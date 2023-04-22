Possession/unlawful paraphernalia/speeding: On April 17 a deputy observed a vehicle on Wilton Springs Road traveling at a high rate of speed, almost hitting a UPS truck. Speed was paced at 70 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. The vehicle’s driver ignored the patrol car’s overhead lights. The vehicle, driven by Sean Gregory, came to a stop on Penland Drive. Gregory advised that he just got out of jail that morning for DUI from the previous night and he just got his vehicle out of impound. When asked if he had anything illegal in the car, he stated he was unsure because he gave a girl a ride from Knoxville. Verbal consent to search was given and K9 Wubba was deployed for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. Based on the change in behavior from K9 Wubba during the exterior sniff, a probable search cause was undertaken. Suspected methamphetamine along with a glass bottle of testosterone, half full of a liquid substance, were found near the driver’s seat area. The search also located a brown filter substance with brown residue, suspected to be heroin, was found under the steering wheel. Gregory was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail annex.
Criminal trespass: On April 17 an employee of Pizza Plus in Parrottsville contacted dispatch regarding an unwanted visitor. The caller identified the person as Sidney Buckner. A deputy spoke to the employee by phone who advised Buckner had entered the restaurant and “stole a tip” off a table. The caller stated multiple witnesses saw it and confronted Buckner, who the employee said denied the accusations while still having the money in his hand. The caller stated he became belligerent and started cursing and exited the restaurant. Dispatch confirmed that Buckner had previously been trespassed from the property in September, 2022. A warrant was issued for Buckner.
Probation violation: A deputy was dispatched April 19 to 134 Diamond Circle regarding a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, a female came outside and stated the male, identified as James Keller, was going out the back door. The deputy went around to the back of the house and made contact with Keller, who was found to have two active warrants out of Cocke County for probation violation. He was placed in custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. After further investigation, it was determined there was no physical contact between either party, just an argument.
Misuse of 911: On April 19 deputies responded to a 911 hangup at 1668 W. Highway 25/70. Dispatch advised a male said he was going to burn something down. Deputies attempted to locate the residence for about 30 minutes. Before locating the caller in a nearby RV camper, he called 911 seven more times stating he was going to kill them. Contact was then made with the caller, Christopher Sneed, who was confrontational and challenging deputies to fight him. Deputies were able to get Sneed to come out of the camper and speak with them. He stated it was him that called 911. Sneed’s aunt confirmed with deputies that the number used to call 911 was Sneed’s. He was taken into custody for misuse of 911 and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Central dispatch requested an officer contact Misty Lawson April 19 via phone regarding an assault. Lawson stated her boyfriend, Josh Ogle, was assaulted by her stepdad, James Painter. She stated Painter grabbed Ogle by the face and started pushing him. Due to existing medical issues, it caused Ogle to go to the hospital. Ogle stated he wanted to charge Painter. As Ogle and Painter were in a hospital out of county, markings caused by the assault could not be observed. Lawson and Ogle said they have a video of the assault. They both agreed to meet in person and give a written statement and swear to the warrant. However, contact was not able to made with them after they left the hospital. Further contact will be attempted for the video and written statements.
Theft: Robert Johnson came to the sheriff’s office on April 19 stating he wanted to report the theft of a storage building he recently purchased. He stated he and his wife, Michelle, recently divorced and he rented property to her at 468 Johnson Street. He bought a 10x20 storage building and put it on that property. He states after she moved, he wanted to have the building moved to a different location but the structure is now missing. He stated the last time he saw the building was three weeks prior.
