Destruction/damage/vandalism of property: Officers were dispatched on Nov. 18 to 447 West Broadway in reference to a vehicle break-in. The caller, an employee of the store (Citgo), stated a male had attempted to break the front driver side window of her vehicle with a rock. The caller stated she was inside preparing to open the store when she heard a loud banging. She looked on the surveillance cameras and saw a male outside wearing a brown jacket, black backpack and riding a bicycle. She believes the male was the same who was found passed out next to the store about a month ago. The male was previously identified as Joey Shoemaker by officers at the time. The caller’s vehicle showed visible damage to the front driver-side window and black plastic trim piece. She estimated damage to be about $300.

Fraud offenses: Officer responded on Nov. 18 to Family Inn on Cosby Highway in regard to a credit card not being returned. The complainant stated she let Dannion Niles take her debit card to purchase cigarettes and he withdrew $345 and never returned the card. Upon contacting Niles by phone he stated he did take the money and the card was in his friend’s car but could not tell where the friend lives or works. Niles was asked to meet the officer to return the card and money multiple times and he failed to do so.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.