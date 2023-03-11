Violation of probation: An officer conducted a traffic stop March 7 due to an improper lane change that resulted in a crash. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer came in contact with Jordan Crumbley, who was confirmed to have an active warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County. Crumbley was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Vehicle theft: An officer was dispatched March 7 to Newport Medical Center regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim stated she arrived at work around 1:10 p.m. and parked her 2019 Jeep Compass in the lower parking lot and discovered her vehicle missing around 10 p.m. She stated her key fob was missing and believes it may have fallen off her keychain. She stated the Jeep is charcoal grey with several identifying stickers, including a “mama” sticker on the right back windshield, a mountain range sticker on the left back side windshield, a Tristar sticker on the back right side window and a Leconte parking tag on the left side front windshield.
Shoplifting: Police were dispatched to Walmart March 9 regarding a shoplifter. Dispatch advised that the shoplifter was getting into a vehicle with the Tennessee license plate number of 694BBGN and it belonged to Jessica Ledford, registered to a 2002 gold Honda. Officers were not able to locate the vehicle upon arrival. Walmart employees stated a male had been in the store and placed multiple items in a shopping cart, who then became aware he was being watched, stuffed several items in his pants and hoodie pocket and left without paying. Employees provided a print out of the vehicle he left in and they advised a female was driving. Officers then checked two locations where the vehicle is known to be but did make contact with either person. The male at this time has not been identified and the exact items stolen not reported. Walgreen requested Ledford and the male be trespassed from the store once they are located.
Violation of probation: Officers were requested March 9 by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office to assist with transporting a male with warrants to the Cocke County Jail. Dispatched advised Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was wanting to meet at the US 25E boat dock to hand off an arrested person. Upon NPD arrival, Joseph McNabb was taken into custody for a violation of probation warrant out of Cocke County and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.