Shoplifting: On Jan. 23 NPD responded to Walmart regarding a shoplifter. Contact was made with Deonta Robinson, who admitted to swapping bar codes on an $88 TV for merchandise that came to 88 cents. Later, Robinson was identified and admitted to swapping the bar codes on $195.32 worth of merchandise on Jan. 20. Robinson was cited and banned from Walmart.

Domestic assault/disorderly conduct: NPD responded to a domestic requested by the sheriff’s department. The complainant stated Felicia Shelton kept trying to enter the residence. She was told she could not come in and she grabbed the complainant by the hair, yanked it and hit him with a closed fist, striking him the chest multiple times. Marks were observed from where Shelton hit him several times. She was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

