Violation of probation: An officer conducted a traffic stop March 7 due to an improper lane change that resulted in a crash. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer came in contact with Jordan Crumbley, who was confirmed to have an active warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County. Crumbley was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

Vehicle theft: An officer was dispatched March 7 to Newport Medical Center regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim stated she arrived at work around 1:10 p.m. and parked her 2019 Jeep Compass in the lower parking lot and discovered her vehicle missing around 10 p.m. She stated her key fob was missing and believes it may have fallen off her keychain. She stated the Jeep is charcoal grey with several identifying stickers, including a “mama” sticker on the right back windshield, a mountain range sticker on the left back side windshield, a Tristar sticker on the back right side window and a Leconte parking tag on the left side front windshield.

