Wire fraud: An officer spoke with a complainant on Nov. 15 in regard to a wire fraud incident that occurred on Nov. 10. The complainant stated the was contacted via phone by a Ms. Hernandez from Foundation and Greaves LLC. Hernandez told the complainant to wire $63,877.20 in regard to her home loan. Complainant stated she wired the money to the address given by Hernandez and the money never delivered to the specific location. The complainant stated the phone number given by Hernandez was not a valid number.
Violation of parole: NPD apprehended Justn Odell Nov. 15 for an active violation of parole warrant. The warrant was confirmed and Odell was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Counterfeiting/forgery: Police were dispatched Nov. 15 to Love’s Travel Center in reference to a counterfeit $100 bill. The cashier stated she was working the cash register when former employee Joshua Stanley approached the register and engaged in small talk. The cashier stated Stanley distracted her and then handed her what she thought was a $100 bill as Stanley asked for $5 in fuel. She stated he continued to distract her as she put the money in the drawer after giving him $95 in change. After Stanley left the store she checked the bill and observed it to be counterfeit with several markings on both sides identifying it as a motion pictures use only bill and not real currency. The manager confirmed the cashier’s statements and advised Love’s wanted to prosecute and have Stanley trespassed from the property. All employees on scene were able to identify Stanley as the suspect. Stanley was then encountered at his residence at 424 Harper Circle and was placed under arrest. It was also confirmed that Stanley had a full extradition warrant out of the State of Florida for fraud.
Drunkenness/public intoxication: An officer responded on Nov. 15 to Cosby Highway regarding a male who fell into traffic, almost causing an accident. Contact was made with Charles Abbadie, who officers could tell was under the influence. He was asked several times to go inside, which he refused. Abbadie stated there were guys beside him with guns trying to kill him. He was advised no one was beside him and he refused to listen. For his safety, and the safety of the public, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Driving under the influence/driving while suspended/violation of probation: Officers were dispatched shortly after midnight on Nov. 16 to Time Out Travel Center for a report of a possible impaired driver. Contact was made with the driver, Sonya M. Sheppard. She stated she was waiting for a friend to bring her some fuel. She was advised that she was at a gas station. Sheppar stated she had taken a morning dose of Buprenophine/Naxolone 8mg/2mg but was unsure what time that was. She was advised of a capias warrant out of Jefferson County and a citation-only violation of probation 2nd out of Cocke County. She was taken into custody and transported to NPD for field sobriety testing. She performed poorly on all tests given. She declined to give a blood sample. She was found to have been revoked on Nov. 21, 2017 for failure to comply with financial responsibility. She was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Family quarrel: An officer was dispatched Nov. 16 to Relax Inn on a report of a domestic situation that was physical in nature. Contact was made with the complainant, Brandie Hollis, who advised her juvenile son had been assaulted by Terrence Hollis after they had an argument about who paid for an ice cream. Mrs. Hollis stated the argument had started at 3 in 1 Creamery and continued in the car until they returned to their room at Relax Inn. When speaking to her son, he advised he went into the room ahead of Mr. Hollis to get a pair of shoes and stated there was an incident that resulted in his nose bleeding. Mr. Hollis stated his stepson made more remarks about who paid for ice cream, etc. Mr. Hollis stated his stepson swung on him so he took to the ground. He stated he had been struck by his stepson during the scuffle. He said he did not want to harm him so he only restrained him for a moment. Mr. Hollis did not have any visible marks on his hands or face. The juvenile did have some dried blood near his left nostril and a split knuckle on his left hand. Mr. Hollis was found to have a wanted hit out of Hamblen County and was taken into custody.
Firearm reported stolen: On Nov. 17 an officer responded to Smoky Mountain Silencer at 137 Western Plaza on a report of a stolen firearm that had been checked by the store. The store owner advised a male that he had not yet identified, entered the store to make a gun trade. The owner ran a Smith & Wesson model 442 revolver with serial number CUZ2712. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received the transaction and notified the gun was stolen from a motel in Gatlinburg. The male left with the gun before the officer arrived.
Shoplifting: NPD responded Nov. 17 to a report of a theft from Walmart. The store’s loss prevention officer advised an unknown white male went to the jewelry counter and began handling the jewelry carousel that was on the counter. After a few moments, the door of the carousel was opened, the male grabbed items and then closed the door back, put the items in his pocket and left the store. The male had arrived at the store and left the store on a bicycle. There were a total of nine items taken, valued at $956.95.
Shoplifting: On Nov. 17 NPD responded to Walmart on a theft. The loss prevention manager advised on Oct. 30, two women left with three large area rugs without paying. They left in an unknown vehicle that had North Carolina license plates. The rugs were valued at a total of $395.
Theft from motor vehicle: Officers were dispatched on Nov. 17 to Quality Inn in reference to a theft report and met with the caller, Danielle Williams. Williams advised she and her husband’s Social Security cards had been stolen. She stated she left her vehicle at Brook’s Automotive for overnight service done on Nov. 15 and picked the vehicle up on Nov. 16. She stated when her husband went to get his card from the vehicle, he found the card and other items were missing. Williams stated she believes the items were taken while parked at Brook’s due to the items being taken from the trunk and the trunk can only be accessed by key. She stated she only needed a report for the Social Security card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.