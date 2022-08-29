PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 19, Officer Jessy Burgess came across a female who was passed out behind a wheelchair in front of Taco Bell near the roadway while on patrol. Burgess then stopped to check on the female. Burgess stated he woke her up, and while speaking with her, he noticed she was intoxicated. The female, Dawn Couture, stated she “grew up in a junk yard” when the officer asked her where she lived. Couture was unable to answer basic questions, so she was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for the safety of her and the public.
ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 23, Patrolman Eli Suggs observed a Jessica Troxell walking towards Washington Avenue while he was on patrol. Troxell was known to have an active arrest warrant for Capias out of COcke County Sessions Court. The Capias was confirmed to still be active. Troxell was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
DUI: On August 23, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Stinnett’s car lot in reference to a male attempting to break in. The Cocke County Sheriff Department also responded due to the attempted break-in occurring in the Carson Springs area. Officer Shelton stated that he made contact with Kevin Klein, who had slurred speech and was having trouble keeping his eyes fully open. An open container of Steel Reserve beer was visible inside of Klein’s vehicle, and a strong odor of alcohol was coming from Klein’s person. Officer Shelton then asked Klein to perform a standard field sobriety test, at which he performed poorly on all given. Kelin was then placed under arrest and gave consent to give a sample of blood to be tested. Priority EMS withdrew the blood sample,and Klein was taken to the Cocke County Jail.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 23, Sergeant Billy Woody responded to Stinnett Chevrolet on the complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Sergeant Woody stated he found Shannon Peck sitting inside of a white Ford SUV. After speaking with Peck, a\officers noticed that she had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person. Peck appeared to be under the influence, and she stated she had drank several beers earlier in the day. Sergeant Woody stated that he felt Peck would be a danger to herself and others if left alone. She was placed under arrest and taken to the Cocke County Jail.
BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Walgreens concerning a shoplifter. Upon arrival, employees directed the officer to the gazebo across the street from the store where the man was sitting. Suggs was able to identify the man as Darrel Cate. Cate stated he had previously been inside Walgreens but denied taking sunglasses. Officer then spoke with Walgreens employee Dakota Ball who identified the sunglasses as the ones taken. Cate is also actively trespassed from Walgreens as of July 2021. Cate consensually emptied his pockets to check for any more stolen property. While doing so, Cate told officers he had a glass pipe commonly used for smoking narcotics rolled up in a sock which he called a “bubble”. Officers located the glass pipe which had white powdery residue on the inside. Cate was placed under arrest for Burglary and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.
MANUFACTURE, DELIVER, SELL SCHEDULE VI: On August 24, Officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Motel 6 in reference to a black SUV parked in the park parking lot with the lights on for approximately 20 minutes. Laughter was able to locate the vehicle upon arrival, and made contact with the driver, Naquine Camber. Camber stated that they were “taking a break while traveling from New York.” The officer noted that a strong odor of marijuana came from the vehicle, and she was able to see what appeared to be marijuana rolled in tobacco wrapper in the driver’s cup holder. Laughter stated she then asked Camber how much marijuana was in the vehicle and he stated “a couple of ounces” and told the officer where it was located. A total of 4.1 ounces of marijuana was separated and packaged in small bags throughout the vehicle. Camber stated that the marijuana belonged to him. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
THEFT: On August 24, Officer Jordan Douglas spoke with the manager of the Newport Walgreens, Rachel Stewart, in reference to a shoplifter. She stated that an unknown female entered the store with John Adam McMahan, whom she was able to identify from purchase records. Stewart became suspicious of the female and began watching her when she noticed the female enter the bathroom with several cosmetic products in her hand. She stated the female then exited the bathroom without the items. Stewart located the empty packages in the trash. A phone number for McMahan was provided, so officers called. He stated that the female was “Michelle McMahan,” and that he would bring her back to be cited. The report states a record check was run for the name and found a female named Gloria Michelle Banks, who was identified as the woman in the security footage from the store. McMahan located the stolen items and returned them to the Newport Police Department but said he did not know where Banks was. The total value of the stolen items was $77.93.
ACTIVE WARRANTS: On August 24, Officer Shane Bower was conducting a traffic stop when he made contact with Joey Shoemaker and Amy Dover. Shoemake was shown to have an active felony warrant. Dover was shown to have 2 active warrants out of Sevier County. Shoemaker and Dover were both placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
BURGLARY/THEFT: On August 24, Officer Chris Silvers was dispatched to Hampton Inn on Cosby Highway in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the victim, Stephanie Hamrick, who stated that while she was away from her room for the day, $100 in cash and about $15 in quarters were stolen from her room. Hamrick stated that she had left her room around 7:45 that morning and returned around 5:30 that evening. Hamrick stated that she was getting ready to do laundry when she picked up her change purse and found it to be empty, and that she had put quarters in it prior to leaving. She stated that she then retrieved her wallet from a zippered pouch on her luggage and found that $100 was also missing. Hamrick stated that no one else had access to her room besides hotel staff, and that housekeeping has been in her room about four times since she had been staying in the hotel.
THEFT: On august 24, Officers were dispatched to Cope Boulevard in reference to a theft of property. Officer Hance stated she came in contact with Candace Foster, who stated that a male she identified had stolen her air mattress and air pump from her tent site. Foster stated that the air mattress was valued at $40.00 and the air pump was valued at $20.00. Foster was told how to obtain a copy of the report for her record.
VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On August 24, Officers received information that Micah Lamaster was at a residence on Myers Circle and had an active felony warrant for his arrest. Officer Shane Bower stated that he and other officers located Lamaster hiding in a bathroom in the residence. Lamaster was taken into custody and taken to the Cocke County Jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On August 25, officer Douglas Jordan responded to a verbal argument at Cricket Wireless in Five Rivers Plaza. Officer Jordan reported that dispatch informed the officers that the caller was an employee of the store that had locked herself in the bathroom out of fear of the situation. On arrival, Officer Jordan spoke with Billy Ray Phillips who stated he was there trying to get a civil matter involving his cell phone account settled and had become irate over the situation. Once inside the store, the officer spoke with the caller Caylor Huggins, who was visibly shaking and upset. She stated that when she told Phillips she could not resolve his problems at the store, he began yelling and threatening her. A witness in the store, Georgetta Lindsey, confirmed the account and was also visibly upset by the incident. Phillips was arrested for disorderly conduct and he and his wife, Holley Ann Phillips, were banned from the store.
THEFT: On August 25, Officers were sent to Walgreens in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arrival, Officer Michael Robey spoke with Ashley Childress who stated that she observed an unknown male take a pack of Twix frozen ice cream bars and leave the store without paying for them. Childress gave officers a tag number which came back to a vehicle registered to a man who resembled the man seen in the store security footage.
THEFT/UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: On August 25, Officer Alex Reese responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arrival, Officer Reese made contact with Heather Ford who stated she was “having a rough time and needed gift cards.” Ford had stolen several items from Walmart and was attempting to leave when Loss Prevention Officer Doug Justice caught her putting the items in her pocket book. Officer Reese reported that Sergeant David Clevenger caught Ford attempting to hide her wallet. The wallet was found to contain two loaded needles containing a clear fluid which Ford stated was methamphetamine. Ford was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: Officers were dispatched to the Newport Community Center for an information report for withholding documents. Officer Leahla Hance spoke with the president of the Cocke County high and middle school swim teams, Mandy Lulo, who stated that the previous president was withholding personal documents for the swimmers. Lulo stated that the documents contained things such as the date of birth, address, phone numbers, and physicals of the members of the swim team. Officer Hance also spoke with Destiney Freeman, who stated it is in the swim teams bi-laws that all personal information should be returned and transferred to the current president’s possession. Freeman also stated that the previous president was withholding the team’s templates and receipts. Officer spoke with the former president and stated that they were “very uncooperative and refused to give any information.”
{p dir=”ltr”}THEFT: On August 26, Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke with a Mr. Herndon, who stated he had been scammed. Herndon stated he had been privately messaging a Facebook profile under the name John Kevin, who had placed an advertisement on Facebook for a house for rent. Herndon stated he paid Kevin $200.00 as a down payment on the house. He was later contacted by the resident of the house who as\divsed him that she currently lives in the house and that Kevin is not her landlord. Herndon stated that Kevin has since blocked him on Facebook and has not refunded the money.
{p dir=”ltr”}GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On August 26, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to a residence in reference to damage to a structure. Upon arrival. Suggs spoke with a Mr. Williams who stated someone had placed stray cats under his trailer. Williams told the officer that the cats have damaged the insulation under his home, and that an unknown individual has been feeding the cats without his permission. Williams valued the damage to the underpinning at 460.00 and was advised that Newport Animal Control is aware of the situation.
{p dir=”ltr”}PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 27, officers were dispatched to the area of Lowe’s in reference to multiple calls concerning a male harassing people in the parking lot. Upon arrival to the area, Officer Paul Weber made contact with the complainant who stated a man had approached him and his girlfriend, started yelling at them, and then chased them through the parking lot as they tried to drive away. Weber stated he was able to observe video footage of Casey Nagy yelling and chasing the complainant’s vehicle. Police then received another call in reference to Nagy who was firing a slingshot behind Marshall’s. Weber stated he made contact with Nagy behind Marshall’s and he was still armed with the slingshot. According to the officer, Nagy appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, and gave bizarre and conflicting statements. Nagy stated he was convinced he observed his girlfriend and that he was trying to get her to come home. Nagy’s girlfriend was confirmed to be in custody of the Cocke County Jail since August 26, 2022. Nagy continued to state that several people were after him and was convinced that every vehicle that drove by him contained his girlfriend and or people that were “hunting” him. Nagy was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
{p dir=”ltr”}THEFT: On August 28, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Suggs spoke with a Mr. Whitlock who stated his vehicle had been taken sometime after 6PM on August 27. Whitlock stated he had caught his payments up on the vehicle earlier in the week but feared the vehicle was possibly repossessed. Officers observed drag marks on the pavement where the vehicle was parked consistent with a vehicle being towed away. Officers observed no broken glass in the area and Whitlock stated he still had all sets of keys to the vehicle. The vehicle is registered to Whitlock’s mother. Mrs. Whitlock spoke with officers over the phone and stated that she did request for the vehicle to be reported stolen. Mr. Whitlock stated the vehicle is financed through Check Into Cash in Newport, and is valued at approximately $8,000.00. Mr. Whitlock stated he would attempt to make contact with Check Into Cash when they open on the next Monday to find if the vehicle had been repossessed. The vehicle had not been entered into NCIC at the time of the report
{p dir=”ltr”}UNDERAGE DWI: On August 26, Officer William Garber stated he visually observed a blue Volvo traveling East on Broadway in front of Walgreens at approximately 41 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted near Food City East and contact was made with the driver Maxim Joynt. Joynt had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol, and the officer stated he could see an open container of Bud Light in the center console of the car, though Joynt is only 20 years old. Joynt was asked to perform some field sobriety tests and he agreed. Joynt opposed performing a walk and turn test and stated that he would fail the test. Joynt also told the officer that he had drunk at least 10 beers.Joynt was read the Tennessee Implied Consent Form and agreed to give a sample of his breath. He blew a .174 blood alcohol concentration, with the legal limit for drivers aged 21 and over being .08. Joynt was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
{p dir=”ltr”}THEFT: On August 27, Officer Justin Shelton spoke with Alan Dotson, the Loss Prevention Associate at Lowe’s. Dotson stated that a possibly identified male had been going to multiple Lowe’s stores, stealing large amounts of copper wire, and selling the stolen merchandise on Facebook. Dotson had a CD disk of video surveillance footage showing the male taking $795.00 worth of copper wire from the Newport store. The CD was turned over to Detective Lamb.
{p dir=”ltr”}POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI/DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE: On August 26, Officer Brandon Cassidy observed a vehicle rolling backwards in the West Broadway left turn lane. Cassidy stated he made contact with the driver who stated his name was Robert Blake and that he did not have his driver’s license with him. Cassidy stated he recognized the driver as Michael Eschelbacher, and when confronted, he admitted that he had given the officer a fake name. Eschelbacher stated he believed he had two active warrants out of Cocke County and does not have a valid Tennessee license. Officer Cassidy stated he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as he took Eschelbacher into custody. He initially stated that the smell was CBD instead of marijuana, but when Officer Cassidy found a bag of suspected marijuana in the vehicle, Eschelbacher admitted that it was not CBD. Eschelbacher was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. His license is currently suspended for Failure to Appear.
{p dir=”ltr”}DRIVING WITH REVOKED LICENSE/REGISTRATION EXPIRED: On August 26, Officer Lindsey Laughter conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired tag decal and a tag showing suspended. The driver, Melissa Hartsell, was found to be revoked for DUI. Hartsell was also found to have a violation out of Cocke County General Sessions Court that was stamped “citation-only”. Hartsell was cited instead of arrested for her warrant as well as expired registration and driving with a revoked license.
{p dir=”ltr”}THEFT: On August 26, Police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a male and female shoplifting. Police were in the parking lot at the time and observed Loss Prevention Officer Doug Justice standing on the sidewalk asking a male and female to stop, but they ignored him and began sprinting toward a vehicle. Officer Paul Weber made contact with both subjects who stated they did walk out of the store with merchandise without paying for it but were “going to pay for it later.” The female, Rachel Surrett, had a Walmart backpack filled with $191.93 worth of clothing. The male, Blake Surrett, was wearing Walmart shoes in which he did not pay for. Justice stated that he observed both subjects concealing the merchandise, and when he confronted them about it, they ran out of the store without purchasing the items. Justice advised officers that Walmart wanted to prosecute both subjects for theft. Both Rachel and Blake Surrett were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
{p dir=”ltr”}VIOLATION OF PROBATION/REMOVAL OF REGULAR DECAL OR PLATE: ON August 27, Patrolman Eli Suggs ran the tag of a vehicle displaying a 2022 sticker but came back showing expired as of September of 2021. He conducted a traffic stop on Cosby Highway and observed the 2022 sticker belonging to a different vehicle number. The driver was identified as Anthony Whitlock, who stated he did not have a valid license and was aware of the incorrectly displayed registration. Whitlock was showing an active arrest warrant for Violation of Probation out of Cocke County. Whitlock was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
{p dir=”ltr”}MULTIPLE CHARGES: On August 27, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Walgreens concerning a male in the bathroom opening unpurchased items. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with employees who pointed out a male walking towards the front food. The male, later identified as Riley Webb, was stopped and asked if he had recently been in the bathroom, to which he confirmed he had. Webb consented to emptying his pockets of its contents but could not produce any form of identification. While attempting to confirm Webb’s identity, Central Dispatch advised that an ID had been located and that Webb was showing several active arrest warrants. Officers attempted to detain Webb for his own safety and the safety of officers. Webb then pushed Officer Shelton away and began to run away from officers through the store. Webb was ordered to stop, and Patrolman Eli Suggs deployed his taser to effect an arrest and stop Webb from escaping. Webb was incapacitated and placed under arrest. While removing Webb from the store the security sensors alerted that Webb still possibly had Walgreens property somewhere in his person. Webb was brought back into the store where he was then patted down and searched. Webb refused to remove his left hand from his pocket after being ordered to do so. He then removed a small black container and a cut pink straw from his pocket. As officers attempted to remove the contents from Webb’s hands, he managed to open the container and eat the contents. Webb was placed on the ground and restrained while the contents of the container were removed from his mouth and away from his reach. The contents of the container were collected by the Newport Police Department. The contents were a pink baggy containing less than one gram of a white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamines, and one and a half pills identified as Buprenorphine. Webb was checked out by Priority EMS who also removed the taser prongs from his body. While onscene, Priority EMS also checked out a female bystander who appeared to have passed out due to the events of this encounter. Webb was transported to the Cocke County Jail and has been trespassed from Walgreens.
{p dir=”ltr”}WINDOW TINTED/VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION: On August 27, Officer Justin Shelton observed a vehicle driving with window tint darker than permitted. Upon stopping the vehicle, Officer Shelton made contact with Kordell Stewart and Amya Munize. Upon checking the tint with the Tennessee Window Tint Comparison Card, the officer was able to confirm the tint was in violation. Stewart was shown to have had an order of protection against him from Munize out of Cocke County. At that time, Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
{p dir=”ltr”}POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI/DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE: On August 27, Officer Justin Shelton responded to a vehicle crash without injuries. Upon arrival, Officer Justin Shelton made contact with Whitney Douglas, whose vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana coming from the cab. Upon asking Douglas about the marijuana smell, she states “she had smoked previously” that day. Douglas was searching in her pocket and pulled out a used syringe. Upon searching the vehicle, Officer Shelton found 3 baggies containing .6 grams of a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. Douglas’ drivers license was suspended out of Cocke County, and she did not have insurance. Douglas was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
{p dir=”ltr”}THEFT/SHOPLIFTING: On August 27, officer LIndsey Laughter was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. The suspect, identified as Michael Henderson, attempted to take a tent and other camping items past all points of sale without payment. The total of the items was $161.08. Officer Lughtr issues Henderson a citation in lieu of arrest.
{p dir=”ltr”}DUI: On August 28, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Tractor Supply in regards to a possible intoxicated male running into parking lot posts. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with Jack Hertz, who was sweating profusely and told Officers he “had taken a valium earlier.” Hertz also requested emergency medical staff because he “needed another valium.” Officer Shelton asked Hertz to perform standard field sobriety tests, at which he performed poorly on all given. Hertz was then read the Tennessee Implied Consent Form, and he agreed to provide a sample of blood. Priority EMS service arrived on scene and withdrew blood. Hertz was placed under arrest and was transported to Cocke County Jail.
