Destruction/damage/vandalism of property: Officers were dispatched on Nov. 18 to 447 West Broadway in reference to a vehicle break-in. The caller, an employee of the store (Citgo), stated a male had attempted to break the front driver side window of her vehicle with a rock. The caller stated she was inside preparing to open the store when she heard a loud banging. She looked on the surveillance cameras and saw a male outside wearing a brown jacket, black backpack and riding a bicycle. She believes the male was the same who was found passed out next to the store about a month ago. The male was previously identified as Joey Shoemaker by officers at the time. The caller’s vehicle showed visible damage to the front driver-side window and black plastic trim piece. She estimated damage to be about $300.
Fraud offenses: Officer responded on Nov. 18 to Family Inn on Cosby Highway in regard to a credit card not being returned. The complainant stated she let Dannion Niles take her debit card to purchase cigarettes and he withdrew $345 and never returned the card. Upon contacting Niles by phone he stated he did take the money and the card was in his friend’s car but could not tell where the friend lives or works. Niles was asked to meet the officer to return the card and money multiple times and he failed to do so.
Violation of probation: On Nov. 18 an officer responded to Cocke County Probation and Parole in regard to a male having an active warrant for James Shelton. Shelton was then placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Violation of probation: On Nov. 18 an officer was dispatched to Cocke County Probation and Parole concerning a male, William Davis, inside the building with an active arrest warrant. He was confirmed to have a warrant and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Shoplifting/Drug narcotic offenses: Police were dispatched on Nov. 18 to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting. The loss prevention officer had the suspect, Timothy Moore, in his office speaking with him. He said Moore concealed a hat and sweatshirt and tried to leave the store without making a purchase. Moore did admit to the theft and upon recovering the stolen merchandise from him, police located .5 grams of methamphetamine, a glass narcotics pipe, two used baggies containing white residue and a butane lighter. Walmart indicated it wanted to prosecute Moore for the theft of merchandise valued at $41.66. Moore was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Larceny: An officer was dispatched Nov. 18 to Love’s Travel Center in reference to an employee getting “scammed” by a customer. The cashier stated an unknown black male came into the store and had her ring up some grapes and a $350 Visa prepaid gift card. She stated the male used another card for payment, but the card didn’t actually process. She stated that total loss after the card activation fee was $360.21.
Motor vehicle theft: On Nov. 19 an officer responded to Love’s Travel Center in regard to a stolen vehicle being found. Upon arrival, contact was made with Mr. Trent who stated his truck was stolen last night. It was confirmed through dispatch the vehicle was reported stolen out of Hamblen County. Trent stated his ex-girlfriend, Randi Hipsher, sent him a text message that it had been left at Love’s. Trent said he suspected her of taking it because she had the only other key. No damage was reported to the vehicle. Upon checking the security camera footage, the cameras did not cover the sport of the truck’s location.
Motor vehicle theft/larceny: Police were dispatched Nov. 19 to 415 Woodlawn Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant, Robin Henderson, stated she was delivering groceries at a family member’s house and left the vehicle running in the driveway. She stated when she took a load of groceries into the house and returned, the vehicle was gone. She stated it was a white 2020 Honda CRV with an opossum sticker on the passenger side window with the words “I’m a good kitty.” She valued the vehicle at $35,000 and inside the vehicle was her Motorola cell phone, valued at $500, $100 of groceries as well as a Michael Kors purse valued at $400, her house keys, work keys, wallet and debit card.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property: On Nov. 19 central dispatch advised the Cocke County Sheriff Dept. was involved in a vehicle pursuit entering the city limits on Epley Road. The suspect, William Penn, was seen fleeing from law enforcement and entered the parking lot of Lowe’s. Penn drove his vehicle through the closed gate of Lowe’s, causing damage. Penn was apprehended and taken into custody after fleeing from the vehicle. Lowe’s management responded to the scene and estimated the damage at around $20,000. Lowe’s indicated it did want to prosecute for the damages.
Domestic assault: During a traffic stop on Nov. 19 of Levi Jones on W. Hwy 25/70 at Jack’s Fitness Center, a check of his license showed an active warrant out of Jefferson County for domestic assault. The warrant was confirmed and Jones was placed under arrest and transported to Rest Haven Cemetery where Jefferson County took custody of Jones.
Shoplifting: Police were dispatched to Walgreens in reference to an active shoplifter still inside the store. Upon arrival, Michael Arnold was observed standing in the store matching the description given. Arnold was asked if he had any property that belonged to Walgreens and he stated no. He was then asked about a pack of $6.99 razors that belonged to Walgreens and he stated yes and pulled out the pack of razors from his pants pocket. He said he forgot about them and was planning to purchase the razors. Walgreens’ manager (the witness) stated Walgreens wanted to prosecute and have him trespassed from the property. He was placed under arrest and notified in writing of the trespass from Walgreens.
Violation of probation: On Nov. 20 police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a possibly intoxicated female hitting her head against the toothpaste rack. Dispatch also advised she kept nodding off in the toothpaste aisle and had a small child with her. Contact was made with Samantha Boykin and her 5-year-old daughter and Boykin’s friend in the toothpaste aisle. Boykin did appear to be under the influence of narcotics as she kept losing her balance, continuously dropped items and had to use the shelves to keep from falling. It was learned she did have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation and was placed under arrest. Her friend was granted custody of the child with Boykins’ permission after police determined her friend was not under the influence. Boykin was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex and a referral was made to the Dept. of Children Services.
General information complaint: Police were sent Nov. 21 to 416 9th Street on a report of a person being on the property who wasn’t supposed to be there. Contact was made with Sharon Manning at the property who immediately put attorney Bill Leibrock on her speaker phone. He alleged over the phone that she has the right to be at the property and she was there to ensure power was on at the house so pipes would not freeze. Manning was told to leave the property. Police had been told in the past she was not to be there, so court records were retrieved from chancery court and records showed the executor of the estate to be Bruce Hill, an attorney in Seveirville. Manning stated she had Hill’s permission to be at the house, but was told until there was proof of that sent to the NPD, she would be charged with trespassing if she was back at the house.
Drug narcotic offenses: On Nov. 21 a male was observed who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in Marshall’s parking lot. In plain view a metal tin with a filter in it commonly used for narcotics was observed next to the driver, later identified as Harold Hadaway. A plastic baggie was also observed in the open ash tray that appeared to contain narcotics. The officer opened the driver’s side door and woke up Hadaway and had him exit the vehicle. There was an open syringe in his seat. The plastic baggie was retrieved and it contained a brown, powdery substance that Hardaway said was heroin. Hardaway was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail. Upon searching his wallet, one Suboxone strip was located.
