Disorderly conduct: Police responded March 21 to Ruby Tuesday regarding a disorderly male. Central Dispatch advised it had already received five calls. Contact was made upon arrival with David Ruggles, who stated he had been previously fired by Ruby Tuesday and returned to get his final paycheck. Employees of Ruby Tuesday stated Ruggles was cursing loudly, calling multiple people “fbitches” and stating he wasn’t afraid to get an assault charge. The responding officer viewed a video of Ruggles shouting loudly with multiple customers present, calling the bartender a “bitch” and that he wasn’t afraid to get charged with assault. Ruggles was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident. Ruby Tuesday banned him from the establishment.
Disorderly conduct/escape: Police were dispatched March 21 to Newport Medical Center ER on a disorderly person. Upon arrival, contact was made with Michah LaMaster, an inmate in custody of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. He was seeking treatment for a prior incident that occurred at the jail. He appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was screaming and yelling at himself, staff and others, asking police to shoot him. He was using his bed as a battering ram against walls, windows and doors and continually punched the glass doors of the room. The corrections officer assigned to him was unable to deescalate the situation and the hospital no longer felt safe treating him and discharged back into custody of the CCSO after being medically cleared. He was placed back in handcuffs but continued to act belligerent and disorderly. Upon escorting him to a patrol car, LaMaster attempted to run away when the hospital doors opened but was apprehended when fell to the ground. He was then transported back to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Violation of probation: While patrolling March 21, Sierra Moore, known to have an active violation of probation warrant, was observed in a vehicle in the Lowland Credit Union parking lot. The warrant was confirmed and Moore was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Violation of probation: On March 21 an officer came in contact with Ricky Dockery on a traffic stop. Dockery was confirmed to have an active violation of probation warrant out of Cocke County and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Public intoxication/possession of handgun while under the influence: An intoxicated male was observed standing on Cosby Highway on March 21. Upon arrival, Izack Hill appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic or alcohol. Hill was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and contracted pupils. Hill had a Taurus 9mm handgun in his possession with three magazines, one holding 10 9mm bullets and two holding 12 9mm bullets. He had recently purchased a bottle of vodka and was carrying it. Hill was placed under arrest for public intoxication and possession of a handgun while intoxicated. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail for his own safety and the safety of the general public.
Contempt of court: While on patrol on March 21 officers observed Marcus Guy riding a bicycle on Hedrick Drive. Officers had prior knowledge he had active warrants out of Cocke County. The warrants were found to be for contempt of court and a capias warrant. Guy was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Criminal trespass: On March 23 officers were dispatched to Senior Way for a trespasser. The maintenance man at the apartments advised Sherry Solomon was staying in an apartment and she had been trespassed from the property. Solomon stated her daughter was on her way to pick her up. Officers advised her if she came back to the property or did not leave she would be arrested for trespass. Three hours later officers were dispatched back to Senior Way regarding her refusing to leave. Solomon was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.