Driving under the influence / drug, narcotic offenses: On Nov. 29 at approximately 1:56 a.m., a vehicle was observed traveling north on Cosby Highway with the left brake light not functioning. The driver, identified as Ashley Carr, had difficulty keeping her eyes open and she could not stay focused. She was asked to step out of the car and plastic baggies containing a white, powdery substance were observed in plain view in the driver’s side door panel. One baggie contained .33 grams of suspected heroin and another baggie contained .12 grams of suspected heroin. Carr stated she had not slept in two days and had last used heroin around 5 p.m. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Carr was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident. She submitted a blood sample for chemical testing.
Contempt of court warrant: On Nov. 29 officers were doing a property check behind Newport Animal Control and found Stefanie Cohen and Roth Jenkins had been staying inside the vacant building. Both were found to have warrants out of Cocke County. Both were placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident. Both were advised not to be back on the property.
Violation of parole: Officers were dispatched Nov. 29 to the Walmart Gas and Go on a stolen vehicle that had been located. Upon arriving on the scene, David Johnson fled on foot toward Monterey’s, He was apprehended and taken into custody when he was found lying in the wood line. Johnson was wanted out of Cocke County Circuit Court for a parole violation. He was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Failure to appear: On Nov. 30 officers observed a black driving at a high rate of speed on West 25/70 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Jimmy Carnal, hand active warrant out of Cocke County for failure top appear. Carnal was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
