Counterfeiting/Forgery: Police were dispatched on Dec. 6 to 102 E. Broadway with a report of a male attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill. The complainant advised the male had vacated the premises prior to NPD arrival, but gave a description and direction of travel. The area was canvassed and a male matching the description was located at Kickliter Dental and contact was made with Thomas Gibson. Gibson was transported to Walgreens and identified. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

Shoplifting: On Dec. 6 police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Contact was made with management and the suspect, Elora Raines. The manager stated she observed Raines conceal several items of merchandise and attempt to leave without paying. Rains stated she did conceal the merchandise, valued at $235.25, but stated she was waiting to pay for the items after she figured out if she had enough money. Walmart manager indicated the store wanted to prosecute for the theft and have Raines trespassed from the property. Raines was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

