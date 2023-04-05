Possession: On March 31 a vehicle was observed failing to maintain its lane in the area of Cosby Highway. A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Walgreens. The driver, Larry Haynes, stated he spilled his drink while driving. He also stated he did not have a driver’s license and was found to be revoked out of Jefferson County as of April 26, 2013. Permission was given to search his vehicle and he and his passenger, Paula Childress, was asked to step out of the vehicle. Childress stated there were needles in her purse and several were found along with a glass pipe. Childress was asked if she had anything hidden on her person or in her bra and stated she wanted to be honest and there was “H” in her bra. A small blue container was retrieved from her bra containing .8 grams of suspected heroin. She was placed under arrest for possession of schedule I and Haynes was cited for driving infractions.
DUI/possession: On March 31 police were dispatched at around 1 a.m. to the traffic light at West Highway 25/70 and Highway 25E regarding a female passed out behind the wheel for several minutes and other motorists were attempting to wake the driver. Police were advised the driver did wake up and was driving east on West Broadway. The vehicle was located driving near Food City West and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver, Tiffany Frazier, had the smell of marijuana and alcohol. Field sobriety testing was conducted and she admitted she did consume alcohol and marijuana before driving but could not state how much. She stated she got off work the previous day at 4 p.m. but did not know the current time. She was placed under arrest and a search of her vehicle found four recently burned marijuana cigarettes, a marijuana grinder as well as open bottles of moonshine. A blood draw was performed by Priority Ambulance.
Theft of property/vandalism: Officers conducted a traffic stop on March 31 on a vehicle with an improper license plate. The driver, Justin Patterson, was checked for warrants and was found to have a warrant out of Sevier County for theft over $1,000 and vandalism. Patterson was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Violation of order of protection/restraining order: On March 31, an officer received phone traffic and made contact via cell phone with a complainant who stated she received a call from Joshua Pittenturf, who had contacted her while incarcerated at Cocke County Jail Annex through another inmate’s phone account. There is an active order of protection and Pittenturf is prohibited from contacting the complainant. The complainant stated she had a 15-minute video of the phone call. The officer then went to speak to her in person and listened to the video recording and an unidentified male inmate was heard talking to her and saying somebody wanted to tell her he loved her, that he could not tell her who and if he did, it would be trouble for the other guy. Pittenturf could then be heard asking how the kids are doing. He also can be heard saying he loves the complainant and knows she is going to take out another warrant for calling her. The officer was able to confirm that the person calling was Pittenturf from several prior encounters and from speaking with him many times while on duty.
Warrant: On April 1 an officer was patrolling on Lincoln Avenue and observed Ashley Carr walking. Carr was known to have a warrant from being a suspect on a call from the previous shift. The warrant was confirmed and Carr was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
DUI: Police were dispatched April 1 to the area of Lincoln Avenue and East Broadway with a report of a reckless driver that almost struck another vehicle head-on. The complainant followed the vehicle until it stopped at Marathon, located at 366 West Broadway. Contact was made with the driver, Norma Jean Cunningham. She failed all standardized field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. She declined giving a blood sample and was transported to the Cocke County Jail. She was found to have a prior DUI out of Cocke County on March 3, 1994.
Warrant: While patrolling the area of Western Plaza on April 3, Amy Loyd, who had an active warrant out of Cocke County, was seen in the parking lot of Food City West. After the capias was confirmed, Loyd was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Shoplifting: Police responded April 3 regarding a shoplifter at Walmart. Contact was made with Kelly Webb, who stated she went into the store and bought a phone card and was getting some groceries. She stated she called her boyfriend who told her that he had already paid for the items. The store’s loss prevention officer stated he watched Webb take the items from the store and place them in a bag in the lawn and garden side of the store. He stated Loyd then proceeded to her vehicle and loaded them into her truck. The items were valued at $116.77. Webb was issued a citation for shoplifting and was trespassed from the property.
Possession/driving while suspended/removal of registration decal or tag: A vehicle was observed failing to stop at the 3-way intersection at Walmart. The tag was registered to Honda, but was on a Chevrolet. The driver, Herman West, was confirmed to have a suspended license out of Kentucky as of June 15, 2022 with three prior driving on suspended convictions. He was also operating a vehicle with no proof of insurance. He was placed under arrest and upon inventory of the vehicle, two suspected Alprazolam pills, a schedule IV narcotic, were located in an unmarked pill bottle. He did not have a prescription for Alprazolam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.