Public intoxication: A call was received from dispatch on April 18 of a possible intoxicated female inside the office of Newport Terrace apartments. Contact was made with the female, identified as Julia Busche, she stated she was in the car waiting on her boyfriend to come out of one of the apartments. She could not complete her sentences while speaking and could not control involuntary movements of her body. A syringe was observed laying on the seat beside her. Her boyfriend advised she used narcotics earlier in the day. For her safety and the general public’s safety, Busche was placed under arrest for intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail. While on the way to the jail, she told the arresting officer there was nothing wrong with being high and being high while in public.
Shoplifting: Police were called April 20 to Walmart for a shoplifter. The store’s loss prevention officer advised he had detained three males in the office after having observed them take three packs of Magic playing cards from the shelf and attempt to walk out of the store without paying. Two of the three were juveniles. They were all issued citations for shoplifting and the adult male, Alan Massey, was released. The two juveniles were released to their mothers. The value of the cards taken was $93.
