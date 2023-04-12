Driving with expired registration/failure to provide proof of insurance/driving while license suspended: A vehicle was observed April 9 with an expired registration plate. The driver, Crystal Cunningham, was showing to be uninsured and a check of her license showed it was suspended for failure to appear in court and a history of failure to appear. She also had a prior driving while revoked.

Theft/disorderly conduct/possession/unlawful drug paraphernalia/false reports: Police were dispatched April 9 to Walmart on a complaint of two shoplifters. Shawna Fullington was found to be wanted out of Cocke County for a violation of probation. She accompanied Rebecca Williams into the store and associates watched as Williams removed a barcode from a backpack and placed stationary and office supplies in the backpack. They then split up and Williams left without paying for the items. Fullington carried other items to the front of the store and then told employees she forgot her debit card and would be back. Neither had money to pay for the items. Fullington was arrested and transported to the jail without incident. Williamson though became irate and then began cursing and yelling with customers and children present. Williamson was placed under arrest. The stolen merchandise was valued at $108.64. An inventory of Williamson’s vehicle found a purse containing dozens of used syringes and a bag containing 3.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Upon arriving at the Cocke County Jail Williamson said she was being prevented from picking her son up at DJ’s Market in Cosby. Contact with Williamson’s mother was made and it was determined her son was at a friend’s house the entire time and was never stranded.

