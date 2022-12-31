Disorderly conduct/resisting: NPD officers were sent to a residence in reference to a domestic disturbance on Dec. 27. Police were advised Justin Dockery was punching holes in the walls of the residence. Dockery could be heard by officers yelling from outside the residence. Contact was made with Dockery and his mother, who was cleaning debris from the living room floor where furniture had been thrown around. Dockery continued to yell, scream and attempt to approach his mother while attempting to be questioned and appeared to be intoxicated. Dockery was placed under arrest, however, while attempting to escort Dockery to the patrol vehicle, he attempted to go back inside, causing him and the officer to fall down a small set of stairs. Dockery continued to fall limp and had to be carried to the patrol car and physically placed inside it. Dockery continually and forcefully kick the door, preventing it from closing, which caused it to strike the officer. Dockery was pulled into the car and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

Warrant: An NPD officer, while patrolling the area of McCabe Ave. and W. Main Street on Dec. 27 observed Joshua Shehee walking and pushing a bicycle on the railroad tracks. He was known to have an outstanding warrant, which was confirmed to be active. Shehee was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.

