Warrant/violation of probation: While responding to a report of a shoplifter at Walmart on May 2, an officer spotted Ricky McGaha, known to have an active warrant out of Cocke County, in the store. The warrant was confirmed and he was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. Additionally, Tony Foster was observed at the store and had an active warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County. She was also arrested and transported to the Cocky County Jail Annex without further incident.

Possession schedule I/drug narcotic offenses/failure to appear: A vehicle was observed May 2 on Cosby Highway with dark, tinted windows, no operating muffler and displaying a license plate that was not on file. The driver, Angelica Roberts, was found to have a capias out of Cocke County and placed into custody. Upon questioning, Roberts stated there were syringes in the car. Turner was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant out of Cocke County and also placed under arrest. After being placed under arrest, Turner stated she had narcotics in her bag. A search yielded several used syringes, used plastic baggies, a glass pipe, a cut straw and .9 grams of suspected heroin. She was charged with possession. Both parties were then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

