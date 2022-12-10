Counterfeiting/Forgery: Police were dispatched on Dec. 6 to 102 E. Broadway with a report of a male attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill. The complainant advised the male had vacated the premises prior to NPD arrival, but gave a description and direction of travel. The area was canvassed and a male matching the description was located at Kickliter Dental and contact was made with Thomas Gibson. Gibson was transported to Walgreens and identified. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Shoplifting: On Dec. 6 police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Contact was made with management and the suspect, Elora Raines. The manager stated she observed Raines conceal several items of merchandise and attempt to leave without paying. Rains stated she did conceal the merchandise, valued at $235.25, but stated she was waiting to pay for the items after she figured out if she had enough money. Walmart manager indicated the store wanted to prosecute for the theft and have Raines trespassed from the property. Raines was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Capias warrant: NPD came in contact with Michael Ray Hammond during a Dec. 7 traffic stop, who was showing to have an active capias warrant out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. The warrant was confirmed and Hammond was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Capias warrant: An officer was patrolling Jim Town Road Dec. 7 when Michael Vinson Reid was noticed sitting in a car at the pull off next to the woods. Reid was showing to have an active capias warrant out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. The warrant was confirmed and Reid was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Shoplifting: On Dec. 7 an officer was dispatched to Lowe’s concerning a theft report. Loss prevention employee stated a white female came into the store on Dec. 5 and had taken items valued at $1,092.00. Security camera footage was observed by NPD of the female entering the store and appearing to crouch down and hide from employees while concealing the stolen property inside toolboxes. Employees stated she had been inside the store and surrounding Lowe’s stores around four times. Loss prevention stated the female usually bypasses the checkout counters by saying she has a dog in her car and will return in just a few minutes. The female can be seen placing the items in a newer model black sedan before leaving the parking lot. No warrants have been issued at this time.
