Public intoxication: Police responded March 24 to Terrace Way in regards to an intoxicated male stumbling on the walkway. Contact was made with Keith Grooms, who had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcoholic beverage and could not keep his balance. Grooms stated he drank four quarts of beer. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.

Shoplifting: On March 24 police responded to Walmart for a shoplifting incident. Phillip McCollum was found to have entered the store, take a bottle of $7.48 wine and drank it in the bathroom, then left the store without paying. He was issued a citation and was banned from Walmart.

