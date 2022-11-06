Public intoxication: An officer was dispatched on Nov. 1 to the area of Hometowne Laundry on West Broadway in reference to an intoxicated female. The officer recognized the female as Tanya Weathers and observed her to be speaking at a fast pace and making incoherent statements. She stated she “smoked meth” and wanted the officer to smoke meth with her. As she appeared to be a danger to herself and others, she was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Aggravated burglary/criminal trespass warrants: An NPD officer was checking a homeless camp Nov. 1 on Cope Blvd. and came in contact with Joshua David Manos, who had two active warrants out of Cocke County for aggravated burglary (criminal attempt) and criminal trespass. Manos was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Drug narcotic offenses/Possession schedule II controlled substance/Manufacture, deliver, sell schedule II/Unlawful drug paraphernalia: On Nov. 1 an officer observed a vehicle with an expired registration tag turn onto Cosby Highway from Heritage Blvd. and then turn quickly onto I-40, where a traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as Erica Valentine. A strong odor of marijuana was was coming from inside the vehicle. A consented search of Valentine’s wallet located several syringes. The passengers, Justin Haney and Tonya Forrester were asked to exit the vehicle. Several more syringes were located throughout the vehicle. In the center console a small, plastic baggie was located with 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine. A pill believed to be Oxycodone was found in the floorboard. All were in reach of all three occupants and all three denied ownership. All three occupants were placed under arrest. Before transporting Haney to jail, he asked for his wallet to be taken to jail with him. After arriving at the jail, a baggie containing .3 grams of suspected heroin was located in his wallet. A further vehicle search located a bag containing all of Forrester’s property. Inside the bag was a clutch purse that contained three more syringes and medication bottles labeled with Forrester’s name. Forrester was asked multiple times if she had anything else illegal on her. At the jail, Forrester was asked again, at which time she pulled a bag containing 11 grams of suspected marijuana from her bra. Upon being charged and searched by jail staff, two grams of suspected heroin was located inside Forrester’s vagina.
Failure to appear: An officer came in contact with David Lee Ramsey Nov. 2 during a traffic stop. Ramsey had an active warrant for failure to appear out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. Ramsey was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Shoplifting: Police were called to Walgreens on Nov. 2 for a shoplifter. The manager of Walgreens stated Lisa Wheeler took a red Cocke County High School hat from the shelf, placed it on her head and left the store without paying for it. The manager described Wheeler’s vehicle, which was observed and a traffic stop was initiated. Wheeler was escorted back to Walgreens by the officer. She was allowed to pay for the hat in the amount of $21.96. She was trespassed from Walgreens but allowed to return to the drive thru to pick up her prescriptions. No charges were filed and Wheeler was released upon payment.
Probation violation: NPD responded on Nov. 2 to the ETHRA office at Eastern Plaza to assist with a drug screen. While there, the officer was notified that Max Weeks had an active probation violation on file. The warrant was confirmed and Weeks was taken into custody.
Public intoxication: On Nov. 3 an officer responded to the area of Knowles Market for a possible intoxicated person walking in the roadway. Contact was made with the individual at the intersection of Blazer Street and North Street. The officer recognized the individual as Ricky Joe Price from previous encounters. Price was observed to have exaggerated reflexes, increased alertness, redness to the nasal passages, a runny nose and was very talkative, all indicators for the use of a CNS stimulant. Based on the officer’s observations, Price was determined to be a danger to himself and placed under arrest for his safety. He was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Larceny: Police were called to 360 Alex Street Nov. 3 for a theft report. The complainant stated he had a Craftsman chainsaw sitting on the porch Oct. 28 and sometime on Oct. 29 the chainsaw went missing. Complainant told police he had spoken with Newport Housing Authority about cameras and was told he needed a police report. Police spoke with Newport Housing Authority and it was indicated they would look at the video and notify police if there is anything seen. Police estimate the value of the chainsaw at around $100 due to it being used when the complainant obtained the chainsaw.
