Vandalism/domestic assault/false imprisonment: Police were dispatched May 6 to Quality Inn regarding a domestic incident. Cedric Deon Mullins, 38, and the victim were walking near the Kenjo Market. The victim was trying to get away from Mullins. The victim said she and her child tried to leave, but Mullins would not let her leave. Hotel employees, who witnessed the incident, said that they saw the victim hitting the room windows and screaming while trying to get out of the room. After examining the room, the employees said the curtains had been pulled from the window, breaking the curtain wall bracket, and that a lit cigarette was still burning a hole in the carpet. Damages were estimated to be around $300. Mullins was determined to be the primary aggressor, and he held the victim and her son against their will while vandalizing the room. Mullins was charged with assault offenses — intimidation, vandalism, domestic assault and false imprisonment.
Probation violation: A traffic stop for seatbelt violations was conducted May 6 and police came into contact with Becky S. Ball, 40, who had a warrant out of Cocke County for probation violation. Ball was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched May 7 to Walmart regarding a juvenile shoplifter. A loss prevention employee told officers a juvenile employee, who is 16, had been shoplifting from the store. A Playstation controller was put in the employee’s locker at work on April 23 and when he left work, he took the controller and did not pay for it. On April 30, the employee put a cordless muscle massager in his locker and left without paying for it. Both items were valued at $52.45. The juvenile admitted to taking the items and was given a citation for the theft of property less than $1,000.
Aggravated assault: An officer responded May 7 to the Newport Medical Center regarding an assault. Upon arrival, Evert J. Moore, 59, said that his stepson had punched him in the face. There were no visible marks on his face, but there was a bruise on his wrist. Moore alleged that he went to a party at Newport City Park and that his stepson approached him and hit him for “practically no reason.” At city park witnesses said that the stepson Moore was referring to had approached his mother and was talking with her when Moore brandished a pocket knife and tried to cut him. The stepson then hit Moore in the face and grabbed him by the wrist to protect himself. Moore was charged with aggravated assault after he was released from the hospital. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: On May 7, police were dispatched to the Best Western parking lot regarding a crash involving a driver who was possibly intoxicated. A car had crashed into a parked tractor-trailer. The car’s driver, Jodie Leann Knighton, 53, appeared to be lethargic and didn’t acknowledge the officer’s presence. Knighton had dilated pupils, slurred speech, clammy skin and was salivating at the mouth. She had difficulty finding her wallet, and when she got out of her car, she had to be held by the officers to prevent falling on the ground. She said she took anti-depressants, but denied having medical issues. She could not stand without the help of a fixed object. She was asked to perform a modified field sobriety test, which included the horizontal gaze nystagmus, vertical gaze nystagmus, finger dexterity, ABCs, lack of convergence and the modified Romberg tests. She was asked to stop the modified Romberg after she appeared to fall asleep. She appeared to be under the influence of a depressant and was arrested. She consented to a blood draw, which was done by Priority Ambulance at their station. She was charged with DUI and failure to exercise due care.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched May 5 to Econo Lodge in reference to two females in a physical confrontation. Hotel staff said the women started fighting in a room then continued the physical altercation in the hallway. One of the women fled to Love’s Travel Center while the other returned to the room. Sandra Barrera, 42, was found in the room with lacerations on her hands and feet. The room was in disarray with furniture and clothing tossed around, smashed glass liquor bottles on the floor and blood on the walls, furniture and floor. Barrera said that her girlfriend, Kymberlie Dee Huerta, 32, had struck her first and she struck back in self-defense. Huerta, who was found at Love’s, had a swollen left eye and facial lacerations. Huerta said that Barrera had struck her first because she gets violent when she drinks alcohol. Both women were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and domestic assault.
DUI: Officers were dispatched May 5 to Verizon Wireless regarding two intoxicated people operating a vehicle. Mackenzie Lizanne Murphy, 35, approached an officer. She had slurred speech, was stumbling over herself and was asking odd, irrelevant questions. She had a strong odor of alcohol, and was placed under arrest. Verizon employees said that they saw Murphy drive into the parking lot and come into the store. The other individual, James Tyler Oliver, 31, then moved into the driver’s seat while Murphy was in the store. Oliver was discovered naked and slumped down in the driver’s seat. He was told several times he could put his shorts back on, but he could not function to do so. Murphy was advised that she would be given a field sobriety test, but she refused to cooperate. An inventory of the car revealed multiple open cans and cold cans of alcohol in the center console and vehicle floorboards. The entire vehicle was soaked in alcohol and witnesses said the two individuals had been kicking at one another before police arrived. Oliver became belligerent and combative when he was arrested, and he had to be carried to the police car. He continuously struck his head on Sgt. Justin Vinson’s patrol car partition. Murphy was charged with DUI, violation of the implied consent law and violation of the open container law. Oliver was charged with DUI, violation of the open container law and violation of the implied consent law.
DUI/manufacture, deliver, sell schedule I and schedule IV/unlawful drug paraphernalia: Police responded to a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at Dollar Tree in Newport Towne Center on May 5. Travis W. Manning, 18, was passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle with the vehicle still running, but in park. Manning was awakened and asked what he was doing, and Manning said he was waiting on a phone call about a job. He denied having consumed any alcohol or narcotics. He was asked to perform field sobriety testing, and he agreed to do so. He performed poorly on all tests given, and was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotic. He consented to giving blood. He consented to a search of the vehicle, and the officer found 12 Gabapentin pills, multiple cut straws commonly used to snort narcotics, and one-half gram of a brown powdery substance that is believed to be heroin. When being transported for the blood draw, Manning admitted to using heroin earlier in the morning. After the blood draw, he was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Public intoxication: On May 8 officers received a call about a possibly intoxicated male driving. Officers observed the vehicle begin to stop at the gas pump at Exxon on Cosby Highway, then begin to travel on Cosby Hwy. It failed to yield at a traffic light, then turned into Zoomers gas station. Contact was made with the driver, and the passenger, Deonta Robinson. While speaking with Robinson he was unable to control body movements, speaking incoherently and sweating profusely. Robinson was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft/public intoxication: Officers responded May 9 to a report of a theft from Food City East. The suspect, David Ruggles, was found behind Stokely Memorial Library in possession of the stolen beer, $7.29 in total. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. He was evaluated by EMS, cleared to be taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex and was transported without incident.
Unlawful drug paraphernalia/public intoxication: On May 10 an officer was made aware of a potential odor of marijuana coming from the the eighth grade wing of Newport Grammar School and discovered a backpack belonging to a juvenile. A check of the juvenile’s locker found a small pouch with a marijuana pipe, marijuana grinder and a lighter. The juvenile was removed from class and turned over to the juvenile’s mother after being expelled from school. The juvenile and the juvenile’s mother have been issued a Cocke County Juvenile Court citation.
