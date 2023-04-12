Driving with expired registration/failure to provide proof of insurance/driving while license suspended: A vehicle was observed April 9 with an expired registration plate. The driver, Crystal Cunningham, was showing to be uninsured and a check of her license showed it was suspended for failure to appear in court and a history of failure to appear. She also had a prior driving while revoked.
Theft/disorderly conduct/possession/unlawful drug paraphernalia/false reports: Police were dispatched April 9 to Walmart on a complaint of two shoplifters. Shawna Fullington was found to be wanted out of Cocke County for a violation of probation. She accompanied Rebecca Williams into the store and associates watched as Williams removed a barcode from a backpack and placed stationary and office supplies in the backpack. They then split up and Williams left without paying for the items. Fullington carried other items to the front of the store and then told employees she forgot her debit card and would be back. Neither had money to pay for the items. Fullington was arrested and transported to the jail without incident. Williamson though became irate and then began cursing and yelling with customers and children present. Williamson was placed under arrest. The stolen merchandise was valued at $108.64. An inventory of Williamson’s vehicle found a purse containing dozens of used syringes and a bag containing 3.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Upon arriving at the Cocke County Jail Williamson said she was being prevented from picking her son up at DJ’s Market in Cosby. Contact with Williamson’s mother was made and it was determined her son was at a friend’s house the entire time and was never stranded.
DUI: On April 9 a vehicle was observed on Cosby Highway at 50 mph in a 40 mph zone and then on radar at 54 mph. The driver took an unusually long time to pull over after blue lights were activated. The driver, Shawn Kimble, admitted to drinking 3-4 beers at Backway Inn before driving. He was unable to follow directions for field sobriety test and based on results, did appear to be under the influence. He was placed under arrest, advised of implied consent law where he refused chemical or breath testing.
DUI: Police responded April 9 to the area of Cosby Highway for a vehicle all over the road. The vehicle was observed making a left turn on West Broadway and crossed the yellow and center lines multiple times. The driver, Timothy Miller, had an odor of alcohol coming from his person. He performed poorly on standardized field tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. He refused to provide a breath sample. Several empty, open alcoholic beverages were inside the vehicle. Miller was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Driving while suspended/possession: A vehicle was observed April 9 on Smith Street with a headlight out and had its bright lights activated, failing to dim for oncoming traffic and the vehicle in front of it. The driver, Garrett Pritchett, was found to have his license canceled out of Tennessee for suspension out of state. His Georgia license was shown to be suspended for multiple failure to appear in trial courts. Officers located a grocery bag with eight individual packages of suspected marijuana in the vehicle, weighing 8.6 ounces.
False reports: Police and fire were dispatched April 8 to 1017 Walker Hill Way in reference to a structure fire. Police were advised Rayjohn Allen had called 911 and reported his house full of smoke and on fire. Upon arrival, there was no indication of smoke or fire. Allen had a history of calling in false emergencies misusing 911 and had been given multiple warnings in the past. Allen was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession/unlawful drug paraphernalia/driving while suspended or revoked/contempt of court/violation of probation: On April 8 a vehicle was observed driving through the parking lot Walmart with no lights on and entering Cosby Highway. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, Jessica Barnes, was confirmed to have a revoked drivers license as of March 2019 for multiple driving offenses. She was also confirmed to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County and an arrest warrant for contempt of court. She was placed under arrest. An inventory of her vehicle located a glass narcotics pipe inside her purse. In addition, an unlabeled pill bottle was also located inside and contained 15 suspected Alprazolam pills and 1.5 suspected Clonazepam pills. She could not produce a prescription for either. She stated the narcotics pipe was not hers and she was holding it for a friend.
Violation of probation: On April 8, Amber Clark was taken into custody at Motel 6 for a violation of probation warrant out of Cocke County. Clark was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Possession/unlawful drug paraphernalia/violation of probation: An officer was patrolling the area of Graham Street on April 8 and observed Cody Sams, who was known to have an active violation of probation warrant out of Cocke County. The warrant was confirmed and Sams was placed under arrest. A search found two used syringes, two burnt spoons and a baggy containing .27 grams of suspected methamphetamine. He was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Contempt of court: An officer responded April 7 to Ruble Street regarding Christopher Finchum at his father’s residence, violating aggravated domestic assault conditions. Finchum was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Violation of probation/possession: An officer came into contact with Laythaniel Haney on April 7 on a traffic stop, who was showing to have an active warrant out of Cocke County, which was confirmed. Haney was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident. The passenger, Melissa Noel, was confirmed to have an arrest warrant for violation of probation out of Hamblen County and was transported to Cocke County Jail. She denied having any illegal substances on her prior transport, however, corrections officers located a plastic baggy inside her vaginal cavity containing 1.8 grams of suspected heroin.
Criminal trespass: Officers were dispatched April 6 to Terrace Apartments for a male trespassing. The manager stated Jerry Acuff was trespassed from the property and was in apartment 47. The tenant allowed officers to come in and Acuff was inside and placed under arrest. While being transported to jail he said he needed to go to the ER because he wanted to kill himself. Jail staff was advised.
Domestic assault/resisting: Officers were dispatched April 7 to 206 Tedder Drive for a domestic altercation. During the course of the investigation it was determined that Alvin Cates had punched his daughter and was the primary aggressor. When Cates was advised he was under arrest and to place his hands behind his back, he attempted to forcefully pull away, flailing his arms and had to be physically restrained to be placed in handcuffs. Cates was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession/driving while suspended or revoked: On April 10 at 4:19 a.m. an officer observed a vehicle leaving an area known for drug activity. The plate showed it be expired as of January. A traffic stop was conducted and Elivia Hill was identified as the driver. Her license was shown to be suspended for failure to appear out of Cocke County and did not have proof of insurance for the vehicle. A consented search of the vehicle located a small jar containing suspected methamphetamine. Hill was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Public intoxication: A deputy, while driving on West Broadway on April 10, made contact with Jaron Shetley, who was walking and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant. He was unable to control his body movements, had erratic behavior, was talking nonsense and sweating profusely. He was placed under arrest for his safety and the safety of the general public and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Disturbance: Officers were dispatched April 10 to Auto Zone regarding a male causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, the manager of the store stated the male was beating on the vehicle and taking apart the car in the parking lot. The male was identified as Carl Hurst, who stated he was just having a bad day and was just working on his vehicle. The plate came back to a different vehicle and owner. He was cited for violation of registration and financial responsibility. While officers were waiting on the next scheduled tow truck, Hurst collapsed and went unresponsive. One Narcan was administered and the officer performed a sternum rub. Hurst began to regain consciousness and told officers he swallowed baggies of heroin. He was then transported to Newport Medical Center by ambulance.
Burglary/vandalism: Police were called April 10 to Newport Storage for report of a break-in. The manager showed police where an unknown individual had been sleeping in an empty unit. There was clothing and other personal items spread across the floor. Police were then taken to five other units that had locks broken off and the units entered. Still shots from surveillance were viewed and the male apparently entered the facility on April 7 and was last observed April 9. The manager was attempting to contact the unit renters to see if anything was missing. Estimated damage to the doors and locks was around $2,000.
Shoplifting: On April 10 police responded to Walmart for a shoplifter, who was identified as David Johnson and was seen pushing a shopping cart out of the store. Contact was attempted with Johnson at the wood line and he ran into the woods. Police did not give chase due to knowing his identity from a prior incident at Walmart and a pursuit from June 17, 2021. Total value of the items was $1,379.41.
Public intoxication: Police were called April 10 to 581 Centerview Street for an unwanted visitor. The homeowner said her sister, Heather Askew, had been drinking and refused to leave the property. Askew could be heard screaming and cussing from the back of the house. She was advised to call for her ride so she could leave but refused to call and continued arguing with her sister. Officer advised her to stop arguing but she refused. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
