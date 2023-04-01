Prostitution/theft/disorderly conduct/public intoxication: Police were dispatched March 29 to the truck parking lot of Weigel’s in reference to a disorderly female. Contact was made with the complainant and suspect, Amber Perry, who was sitting inside the complainant’s truck screaming and yelling at the top of her lungs and thrashing around inside the truck. The complainant, Kenny Hall, stated Perry had taken $140 from his wallet and said when he confronted her she only returned $60 and became belligerent and started yelling and screaming. Perry said she took money from the wallet without permission but gave the money back upon request. She stated she was an “escort” and told Hall she would provide sexual acts in exchange for money, but stated she had no intention of actually performing sexual acts. Perry was observed to behave irrationally and go from speaking clearly to screaming uncontrollably. She appeared to be under the influence of a CNS stimulant and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Violation of probation/violation of sex offender registry: While patrolling the area of West Broadway on March 30, James Shelton, who was known to have active warrants out of Cocke County, was observed in Ace Hardware. Warrants for violation of probation and violation of sex offender registry were confirmed and Shelton was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.