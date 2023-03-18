Possessing firearm during commission or attempt to commit dangerous felony: A traffic stop was conducted March 14 for the front passenger, Michael McMillan, not wearing a seatbelt. McMillan was asked to step out of the vehicle and was further asked why he had been at a property known for drug sales. When asked if he had any weapons or sharp objects before patting him down, he said no, but as his right pocket was being checked, he stated without prompt he had a gun, which the officer felt. A North American Arms Corp. Derringer-style revolver was removed with five rounds loaded in the cylinder. He was found to have an intake photo on file with Tennessee Dept. of Correction, indicating him to be a felon for a drug charge out of Florida in 2009. He was arrested, taken to jail and the gun was entered into evidence.
Failure to appear/contempt of court: Police were dispatched March 15 to Priceless on a tip that April Stokely, who had several warrants, was at the store. Upon arrival, she was walking to a car in the parking lot. She was confirmed to have four active arrest warrants, including failure to appear out of Cocke County General Sessions Court, a failure to appear in circuit court and two contempt warrants out of chancery court. Contact was then made with Randall Brown, the passenger in the car that Stokely was approaching. Brown was found to have an active capias out of Cocke County. Both Stokely and Brown were placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Public intoxication: In the early morning hours of March 15, police responded to 190 W. Broadway for a male possibly passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Jaron Shetley was observed trying to keep his car from rolling into the roadway and was then told to put his car in park. Shetley had been talked to by officers earlier in the shift at Motel 6 and gave him a break by allowing him to stay with a friend instead of being arrested for public intoxication. At this time Shetley was observed to have several physical indicators of the use of a stimulant. He admitted to doing unknown substances earlier in the night. He was determined to be a danger to himself and the general public, placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Warrant: On March 15, police were dispatched to Walmart behind the gas pumps regarding a male shooting up while parked in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Jesse Campbell, who stated he was letting an abscess drain from his arm. Officers noticed several track marks on both arms. He was found to have an active capias warrant out of Sevier County. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Assault: An officer responded March 16 regarding a neighbor dispute. The complainant, identified only as Mr. Sutton, 67, stated that he was walking his dog when James White, 69, asked him what he was doing, slapped his phone from his hand and pushed him. A witness said she saw White push Sutton from her residence. White stated Sutton was walking his dog up Unaka Street and Sutton stuck his cell phone out and attempted to film him. White said he felt threatened so he retaliated by pushing him. White was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
