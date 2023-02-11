Criminal trespass: On Feb. 7 NPD responded to a residence on Runnion Street for an unwanted visitor and spoke by telephone with the Newport Housing Authority manager. He stated he was contacted by someone that lives in the area and Christian Ramsey was seen entering the residence. The manager advised Ramsey had been trespassed from the home and had paperwork showing he was banned. Ramsey was found hiding in a closet in the residence and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Warrant: An officer was patrolling the area of 3rd Street on Feb. 7 and came in contact with Derek Jackson, who was known to have an active warrant out of Cocke County. The warrant was confirmed and Jackson was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Larceny: A woman, who had just completed the purchase of a residence, stated she caught a female leaving the residence with several items that were left inside for home remodeling. She stated there were 40 pieces of black tile taken, 14 pieces of Purgo laminate flooring and 10 boxes of white arabesque flooring taken. She valued the items at around $2,100. She was advised on how to obtain a report.
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched Feb. 8 to Walgreens for a possible intoxicated male. Contact was made with Jerry McClanahan who stated he drank a fifth of liquor. He had the smell of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. McClanahan was placed under arrest for his safety and the safety of the public and was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Harassment: An officer responded Feb. 8 to Newport Towne Center to look for a blue Chevrolet C10 pickup. Contact was made with an employee of Great Clips who reported her ex-boyfriend, Samuel Wright, was driving by and she had an order of protection against him. The officer was shown multiple different phone numbers that the complainant alleged Wright had been calling from each time she would block the previous number. While speaking with the complainant, Wright began calling her, so she answered on speaker phone. During the conversation she called him by name and also mentioned the order of protection, which he said he did not care. The officer then took the phone and spoke with Wright who stated he had not been served with the order yet, so the officer put him on verbal notice of the order, which had been confirmed through NCIC. He was advised he could be arrested for violating the order from that point on. Later in the day he went to the sheriff's office and was served with the order.
Possession/unlawful drug paraphernalia/theft: A vehicle was observed parked partially on the road Feb. 8 on Jim Town Road with its headlights on. A male was observed standing on the passenger side door and he appeared to grab something from the passenger and attempt to walk off. Upon approaching the vehicle there were syringes in plain view and the driver, Michael Henderson, had a plastic baggy in his lap that contained a crystal-like substance. He attempted to throw it on the floor to conceal it. It was retrieved and was found to contain six grams of suspected methamphetamine. Henderson admitted it was his and he was giving a small amount to the other male. It was also discovered that Henderson had a warrant for theft over $1,000. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
