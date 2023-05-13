Vandalism/domestic assault/false imprisonment: Police were dispatched May 6 to Quality Inn regarding a domestic incident. Cedric Deon Mullins, 38, and the victim were walking near the Kenjo Market. The victim was trying to get away from Mullins. The victim said she and her child tried to leave, but Mullins would not let her leave. Hotel employees, who witnessed the incident, said that they saw the victim hitting the room windows and screaming while trying to get out of the room. After examining the room, the employees said the curtains had been pulled from the window, breaking the curtain wall bracket, and that a lit cigarette was still burning a hole in the carpet. Damages were estimated to be around $300. Mullins was determined to be the primary aggressor, and he held the victim and her son against their will while vandalizing the room. Mullins was charged with assault offenses — intimidation, vandalism, domestic assault and false imprisonment.

Probation violation: A traffic stop for seatbelt violations was conducted May 6 and police came into contact with Becky S. Ball, 40, who had a warrant out of Cocke County for probation violation. Ball was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

