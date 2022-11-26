Violation of community corrections: Officers were dispatched Nov. 22 to Probation and Parole for a wanted male. The probation officer stated John Shelton had two active warrants out of Cocke County General Sessions Court, which was verified with dispatch. Shelton was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Shoplifting: On Nov. 22 a Walmart loss prevention officer Doug Justice called police to report the return of a theft suspect to the store, a white male that he said was the same identified white male from a theft that occurred on Nov. 17. Justice said he could not make contact with the suspect before he got out of the store and left walking toward Cosby Highway. A picture of the suspect was provided, who was wearing a black and white jacket, a black T-shirt with white writing and a logo of brass knuckles. Justice stated the male was observed attempting to take items from the same jewelry case as before, but was unsuccessful this time. The officer spotted the suspect, identified as John Shehee, wearing the same clothing. Shehee told police he did take the items on Nov. 17 and he was back at the store this date. Shehee was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
