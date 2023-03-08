Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched March 3 to Newport Medical Center for a female under the influence. Security advised the female was pulling her pants down and talking to herself. Officers observed her talking to herself with uncontrollable movements and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant. She was identified as Jennifer Hall and placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for her safety and the public’s without incident. Upon arrival at the jail, he was found to have an active warrant for resisting stop, arrest search, public intoxication and criminal trespass.

DUI/unlawful drug paraphernalia/possession/driving while suspended or revoked: While conducting a property check March 3 at approximately 4 a.m. at Home Towne Laundry a vehicle was observed with the engine running in the parking lot with a male, identified as Willard Jones, slumped over the wheel and drooling. He was awaked and was noted to have a white, powdery residue within his nostrils and had a digital scale and bag containing a white powder on the passenger seat. He identified the substance as cocaine and it weighed .6 grams. He stated he snorted cocaine, took three Xanax pills around 7 p.m. and had fallen asleep after parking his vehicle. He was found to have a suspended license and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. He consented to a blood draw.

