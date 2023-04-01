Prostitution/theft/disorderly conduct/public intoxication: Police were dispatched March 29 to the truck parking lot of Weigel’s in reference to a disorderly female. Contact was made with the complainant and suspect, Amber Perry, who was sitting inside the complainant’s truck screaming and yelling at the top of her lungs and thrashing around inside the truck. The complainant, Kenny Hall, stated Perry had taken $140 from his wallet and said when he confronted her she only returned $60 and became belligerent and started yelling and screaming. Perry said she took money from the wallet without permission but gave the money back upon request. She stated she was an “escort” and told Hall she would provide sexual acts in exchange for money, but stated she had no intention of actually performing sexual acts. Perry was observed to behave irrationally and go from speaking clearly to screaming uncontrollably. She appeared to be under the influence of a CNS stimulant and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Violation of probation/violation of sex offender registry: While patrolling the area of West Broadway on March 30, James Shelton, who was known to have active warrants out of Cocke County, was observed in Ace Hardware. Warrants for violation of probation and violation of sex offender registry were confirmed and Shelton was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Contempt of court: While assisting on a warrant service March 30, contact was made with Drury Whitlock inside Ace Hardware, who was known to have active warrants out of Cocke County. The warrants were confirmed and he was placed under arrest without further incident.
Public intoxication: When patrolling the area of Melton Avenue on March 30, a male was observed staggering in the roadway. The male’s pants were halfway down, exposing his buttocks. The male was identified as Anthony Roberts. He had slurred speech and trouble keeping balance. Roberts stated he drank alcohol and used illegal narcotics the previous night. He was a danger to himself and others while walking on a public roadway in his intoxicated condition. Roberts was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Assault: Police were dispatched March 30 to Newport Medical Center regarding a security guard being assaulted in the parking lot. Contact was made upon arrival with Kenneth Harris, who had blood on his security jacket and an injury to his finger. He stated Tonya Weathers had entered the hospital with an open laceration to her wrist and was roaming the hospital, pouring blood everywhere. Harris said he attempted to get Weathers to check-in multiple times resulting in blood transfer from her wounds. Harris stated he wanted to prosecute Weathers for assault. Weathers had left the hospital as a passenger in a blue Honda and Harris provided the license plate number. A BOLO went out and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office located Weathers in or near Parrottsville. She was treated for her injuries back at Newport Medical Center and then remained in custody at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: Police responded March 30 to a shoplifter at Walmart. Mark Houge was observed by Walmart employees taking numerous sleeves and packages of sports cards, placing them inside a tote, then zip tying the tote closed. He was then seen going to the self-checkout and scanning the tote to pay for it but did not attempt to pay for the cards inside the tote. He tried to leave the store but was stopped by police on the sidewalk outside the front doors. He admitted to putting the cards in the tote. He was cited into court for theft under $1,000. The sports cards totaled $511.74, which were all recovered and returned to Walmart.
