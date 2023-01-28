Shoplifting: On Jan. 23 NPD responded to Walmart regarding a shoplifter. Contact was made with Deonta Robinson, who admitted to swapping bar codes on an $88 TV for merchandise that came to 88 cents. Later, Robinson was identified and admitted to swapping the bar codes on $195.32 worth of merchandise on Jan. 20. Robinson was cited and banned from Walmart.
Domestic assault/disorderly conduct: NPD responded to a domestic requested by the sheriff’s department. The complainant stated Felicia Shelton kept trying to enter the residence. She was told she could not come in and she grabbed the complainant by the hair, yanked it and hit him with a closed fist, striking him the chest multiple times. Marks were observed from where Shelton hit him several times. She was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Driving without license: A traffic stop was conducted on Jan. 24 on West Broadway on a vehicle with no operating lights on. The driver identified himself as Jaro Gonzalez and stated he did not speak English. Using a translator app, Gonzalez stated he did not have a drivers license nor an identification card. A check through NCIC yielded no results and his identification could not be verified. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: On Jan. 24 a traffic stop was conducted on a window tint violation. The driver, Jason Williams, and passenger, Christy Carr, were each found to have warrants. Williams had a capias out of Cocke County and Carr had an active capias out of Hamblen County. Both were transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Domestic assault/violation of probation: Officers were dispatched to a residence on Jan. 24 on a male beating on his mother. Upon walking up the residence Daniel Owens was heard calling his mother a bitch. When the officer knocked on the door he ran into a back room inside the residence. His mother advised he had made threats to her and she was in fear. Another resident stated Owens made threats to him and to Owens’ mother. His mother advised Owens had been arrested before for domestic assault against her. He was found to have an active warrant for violation of probation. Owens was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Domestic assault: Police were dispatched twice to a residence on Jan. 25 to a husband, Kenneth Harris, and Yolanda Pruitt arguing. On the second dispatch, Harris stated Pruitt threatened to stab him with a knife and strike him with a frying pan. Pruitt stated Harris threatened to choke her. Both stated they feared the other. Both parties were placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Drunkenness/public intoxication: On Jan. 25 NPD dispatch received a report of a man running on Graham Street and screaming before falling and laying in the middle of the road. The male, John Shehee, was found by the responding officer rolling on the ground and punching the air while screaming and had a green substance all around and inside his mouth. He kept trying to get up and run but was unable to do so while punching the ground several times. He was placed in handcuffs and leg restraints before EMS arrived. However, he continued to pull against the restraints, leaving ligature marks around his wrists and ankles. He stated at one point he had consumed methamphetamine and Suboxone. Due to his violent state, EMS did not feel safe to transport him to the emergency room and he was transported by NPD, with lights and sirens activated, to the jail. Upon arrival at the jail he became unresponsive but was still keeping his limbs stiff and tense. A dose of Narcan was administered. He was observed to be breathing rapidly, looking left and right, but not responding to anything around him. EMS followed NPD to the jail and took over, transporting him to the the hospital. After consulting with the district attorney’s office, he was left in the care of the hospital without being in police custody. Charges are being filed to be served at a later time.
Public intoxication/driving while suspended/failure to appear: A traffic stop was conducted on Jan. 25 on a vehicle for failing to signal. The driver, Scott Williams, was found to have a revoked drivers license for failure to satisfy fines from a motor vehicle crash. The passenger, Jeffrey Stewart, was found to have an active warrant for failure to appear. Both parties were transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Violation of probation: While attempting to locate another male to be trespassed, contact was made with Joe Whitlock, who was found to have a warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County. Whitlock was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
