Public intoxication: Police responded March 24 to Terrace Way in regards to an intoxicated male stumbling on the walkway. Contact was made with Keith Grooms, who had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcoholic beverage and could not keep his balance. Grooms stated he drank four quarts of beer. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Shoplifting: On March 24 police responded to Walmart for a shoplifting incident. Phillip McCollum was found to have entered the store, take a bottle of $7.48 wine and drank it in the bathroom, then left the store without paying. He was issued a citation and was banned from Walmart.
Driving while license revoked: On March 24 Sterling Hopper, known to have a revoked license for DUI was observed operating a motor vehicle at the intersection of White Oak and East Broadway. When pulled over he exited the vehicle while in the roadway and attempted to get in the passenger seat. His license was confirmed as being revoked and he was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Violation of probation: While patrolling on March 24, Anthony Whitlock and Kayla Caronna, who were known to have outstanding warrants out of Cocke County, were observed. Both were detained and warrants were confirmed. Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
DUI: After receiving a dispatch March 24 of a possible drunk driver, police were advised of the make and model of the vehicle that had its hazard lights on as identified by a motorist driving behind the vehicle. It was observed by police near Knights Inn and entering the turn lane to enter I-40 WB where it failed to maintain its lane and struck the median curb. The driver, Charles Wilson, stated he consumed three beers after leaving work. He performed poorly on the standardized field sobriety tests. He consented to a breathalyzer and the result was .128. He was placed under arrest.
DUI: A vehicle was observed March 25 doing 70 mph in a 50 mph zone on W US 25/70 near Covered Bridge Way. A traffic stop was initiated. The driver, Logan Blazer, was given standardized field tests and was determined to be too impaired to operate a motor vehicle. He agreed to a breathalyzer but gave three insufficient samples. He agreed to a blood sample but Priority Ambulance advised they were unavailable. He was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Possession controlled substance/unlawful drug paraphernalia: On March 25 police performed a traffic stop for violation of window tint. The driver, Robert Allen, was driving on a suspended license and appeared very nervous and was shaking profusely. Allen gave consent to search the vehicle where two used syringes were found and a clear bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found in the seat pouch where the passenger, Bobby Adkison, was sitting. Adkison claimed it to be his and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail. Allen was issued a citation.
Public intoxication/possession controlled substance: Police were dispatched March 25 to Walgreens concerning a possibly intoxicated male inside the store. Contact was made in the store with Tavian Stewart, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic as he was unsteady on his feet, leaning backwards and almost falling, foaming around the corners of his mouth, had slurred speech and was speaking incoherently. He was placed under arrest and during a search of his backpack and his person, a plastic baggy containing suspected heroin weighing .99 grams was located in his pants pocket. A pill bottle containing one-half of a Xanax bar was located in his backpack. Stewart was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Theft: On March 25, police responded to Food City East for a theft report. The complainant advised she and Joshua Rowland were hanging out together at the store. The complainant stated she went inside and when she came back out her cell phone was gone. She stated Rowland took it without asking and started walking toward Walgreens. Officers located Rowland at H and H Vapors and he admitted to taking the phone. Rowland was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
DUI/driving while revoked: Police were dispatched March 26 to the parking lot of Walmart for two subjects possibly overdosed in a vehicle. Contact was made with the driver, Shana Banks, and passenger, Keela Ealy. Both were unconscious and slumped over one another. Banks had to be shaken awake and would fall back asleep. Paramedics were called to the scene but both declined further medical attention. Banks stated she snorted heroin about three hours prior to contact. Banks appeared to still be under the influence of heroin and was placed under arrest. Blood draw could not be accomplished due to the condition of Banks’ veins. She was confirmed to have a revoked license. The passenger, Ealy, admitted to letting Banks drive her vehicle. She was placed under arrest for DUI by consent and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession controlled substance/DUI/driving while revoked/removal of decal or plate: NPD assisted CCSO March 26 with a possible DUI driver that was stopped on the way to a domestic call. The deputy advised he observed a vehicle exit the McDonald’s parking lot without headlights on and nearly rear-end another vehicle. The tag on the vehicle was shown to have an expiration sticker of 2016 and did not match the vehicle. Kelsey Valentine, the driver, was showing to have a license suspended as of May 27, 2017 for failure to provide proof of insurance. Valentine’s speech was slurred. She consented to a search and advised she had methamphetamine in her wallet. She was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/DUI by allowance: On March 26 a vehicle was observed on West Broadway at the Cosby Highway intersection with no headlights on, only parking lights. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled into Walgreens. The driver, Bonnie McBryde, was determined to be impaired in operation of a motor vehicle and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident. The passenger, William Willis, was found to be the registered owner of the vehicle and had allowed McBryde to drive while impaired. Willis was placed under arrest for DUI by consent and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
- An officer responded March 26 to Newport City Park regarding a physical domestic disturbance. Contact was made with the complainant who stated her husband, Steven Trinidad, became upset when she asked him to go to rehab. She stated he grabbed her and began shouting. She attempted to call 911 and he attempted to take her phone from her so she could not call. She was able to call and he fled from the car and hid in the park bathroom. Upon speaking to him about what happened, he shouted loudly, “fyou! He then stuck his fingers in his ears and began shouting LALALALA, I can’t hear you!” He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail. At that time he became violent by head-butting and elbowing the door of the patrol car. Upon arrival, he had to be restrained by jail staff.
Public intoxication: An officer responded to Love’s March 26 regarding an intoxicated female wearing no pants. Ethel Ogle was observed sitting on the sidewalk with a towel wrapped around her. A Love’s employee stated Ogle was sleeping on the sidewalk with no pants on, she was given a towel. Ogle was observed unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred. She stated she had been drinking several hours earlier. She appeared to be a danger to herself and the public in her intoxicated condition. Ogle was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Public intoxication/disorderly conduct: Officers were dispatched March 27 to Newport Medical Center for a disorderly male, identified as John Shehee. Upon arrival at hospital by police, Shehee was lying on his back, passed out at the front of the hospital. Security advised he had signed himself out of the ER, goto a cup of coffee and threw the coffee and was screaming and trying to fight with security. Shehee appeared to be under the influence of some form of drug, was unable to control his body movements, unable to stand without assistance, had slurred speech and was unable to stay alert. He was placed under arrest for his own safety and the safety of the public and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Violation of probation/failure to appear: On March 27, Richard Meeks was observed at Sparkle Car Wash on Cosby Highway. Meeks had two active warrants for his arrest out of Cocke County, one for violation of probation and a capias. He was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
