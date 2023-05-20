Public intoxication/possession: An officer responded May 16 to the area of Old Cosby Road for a male passed out behind the wheel. Upon arrival, contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, William Ellis. He had slurred speech and had to be asked twice to step out of the vehicle. He did not have good balance after stepping out. A consented search of the vehicle located two Suboxone strips in his wallet. Ellis was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Drug, narcotic violations/public intoxication: On the afternoon of May 16 police responded to 120 Epley Road for a male passed out in a vehicle. Contact was made with the driver, Joshua Suggs, who stated he had been there for two hours. He had red, watery eyes and was asked if he had taken anything today. He stated he had taken a Suboxone at around 2 a.m. A consented search of the vehicle found a plastic bag behind the passenger seat containing 12.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. He was then placed under arrest. Upon searching Suggs, 11 green round pills identified as Clonazepam 1mg, 10 blue pills identified as Alprazolam 1mg, 1 green pill identified as Alprazolam 2mg and nine Suboxone strips were located. He was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

