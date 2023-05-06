Warrant/violation of probation: While responding to a report of a shoplifter at Walmart on May 2, an officer spotted Ricky McGaha, known to have an active warrant out of Cocke County, in the store. The warrant was confirmed and he was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. Additionally, Tony Foster was observed at the store and had an active warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County. She was also arrested and transported to the Cocky County Jail Annex without further incident.
Possession schedule I/drug narcotic offenses/failure to appear: A vehicle was observed May 2 on Cosby Highway with dark, tinted windows, no operating muffler and displaying a license plate that was not on file. The driver, Angelica Roberts, was found to have a capias out of Cocke County and placed into custody. Upon questioning, Roberts stated there were syringes in the car. Turner was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant out of Cocke County and also placed under arrest. After being placed under arrest, Turner stated she had narcotics in her bag. A search yielded several used syringes, used plastic baggies, a glass pipe, a cut straw and .9 grams of suspected heroin. She was charged with possession. Both parties were then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants: Police were dispatched May 3 to the area of Blazer Street concerning a male in the area with arrest warrants. Jerry Wheeler Jr. was observed in the backseat of a vehicle on North Street and was known to have active warrants. A traffic stop was made and he was placed under arrest.
DUI: A traffic stop was made May 3 at 216 Hedrick Drive for a speeding vehicle. The driver, Pamela Watkins, appeared to be under the influence. She performed poorly on sobriety tests. She agreed to provide a blood sample and Priority Ambulance conducted a blood draw. She was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Driving while suspended/unlawful drug paraphernalia/improper display of registration plate/failure to provide proof of insurance: Police were informed May 3 at 3:30 a.m. of a suspicious person walking through the residential area of Sequoyah Drive. A vehicle was observed driving in circles from Fontana Street to Ocoee Street to the dead end of Sequoyah Drive. The license plate stickers on the car were obstructed. The driver, Jason Stuart, stated his license was suspended. He asked not to be arrested because he had been arrested three days prior for driving while suspended. He could not provide proof of insurance and his suspension was confirmed, showing a history of suspended driving convictions. Stuart was placed under arrest. An inventory of the vehicle prior to being towed found a glass narcotics pipe located in the passenger door panel. He said the pipe was not his but he did smoke meth the day prior.
Violation of probation/manufacture, delivery sale or possession of methamphetamines: A vehicle was observed May 4 on West Broadway with a license plate that did not match the vehicle. A traffic stop confirmed the vehicle did have a falsely displayed tag. The passenger, Kayla Caronna, was known to have an active warrant out of Cocke County and was asked to step out of the vehicle and detained. During a weapons pat down, officers felt what was recognized as a small container commonly used to transport narcotics inside Caronna’s pants. Her warrant was confirmed. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail, where 7.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside a glass container was located on Caronna’s person.
