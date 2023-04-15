Burglary/breaking and entering: Officers were sent on April 11 to 180 Cope Blvd. to investigate a break-in. The complainant stated she noticed that her storage unit had been broken into and items were missing. She found the padlock had been cut and she was missing jewelry, clothing, jewelry boxes and paperwork from the unit.
Burglary/breaking and entering: Officers were sent April 11 to 180 Cope Blvd. for a break-in. The complainant stated his unit had been broken into and he was missing a lot of tools from the storage building. The owner of the building, Bill Hudson, provided video of a vehicle at the unit on April 9.
Warrant: An officer observed Ricky Price walking down River Street on April 12. Price was found to have a confirmed warrant out of Cocke County and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Failure to appear/violation of probation: Police came in contact with Charles Olden at 413 Cosby Highway on April 12. Olden was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear out of Cocke County and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail. Additionally, Kellie Roberts was found to have a violation of probation warrant and was placed under arrest.
Driving while license suspended: An officer was dispatched April 12 to a vehicle crash on Cosby Highway. Stanley Green, one of the drivers involved in the crash, was found to have a suspended license as of Feb. 8, 2023 out of Cocke County and was found to have an extensive history of driving violations. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
Larceny: On April 12, officers were dispatched to 454 Duncan Street regarding a theft report. The complainant stated sometime between on April 11 and April 12 someone had stolen the rims and tires off her vehicle while parked at 454 Duncan Street. She stated the suspect took three rims off the truck. She further stated that she spoke with a neighbor, who stated someone was in the driveway in a red SUV or van earlier in the day. The complainant valued the rims and tires at $2,500.
Violation of probation: While conducting a property check on April 14 under the Eastport bridge, officers observed a tent occupied by James Locklear, who was confirmed to have a warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Fraud: An officer spoke with Jody Lane on April 13, who stated while he was working someone had ordered multiple items online at Walmart.com. The total amount was $139.80. Lane stated he contacted UPS to see if the package was shipped to his address and was told someone had called and changed the address to 121 Loftis Road, Parrottsville, TN. This residence was found to belong to a current employee of Walmart in Newport.
Public intoxication: An officer responded April 13 to 537 Wilson Street for an unwanted male on the property. Upon arriving on the scene, it was advised the male had left and was walking down Cosby Highway and it was David Ruggles, who was then observed at the Sparkle Car Wash, where contact was made with him. Ruggles stated there was an argument, but he left before it got physical. There was a strong odor of alcoholic beverage from his person. Ruggles stated he drank a quart of vodka. For his safety and the safety of others, Ruggles was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
