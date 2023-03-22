Violation of probation: An officer came in contact on March 17 with Teresa Holliday at the Marathon gas station. Holiday was found to have a warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Theft/breaking and entering: Officers were dispatched March 17 to Five River Plaza for a theft that occurred on March 16. Benjamin Dale stated his crew showed up to work the morning of March 17 and noticed their tools missing and the key box broken off the front of the building. Dale stated they were missing four Dewalt drills, a saw saw x2, Dewalt skill saw, Dewalt Bluetooth speaker, Dewalt batteries and charges, two Hilti impact drivers, two Hilti chargers and batteries, miscellaneous hand tools and a Milwaukee job box. The total loss was valued at $4,100.
Violation of probation: Police arrived March 17 to Knight’s Inn located at 1014 Cosby Highway after being dispatched with a report of a male possibly having seizures. Contact was made with the complainant and police went to room 109 and made contact with the male, Kristopher Kelley, who was found to have an active warrant out of Hamblen County for violation of probation on an original charge of DUI, 2nd. Kelley was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Shoplifting: Officers were sent to Love’s truck stop March 18 to investigate a shoplifter. The manager stated that Matt Lane had taken clothes off the rack and put them on and left the store. Police made contact with Lane in the parking lot, who was under the influence of an unknown intoxicant at the time of contact. Lane was taken into custody for theft under $1,000 and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public intoxication: On March 18 police responded to Village Way regarding an intoxicated male. Upon arrival Jerry Newlin was sitting on the ground near the roadway. Newlin had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage, had slurred speech and could not stand or walk without assistance. Due to his level of intoxication, Newlin was taken into custody for his safety and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Failure to appear: An officer responded March 19 to the area of H and H Vapors for an intoxicated male that left a knife in the fence. The male was located in front of 233 E. Main Street and identified as Andrew Wise, who had an active warrant out of Cocke County for failure to appear. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
Violation of probation: While patrolling on Hedrick Drive on March 20, Jeremiah Adams was observed riding on a bicycle behind the Presbyterian church. Adams had an active warrant for violation of probation and a capias out of Cocke County. Warrants were confirmed, Adams was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Violation of order or protection/harassment: Police were contacted mMarch 20 by the complainant that her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Pittenturf, had called her phone from a restricted number and stated “You need to watch your back because they are trying to set you up.” Complainant stated Pittenturf had attempted to disguise his voice and she recorded the conversation. The complainant sent the video to police in which the caller was identifiable as Pittenturf trying to disguise his voice. The complainant has an active order of protection against Pittenturf, which was confirmed. Pittenturf continues to harass the complainant through communication devices despite having been previously arrested for harassment and violating the protection order. The complainant stated she fears for her safety against Pittenturf so much so that she can’t stay at her own residence anymore. Warrants were issued for Pittenturf for violation of order of protection and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.