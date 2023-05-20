Public intoxication/possession: An officer responded May 16 to the area of Old Cosby Road for a male passed out behind the wheel. Upon arrival, contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, William Ellis. He had slurred speech and had to be asked twice to step out of the vehicle. He did not have good balance after stepping out. A consented search of the vehicle located two Suboxone strips in his wallet. Ellis was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Drug, narcotic violations/public intoxication: On the afternoon of May 16 police responded to 120 Epley Road for a male passed out in a vehicle. Contact was made with the driver, Joshua Suggs, who stated he had been there for two hours. He had red, watery eyes and was asked if he had taken anything today. He stated he had taken a Suboxone at around 2 a.m. A consented search of the vehicle found a plastic bag behind the passenger seat containing 12.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. He was then placed under arrest. Upon searching Suggs, 11 green round pills identified as Clonazepam 1mg, 10 blue pills identified as Alprazolam 1mg, 1 green pill identified as Alprazolam 2mg and nine Suboxone strips were located. He was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Possession/unlawful drug paraphernalia/introduction of controlled substances into penal institution/violation of probation: On May 17 police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the back parking lot of Motel 6. Upon arrival, the vehicle left the parking lot and entered the parking lot of Weigel’s. The tag came back to Lyndsey Saylor, who had a warrant out of Hamblen County for probation violation. She was placed under arrest. A search of the car found a bag on the driver side floorboard containing 1.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 5.5 Alprazolam pills, .6 grams of a brown unknown substance as well as several new and used syringes, glass pipes, plastic baggies, cut straws and metal spoons used for narcotics. Saylor was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. The vehicle’s backseat passenger, Elora Raines, was also arrested after a box was found between the driver and rear passenger seat that included a cut straw, several push rods, unused baggies, a glass pipe with residue, a set of scales and alcohol wipes. Two baggies of suspected heroin weighing approximately 1.3 grams, two baggies of suspected marijuana weighing .4 grams and an unknown white powder weighing 14 grams were all located. Raines stated the white power was Benefiber, used as a cutting agent. After being transported to the jail, Raines dropped a baggie of suspected purple heroin and tried to hide it in her hands. When being searched inside the jail, corrections officers found a small, plastic bottle of .1 grams suspected methamphetamine on her person.
