident.
Violation of probation/contempt of court: During an investigation of a theft of credit card on Jan. 15, while at the residence contact was made with Clarissa Webb who was confirmed to have an active warrant for violation of probation, second offense. She was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex, served with the warrant and issued a citation for the citation-only warrant.
Violation of probation: Police were dispatched Jan. 16 to an active break-in. Upon arrival, Christopher Finchum, who was known to have an active violation of probation warrant, was seen attempting to get into his residence. He was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
