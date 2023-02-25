DUI/due care/violation of lane law: On Feb. 21 a vehicle was observed stopped in the middle of the roadway on West Broadway and Cope Blvd. It then moved, left its lane of travel, nearly running over the curb at the Marathon station. It stopped again in the middle of the highway. After the officer turned on the emergency light on the patrol car, the vehicle pulled into the Marathon station between two gas stalls. The driver, Donna Carter-Henry, had the window rolled up and failed to acknowledge the officer’s presence as if she did not know she had been pulled over. After knocking on the window to get her attention, the vehicle was observed to b filled with trash, clothing and other debris from the floorboards to the ceiling in its entirety, only leaving a small space for the driver. Her speech was slow and mumbled and she appeared lethargic. She had difficulty performing field sobriety tests. She then suddenly stopped being lethargic and began speaking rapidly and explaining she had a job interview (it was after 2 a.m. at this time). She appeared to be under the influence and was placed under arrest. She did consent to a blood draw which was performed by Priority Ambulance, and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On Feb. 21 an officer responded to Lowe’s in regard to a shoplifting incident that occurred on Feb. 17. A loss prevention associate stated two males entered the store and cut the theft prevention device off four rolls of 1,000 ft. W/G wire. Both males took the rolls of wire each and exited the store without paying. The total amount of the merchandise lost was $2,544.
Contempt of court warrants: Scarlett Short was observed on Feb. 21 walking through the West End Bapisti Church parking lot and was known to have active arrest warrants out of Cocke County. The warrants were confirmed and she was placed under arrest without further incident.
Shoplifting: An officer spoke with the manager at Love’s Travel Center on Feb. 23 regarding a theft from the previous night. The manager showed the officer video footage of a male, that the officer identified from previous contacts as Shannon Gann, entering the store on Feb. 22 around 9:08 p.m. through the main entrance. Once inside he is seen going to a shelf and taking a row of Pokemon cards from the rack. He then walks a lap around the sales floor and removes another row of cards from the rack and then proceeds to leave through the truck entrance at the back of the store without paying for the cards. The manager stated the cards were only placed on the rack the day before and stated there were 60 packs missing at $5.99 each. The total loss for the store was $389.35. Gann was involved in a similar incident in September 2022 at another business. A warrant was issued for Gann’s arrest for theft under $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.