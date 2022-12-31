Disorderly conduct/resisting: NPD officers were sent to a residence in reference to a domestic disturbance on Dec. 27. Police were advised Justin Dockery was punching holes in the walls of the residence. Dockery could be heard by officers yelling from outside the residence. Contact was made with Dockery and his mother, who was cleaning debris from the living room floor where furniture had been thrown around. Dockery continued to yell, scream and attempt to approach his mother while attempting to be questioned and appeared to be intoxicated. Dockery was placed under arrest, however, while attempting to escort Dockery to the patrol vehicle, he attempted to go back inside, causing him and the officer to fall down a small set of stairs. Dockery continued to fall limp and had to be carried to the patrol car and physically placed inside it. Dockery continually and forcefully kick the door, preventing it from closing, which caused it to strike the officer. Dockery was pulled into the car and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant: An NPD officer, while patrolling the area of McCabe Ave. and W. Main Street on Dec. 27 observed Joshua Shehee walking and pushing a bicycle on the railroad tracks. He was known to have an outstanding warrant, which was confirmed to be active. Shehee was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Driving under the influence/reckless driving/violation of open container law: While patrolling West 25-70 on Dec. 27, an NPD officer saw a vehicle approaching on the opposite side at a high rate of speed. The vehicle swerved over into the middle lane, nearly striking the vehicle in front of it, then swerved back over into the slow lane, nearly striking the vehicle in front of it sitting at the red light. The vehicle, driven by Dewey Talton, was stopped and the strong odor of alcohol was detected. Talton’s eyes were bloodshot. He had trouble following simple instructions and his speech was slurred. Talton performed poorly on all standard field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI. Talton refused to give a blood sample. An open bottle of Jim Beam was in plain view on the passenger side of the vehicle and he did admit to drinking previously, due to it “being Christmas.” Talton was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Theft of property: Police were dispatched on Dec. 28 to Food City East for a report of a shoplifter. The suspect, Bryan Thompson, was being detained in their office by loss prevention. Thompson did conceal $76.95 in merchandise and exit the store. Thompson was trespassed from all Food City East establishments and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Theft of property: On Dec. 28 police were dispatched to Bojangles at 104 Epley Road in reference to a theft. The Bojangles manager stated a woman driving an orange Chevrolet Cobalt claimed an order, that had been paid for, belonged to a friend of hers. She accepted the order and left. The food order was paid for by another customer and no one at the restaurant knew the woman who picked up the food order. Officers stopped the same vehicle, driven by Joni Rexrode, at Weigel’s and observed the stolen food in her passenger seat. Rexrode’s statements did not match those made by the restaurant manager. It was determined Rexrode obtained the food by deception and knowingly left with food she had not paid for. The stolen food was valued at $49.99. Rexrode was taken into custody and transferred to Cocke County Jail.
Violation of probation: Officers were dispatched to 420 Humane Way Dec. 28 on a suspicious vehicle parked at the closed business. The vehicle was located. The driver, Charles Gorrell, was found to have an active warrant for violation of probation out of Jefferson County. Gorrell was taken into custody and was transported to meet with a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy at Cocke County Jail. He was then transported to Jefferson County.
