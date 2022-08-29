PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 19, Officer Jessy Burgess came across a female who was passed out behind a wheelchair in front of Taco Bell near the roadway while on patrol. Burgess then stopped to check on the female. Burgess stated he woke her up, and while speaking with her, he noticed she was intoxicated. The female, Dawn Couture, stated she “grew up in a junk yard” when the officer asked her where she lived. Couture was unable to answer basic questions, so she was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for the safety of her and the public.

ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 23, Patrolman Eli Suggs observed a Jessica Troxell walking towards Washington Avenue while he was on patrol. Troxell was known to have an active arrest warrant for Capias out of COcke County Sessions Court. The Capias was confirmed to still be active. Troxell was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.

