Disorderly conduct: Police responded March 21 to Ruby Tuesday regarding a disorderly male. Central Dispatch advised it had already received five calls. Contact was made upon arrival with David Ruggles, who stated he had been previously fired by Ruby Tuesday and returned to get his final paycheck. Employees of Ruby Tuesday stated Ruggles was cursing loudly, calling multiple people “fbitches” and stating he wasn’t afraid to get an assault charge. The responding officer viewed a video of Ruggles shouting loudly with multiple customers present, calling the bartender a “bitch” and that he wasn’t afraid to get charged with assault. Ruggles was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident. Ruby Tuesday banned him from the establishment.

Disorderly conduct/escape: Police were dispatched March 21 to Newport Medical Center ER on a disorderly person. Upon arrival, contact was made with Michah LaMaster, an inmate in custody of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. He was seeking treatment for a prior incident that occurred at the jail. He appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was screaming and yelling at himself, staff and others, asking police to shoot him. He was using his bed as a battering ram against walls, windows and doors and continually punched the glass doors of the room. The corrections officer assigned to him was unable to deescalate the situation and the hospital no longer felt safe treating him and discharged back into custody of the CCSO after being medically cleared. He was placed back in handcuffs but continued to act belligerent and disorderly. Upon escorting him to a patrol car, LaMaster attempted to run away when the hospital doors opened but was apprehended when fell to the ground. He was then transported back to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.