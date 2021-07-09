Pastor Terry Snodgrass Ailor, age 82 of Newport, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, July 8, 2021.
He was a member & former Sunday school teacher at Cosby Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Snodgrass, Dorothy Snodgrass Ailor, & Dr. Edward Ailor; and his brother, Col. Edward Ailor.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Ailor; sons Doug (Elizabeth) Ailor & Greg (Marcelete) Ailor, Phyllis (Jason) Kerley, Sonja (Roger) Gunter, Tammy Bryant, thirteen grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Lynn Ailor; and special friends, Gary Hartsell & Mitch Fine.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Smoky Mountain Home Health & LeConte Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Cosby Church of God.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the King Jesus Building Fund at Cosby Church of God.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Terry Ailor.
