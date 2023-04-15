Burglary/breaking and entering: Officers were sent on April 11 to 180 Cope Blvd. to investigate a break-in. The complainant stated she noticed that her storage unit had been broken into and items were missing. She found the padlock had been cut and she was missing jewelry, clothing, jewelry boxes and paperwork from the unit.

Burglary/breaking and entering: Officers were sent April 11 to 180 Cope Blvd. for a break-in. The complainant stated his unit had been broken into and he was missing a lot of tools from the storage building. The owner of the building, Bill Hudson, provided video of a vehicle at the unit on April 9.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.