Criminal trespass: On Dec. 30 a call was received from Terrace Way in regard to a male trespassing at one of the apartments. Contact was made with Mason Thomas, who stated he was there to clean up the apartment. Thomas stated he knew he was banned from the Terrace Way. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Violation of probation: A traffic stop was conducted on Dec. 30 on East Main Street in violation of light law. The passenger of the vehicle, James Keller, was confirmed to have two active arrest warrants out of Cocke County for violation of probation. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.