Wire fraud: An officer spoke with a complainant on Nov. 15 in regard to a wire fraud incident that occurred on Nov. 10. The complainant stated the was contacted via phone by a Ms. Hernandez from Foundation and Greaves LLC. Hernandez told the complainant to wire $63,877.20 in regard to her home loan. Complainant stated she wired the money to the address given by Hernandez and the money never delivered to the specific location. The complainant stated the phone number given by Hernandez was not a valid number.

Violation of parole: NPD apprehended Justn Odell Nov. 15 for an active violation of parole warrant. The warrant was confirmed and Odell was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail.

