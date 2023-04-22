Possession/unlawful paraphernalia/speeding: On April 17 a deputy observed a vehicle on Wilton Springs Road traveling at a high rate of speed, almost hitting a UPS truck. Speed was paced at 70 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. The vehicle’s driver ignored the patrol car’s overhead lights. The vehicle, driven by Sean Gregory, came to a stop on Penland Drive. Gregory advised that he just got out of jail that morning for DUI from the previous night and he just got his vehicle out of impound. When asked if he had anything illegal in the car, he stated he was unsure because he gave a girl a ride from Knoxville. Verbal consent to search was given and K9 Wubba was deployed for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. Based on the change in behavior from K9 Wubba during the exterior sniff, a probable search cause was undertaken. Suspected methamphetamine along with a glass bottle of testosterone, half full of a liquid substance, were found near the driver’s seat area. The search also located a brown filter substance with brown residue, suspected to be heroin, was found under the steering wheel. Gregory was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail annex.

Criminal trespass: On April 17 an employee of Pizza Plus in Parrottsville contacted dispatch regarding an unwanted visitor. The caller identified the person as Sidney Buckner. A deputy spoke to the employee by phone who advised Buckner had entered the restaurant and “stole a tip” off a table. The caller stated multiple witnesses saw it and confronted Buckner, who the employee said denied the accusations while still having the money in his hand. The caller stated he became belligerent and started cursing and exited the restaurant. Dispatch confirmed that Buckner had previously been trespassed from the property in September, 2022. A warrant was issued for Buckner.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.