Shoplifting: On Feb. 14 police spoke to a Food City West employee regarding a shoplifter. The employee stated she had completed a floral order for Andrew Kirk and called him to pick it up. He arrived and took the arrangement for payment, valued at $44.99, to a self-checkout where he scanned it and placed two $10 bills into the machine before walking out with the arrangement without finishing the transaction. He was described as a white male with red hair and hoodie pulled up, which matched Kirk’s description. The total loss for the store was $24.99.

General information complaint: Police were dispatched Feb. 14 to the area of Graham Street and Nutmeg Street with a report of a possible vehicle assault. Contact was made with four juveniles and one adult. The four juveniles stated they were walking down the street when a male, matching the description of Eric Phillips, in a gray Jeep, backed up next to the church. The juveniles said the man seemed agitated because his dog was barking. They said he yelled at them to get out of the road because “they should not be out at this time of night.” One juvenile responded he wasn’t his dad and the male was alleged to have stated he would “beat them like their dad should have.” It was at that he was alleged to move the vehicle in a quick backward motion and then forward again and was alleged to have said “I will run you over.” Contact with the male was not able to made by police.

