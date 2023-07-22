DUI/driving while license suspended: On July 18 officers were patrolling on West Broadway when a passenger in a SUV was noticed to not be wearing his seat belt. A traffic stop was initiated nearby and the driver, Michael Ramsey, 42, stated he had no license to drive. Ramsey’s license was confirmed to be revoked. During questioning the officer noticed marks on Ramsey’s arms consistent with IV drug use and asked for and received consent to search the vehicle. In the search two syringes with a dark substance inside and a piece of tin foil with a dark substance inside were found. Backseat passenger Dustin Draeger, 35, admitted to both belonging to him. Draeger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I drugs and taken into custody. Ramsey was searched and questioned, during which he started to nod off and slur his speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and Ramsey was unable to complete them due to losing consciousness. Officers administered Narcan and requested EMS. Ramsey was medically cleared and arrested for DUI and driving while license was suspended and transported to the jail annex without further incident.
Public intoxication/possession of methamphetamines: On July 18 officers were called to Brock’s Market for a possible overdose in the parking lot. Officers made contact with Frank Shelton, 38, who seemed alert and refused medical attention. When officers questioned Shelton he stated he had taken methamphetamine and heroin about two hours previously. The driver of the car, who had been giving Shelton a ride, stated he didn’t feel comfortable taking care of him. Officers determined Shelton was a danger to himself and charged with public intoxication. During a search of his person, Shelton admitted to having a syringe and a small bag suspected of containing methamphetamine on his person. This prompted a second charge of possession of a schedule I drug and Shelton was transported to the jail annex without incident.
