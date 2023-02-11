Criminal trespass: On Feb. 7 NPD responded to a residence on Runnion Street for an unwanted visitor and spoke by telephone with the Newport Housing Authority manager. He stated he was contacted by someone that lives in the area and Christian Ramsey was seen entering the residence. The manager advised Ramsey had been trespassed from the home and had paperwork showing he was banned. Ramsey was found hiding in a closet in the residence and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Warrant: An officer was patrolling the area of 3rd Street on Feb. 7 and came in contact with Derek Jackson, who was known to have an active warrant out of Cocke County. The warrant was confirmed and Jackson was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.

