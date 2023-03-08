Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched March 3 to Newport Medical Center for a female under the influence. Security advised the female was pulling her pants down and talking to herself. Officers observed her talking to herself with uncontrollable movements and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant. She was identified as Jennifer Hall and placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for her safety and the public’s without incident. Upon arrival at the jail, he was found to have an active warrant for resisting stop, arrest search, public intoxication and criminal trespass.
DUI/unlawful drug paraphernalia/possession/driving while suspended or revoked: While conducting a property check March 3 at approximately 4 a.m. at Home Towne Laundry a vehicle was observed with the engine running in the parking lot with a male, identified as Willard Jones, slumped over the wheel and drooling. He was awaked and was noted to have a white, powdery residue within his nostrils and had a digital scale and bag containing a white powder on the passenger seat. He identified the substance as cocaine and it weighed .6 grams. He stated he snorted cocaine, took three Xanax pills around 7 p.m. and had fallen asleep after parking his vehicle. He was found to have a suspended license and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. He consented to a blood draw.
Contempt of court: On March 4 police received an anonymous tip that Cassady Watson was staying at Motel 6 and had active arrest warrants, which were confirmed for contempt of court. Watson was located and placed under arrest.
Failure to appear: Officers were dispatched March 3 for a male with warrants. Officers met with the complainant who stated his son, Micah Lamaster, was in the house with warrants. Lamaster jumped out of the window and ran from officers but did stop running when spoken to by police and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Escape warrant: On March 6 an officer made contact with Dannion Niles, who had an active warrant for escape out of Cocke County. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
