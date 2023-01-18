Violation of probation: On Jan. 13 contact was made with Lacy Marie Hall while investigating a theft from Bridgeport Market. Hall was found to have an active warrant out of Cocke County for violation of probation and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.

Capias warrant: During a traffic stop on Jan. 13, Zachary Northern was found to have an active capias out of Cocke County. He was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

