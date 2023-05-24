DUI: Officers were called to Taco Bell on May 18 regarding a male and female passed out in the drive-thru. Two people advised the driver that was passed out, later identified as Homer Jones, had been awakened but passed out again. He was observed to have slurred speech and failed field sobriety testing. He was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Cocke County Jail. He had three prior DUI charges in 2016, 2013 and 2012. The passenger, identified as Holly Stuart, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. She was found to be the registered owner of the vehicle and was charged with DUI by allowance.

Aggravated assault/aggravated burglary/vandalism: Officers responded May 18 to 644 Cityview Drive for a dispute. Dior Nathan was outside the residence and was told to speak with officers while another went inside the residence to speak with the other parties involved. All stated that Nathan came to the residence because his girlfriend was there. All three stated Nathan broke into the residence and assaulted her by choking her. Damage was observed to the door in the carport and bruising and marks consistent with choking were observed on the victim. Also, while on scene, the tires on one of the witness’ cars were noted to have been slashed and were flat. Nathan was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

