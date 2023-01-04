Criminal trespass: On Dec. 30 a call was received from Terrace Way in regard to a male trespassing at one of the apartments. Contact was made with Mason Thomas, who stated he was there to clean up the apartment. Thomas stated he knew he was banned from the Terrace Way. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Violation of probation: A traffic stop was conducted on Dec. 30 on East Main Street in violation of light law. The passenger of the vehicle, James Keller, was confirmed to have two active arrest warrants out of Cocke County for violation of probation. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
DUI/Drug narcotic offenses/Possession of controlled substance/Unlawful drug paraphernalia: On Dec. 31 officers responded to Lowes in regard to a male slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Contact was made with the unconscious male, later identified as Herman West, and after knocking on the window he slowly raised his head and stated he was “tired.” A baggie containing a crystal-like substance was in plain view. West’s speech was slurred and he had trouble keeping his eyes all the way open. He was asked to perform field sobriety tests and performed poorly on all tests. West was then placed under arrest. An unmarked bottle containing three Xanax 2mg, one Oxycodone 30mg and four Buprenorphine 8mg. The crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, weighed 11 grams. A cut straw with a powdery substance found in the vehicle as well. West refused to provide a blood sample. He was then transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Violation of probation: On Dec. 31 a traffic stop was made and John Green was found to have an active warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County. It was for citation only, do not arrest. Green was cited and given a court date.
Drug narcotic offenses: Police received reports Jan. 1 of a possible intoxicated driver driving around the parking lot of Weigel’s and then stumbling around the parking lot. The driver, Anthony Harris, was observed by police getting into the driver seat. The passenger, Kristy Crumbley, exited the vehicle and immediately fell into the side of it. She was then observed stumbling and using the vehicle to hold her balance while attempting to put gas in the vehicle. Harris appeared to be in a daze as he failed to roll down his window or acknowledge police presence despite loudly knocking on the window. A 5-year-old juvenile was observed in the backseat. Harris identified himself as his cousin, Brandon Harris, and provided a false date of birth. His mouth appeared to be covered in thick, white saliva. He stated he smoked marijuana two hours earlier. He was found to have three active warrants out of Cocke County and Sevier County and was placed under arrest. Crumbley was asked if there was anything illegal in the car and she stated she had around 11 grams of meth inside her bra. The actual amount was 12 grams. Search of the vehicle found suspected marijuana rolled into a marijuana cigarette, two Gabapentin pills and .8 grams of suspected heroin and a cut straw inside a pill bottle, which neither took ownership. Crumbley took ownership of two additional Gabapentin pills found inside her purse. Crumbley and Harris were placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident. A DCS referral was made for Crumbley’s child.
Violation of probation/failure to appear: On Jan. 1, Darrel Wayne Cate was observed at Goodwill and found to have violation of probation and capias warrants out of Cocke County. He was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Shoplifting: Officers responded Jan. 1 to the Smoke Shop regarding shoplifting. The owner stated a male, later identified as Joshua Lindsey, entered the store and stole $112.99 worth of vape pens. Surveillance footage was observed. Police then went to Lindsey’s residence on Filbert Street where he admitted he stole the merchandise and returned it to the officer. A citation was then issued for theft under $1,000 and the officer returned the stolen merchandise to the store.
Violation of probation: During a traffic stop both the passenger, Dustin Jenkins, and Laythaniel Haney were found to have active warrants out of Cocke County for violation of probation. Both were placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Violation of sexual offender registration: On Jan. 2 officers were advised to go to the area of Cosby Hwy and Crowe Lane with information on a subject with an active warrant. The subject, Henry Shults, and his vehicle matched the description given. An active warrant was confirmed and he was taken into custody, transported to Cocke County Jail and bond was set.
Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched Jan. 2 to Walmart for a shoplifter. A store loss prevention officer stated Melissa Reagan had taken a Fitbit totaling $17 and a Ninja blender totaling $50. Both items were recovered. Reagan was given a citation for theft under $1,000.
Public intoxication: An officer responded Dec. 30 to Newport Package in regard to an intoxicated male wearing green pants. Contact was made with the male, identified as Shannon Shelton Costner. He had slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on his breath. He stated he drank 12 Twisted Teas. It was determined he was a danger to himself and others in his intoxicated condition. Costner was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
