Violation of probation: An officer came in contact on March 17 with Teresa Holliday at the Marathon gas station. Holiday was found to have a warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Theft/breaking and entering: Officers were dispatched March 17 to Five River Plaza for a theft that occurred on March 16. Benjamin Dale stated his crew showed up to work the morning of March 17 and noticed their tools missing and the key box broken off the front of the building. Dale stated they were missing four Dewalt drills, a saw saw x2, Dewalt skill saw, Dewalt Bluetooth speaker, Dewalt batteries and charges, two Hilti impact drivers, two Hilti chargers and batteries, miscellaneous hand tools and a Milwaukee job box. The total loss was valued at $4,100.

