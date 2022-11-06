Public intoxication: An officer was dispatched on Nov. 1 to the area of Hometowne Laundry on West Broadway in reference to an intoxicated female. The officer recognized the female as Tanya Weathers and observed her to be speaking at a fast pace and making incoherent statements. She stated she “smoked meth” and wanted the officer to smoke meth with her. As she appeared to be a danger to herself and others, she was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Aggravated burglary/criminal trespass warrants: An NPD officer was checking a homeless camp Nov. 1 on Cope Blvd. and came in contact with Joshua David Manos, who had two active warrants out of Cocke County for aggravated burglary (criminal attempt) and criminal trespass. Manos was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.