Evading arrest: Sgt. Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima on US 25/70 Tuesday night. The driver, identified as Eric Ballard, 54, 5844 Seabrook Street, Newport, attempted to evade arrest, driving down Judd’s Lane and exiting his vehicle and fleeing on foot into the woods. Sgt. Wright chased Ballard and deployed his Taser to gain control of Ballard. Ballard and passenger Breanna Dockery were arrested on numerous charges, including Schedule II Drugs. Ballard was also charged with Contraband into a Penal Facility after carrying 1 gram of methamphetamine into the Cocke County Jail Annex in his sock.
Shoplifting: Police were dispatched to Food City on Monday night in regards to a theft. Officers confirmed the identity of the suspect to be Darrel Cate, 44, Newport. A warrant was issued for Cate’s arrest. The next day, Patrolman Paul Weber witnessed Cate walking into a Dollar General and arrested him.
DUI: Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to the call of an impaired driver on US 25-70 West. The driver was identified as Jimmy Costner. Costner performed poorly on all field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence.
Theft: On Monday afternoon, police responded to a call from Northport Baptist Church Pastor Wayne Whitaker. Whitaker had found that the church vans’ catalytic converters had been stolen. The parts were valued at around $500 each.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
