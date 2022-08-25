ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 17, Officer Joshyua Shults observed Rickey Burgess walking on West Broadway Street. Burgess had an active warrant for Violation of Probation out of the Cocke County General Sessions Court. Burgess was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
ACTIVE WARRANT/RESISTING ARREST: On August 17, Officer Shane Bower responded to Newport Medical Center in regards to a female that had been discharged and had active warrants. Upon arrival, Bower made contact with Carole Gosa. Gosa was advised she was under arrest and began to resist while Bower tried to place her in handcuffs. Gosa began pulling away and screaming and would not comply with verbal commands. Bower stated Gosa eventually had to be placed on the ground to be taken into custody. She was transported to the Cocke County Jail for the active warrant along with other charges.
HIT AND RUN: On August 17, Officer Justin Shelton responded to a vehicle crash in the courthouse parking area. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton made contact with Aaron Coakley and Ms. Harville. Coakley witnessed a Chevy hatchback Sonic back into the front of Ms. Harville’s vehicle and leave the scene. Coakley was able to provide a tag and a picture of the vehicle. The tag came back as belonging to Ms. L Sparks. Ms. Sparks informed the officer that she had let her cousin, Wesley Sparks, drive her vehicle to the Cocke County Courthouse. Ms. Sparks stated that damages to the right rear driver fender was on the vehicle that wasn’t previously there. Upon checking the Court Docket, Wesley Sparks was present. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: Police were called on the complaint of someone entering an apartment. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Ms. Scott, who stated that she believed someone had entered her apartment through the bedroom window. Officers looked at the window and did not see any signs of forced entry. Officers advised Scott on how to lock the windows.
THEFT: On August 18, Patrolman Eli Suggs took a report from a Ms. Carver, who stated that her juvenile son’s bicycle had been stolen from outside their residence on Myers Circle. Carver stated the bicycle is a black 6-speed mountain bike valued at $80.00. Carver stated she did not know the brand but believed the bicycle has 20 inch wheels. No warrants had been issued at the time of the report.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 18, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Newport Medical Center concerning a suspicious male. Upon arrival, Suggs spoke with Darrick Whaley, who stated he feared for his safety because “the Aryan Nation was going to kill him.” Whaley stated that he believed there was a “hit” in place on his head since 2016, and he had just found out about it. Whaley stated he had last used methamphetamine less than 48 hours prior. Suggs stated that Whaley made statements that did not make sense and aced in an erratic manner. Whaley appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and was placed under arrest for public intoxication. Whaley was transported to the Cocke County Jail for his own safety and the safety of the public. The vehicle Whaley drove to Newport Medical Center belongs to his mother, and was left secured at the medical center per his mother’s request.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: On August 18, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Newport Federal Bank in regards to a possible intoxicated male that had been inside the bank. Upon arrival, Shelton made contact with Jaron Shetley, Justin Hazelwood, and Lashannon Wilson. Shetley was outside the vehicle and had trouble keeping his balance. His body movements were erratic and his pupils were constricted. Shetley’s speech was slurred and he had foam coming from the corners of his mouth. He was observed to be a danger to himself and society in his intoxicated condition. Hazelwood gave Officer Shelton verbal consent to search the vehicle. Shelton stated that upon his search, he found a used glass pipe, used syringe, a green baggie with a crystal like residue, and 5 Modafinil 100mg loose and not in a container in Wilson’s purse. At that time, Shelton then placed both Shetley and Wilson under arrest and transported them to the Cocke County Jail.
VANDALISM: On August 18, Officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to the Rhyne Lumber Company in reference to a door being kicked in. Upon arrival, Officer Laughter spoke with Christine Cox, who stated that she came to check on the property and noticed one of the doors on the building had been kicked in. Officers cleared the building and Cox’s husband, Buddy Cody, arrived to temporarily fix the door. Cody stated that they have had problems with people coming out of the woods and stealing things from the building. Cody also stated that the door is valued at $600.
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION/ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 18, Officer Lindsey Laughter came into contact with Jordan Yonker while investigating a shoplifting incident at Walmart. Yonker initially identified himself as “Bobby Cole Yonker” and stated that he was “16 years old.” After the officer discovered his real name, Yonker admitted to being 18 years old and stated he gave a fake name because he may have a warrant. The Cocke County Jail Annex advised Officer Laughter that Yonker did have a warrant out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. He was arrested and transported to the jail without incident.
THEFT/SHOPLIFTING: On August 18, officers were dispatched to Walmart regarding a theft report. Upon arrival, Officer Jessy Burgess spoke with Doug Justice who stated that on August 15, Mary Hall, along with her juvenile daughter, had pushed some items out without paying for them. The items valued at $398.00. Later that evening, Justice stated that Mary Hall and her daughter were back in the store. At that time, Officers Burgess and Laughter made contact with the two in the Walmart parking lot. Upon speaking with Hall regarding the theft, she admitted to taking the items without paying for them. She also stated that she went to the Walmart in Sevierville to return the items. Hall stated that she was able to get a refund for the items at the Sevierville store. Hall was given a citation for the theft and was advised to not be back at Walmart. Sergeant Cassidy did a DCS referral regarding the juvenile.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 19, Officer Jessy Burgess came across a female who was passed out behind a wheelchair in front of Taco Bell near the roadway while on patrol. Burgess then stopped to check on the female. Burgess stated he woke her up, and while speaking with her, he noticed she was intoxicated. The female, Dawn Couture, stated she “grew up in a junk yard” when the officer asked her where she lived. Couture was unable to answer basic questions, so she was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for the safety of her and the public.
