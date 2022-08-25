ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 17, Officer Joshyua Shults observed Rickey Burgess walking on West Broadway Street. Burgess had an active warrant for Violation of Probation out of the Cocke County General Sessions Court. Burgess was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

ACTIVE WARRANT/RESISTING ARREST: On August 17, Officer Shane Bower responded to Newport Medical Center in regards to a female that had been discharged and had active warrants. Upon arrival, Bower made contact with Carole Gosa. Gosa was advised she was under arrest and began to resist while Bower tried to place her in handcuffs. Gosa began pulling away and screaming and would not comply with verbal commands. Bower stated Gosa eventually had to be placed on the ground to be taken into custody. She was transported to the Cocke County Jail for the active warrant along with other charges.

