Possession: On March 31 a vehicle was observed failing to maintain its lane in the area of Cosby Highway. A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Walgreens. The driver, Larry Haynes, stated he spilled his drink while driving. He also stated he did not have a driver’s license and was found to be revoked out of Jefferson County as of April 26, 2013. Permission was given to search his vehicle and he and his passenger, Paula Childress, was asked to step out of the vehicle. Childress stated there were needles in her purse and several were found along with a glass pipe. Childress was asked if she had anything hidden on her person or in her bra and stated she wanted to be honest and there was “H” in her bra. A small blue container was retrieved from her bra containing .8 grams of suspected heroin. She was placed under arrest for possession of schedule I and Haynes was cited for driving infractions.

DUI/possession: On March 31 police were dispatched at around 1 a.m. to the traffic light at West Highway 25/70 and Highway 25E regarding a female passed out behind the wheel for several minutes and other motorists were attempting to wake the driver. Police were advised the driver did wake up and was driving east on West Broadway. The vehicle was located driving near Food City West and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver, Tiffany Frazier, had the smell of marijuana and alcohol. Field sobriety testing was conducted and she admitted she did consume alcohol and marijuana before driving but could not state how much. She stated she got off work the previous day at 4 p.m. but did not know the current time. She was placed under arrest and a search of her vehicle found four recently burned marijuana cigarettes, a marijuana grinder as well as open bottles of moonshine. A blood draw was performed by Priority Ambulance.

