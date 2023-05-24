DUI: Officers were called to Taco Bell on May 18 regarding a male and female passed out in the drive-thru. Two people advised the driver that was passed out, later identified as Homer Jones, had been awakened but passed out again. He was observed to have slurred speech and failed field sobriety testing. He was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Cocke County Jail. He had three prior DUI charges in 2016, 2013 and 2012. The passenger, identified as Holly Stuart, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. She was found to be the registered owner of the vehicle and was charged with DUI by allowance.
Aggravated assault/aggravated burglary/vandalism: Officers responded May 18 to 644 Cityview Drive for a dispute. Dior Nathan was outside the residence and was told to speak with officers while another went inside the residence to speak with the other parties involved. All stated that Nathan came to the residence because his girlfriend was there. All three stated Nathan broke into the residence and assaulted her by choking her. Damage was observed to the door in the carport and bruising and marks consistent with choking were observed on the victim. Also, while on scene, the tires on one of the witness’ cars were noted to have been slashed and were flat. Nathan was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Warrant: On May 19 police came into contact with Bobby Adkison who was found to have an active capias warrant out of Cocke County. Adkison was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Public intoxication: Police were dispatched May 19 to Kenjo Market at 1004 Cosby Highway regarding a male who was unconscious and possibly had overdosed. The male, later identified as Chester Newton, 49, was unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and had shallow breathing. The officer administered one dose of Narcan and began sternum rubs. He became conscious after about 30 second and denied taking any medication or drinking alcohol. However, he appeared to be under the influence and was taken into custody and transferred to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched May 19 for a female passed out in the front of First Christian Church. Upon arrival, Ethel Ogle, 48, was observed to be sleeping on one of the church benches with a strong smell of alcoholic beverage about her person. Once awakened, she admitted to drinking beer earlier in the day. She was observed to have slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. She appeared to be a danger to herself and others, was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Domestic assault: Police were dispatched May 19 to Time Out Travel Center regarding a domestic dispute. Officers were advised a male, identified as Jimmy Carnal, 44, was currently smashing the windshield of girlfriend’s car. The complainant advised she Carnal had gotten into an argument while driving. She stated Carnal was drunk and he ripped the car stereo from her vehicle, then started smashing her windshield. She further stated Carnal grabbed her hand and physically ripped one of the rings from her finger and threw the ring out the window. She stated when she pulled into the gas station Carnal fled to their rented room at Relax Inn. Contact was made with Carnal and his hand had several open lacerations and was covered in blood. He denied assaulting the complainant bud did admit to the other allegations. He was placed under arrest for domestic assault.
Possession/aggravated assault/vandalism: On May 20 a vehicle was observed traveling on Highway 25/70 with both tail lights broken. A traffic stop was made. The passenger of the vehicle, Michael Crowe, was found to have four warrants out of Cocke County, including for aggravated domestic assault and vandalism under $1,000. Permission to search the vehicle was granted by the driver. A small plastic baggie in the backseat floorboard behind Crowe was found, containing .3 grams of suspected cocaine as well as a baggie containing 1.21 grams of suspected crack cocaine. Also in the back seat was a clear vial containing four oxycodone pills, two Xanax bars and one Suboxone pill. Another small baggie in the back seat contained three 800mg Gabapentin pills and one 400 mg Gabapentin pill. Crowe stated all of the narcotics belonged to him. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Possession/driving while license suspended: While patrolling the area of West Main and McCabe Avenue on May 20, a vehicle was spotted pulled in beside the vacant Rhyne Clock Company building. Contact was made with Ace Green and a consented search of the vehicle found .55 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in the center console. His driver’s license was found to be suspended and he admitted to driving there. He was placed under arrest and transported without further incident to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Police responded May 20 to a domestic issue. The complainant stated he and his girlfriend, Zoey Shelton, had been arguing and when he went out on the porch to calm down she grabbed his arm and bit his bicep. A bruise was visible. Shelton was located on Cherokee Drive and she stated she did “nip” him on his bicep. At that time she was placed under arrest and transported to the Cock County Jail Annex without further incident.
Public intoxication/motor vehicle theft/contempt of court: Police were dispatched 615 Myers Circle on May 21 regarding a suspicious vehicle possibly concerning a drug transaction in the road. Brandon Lovell was observed leaning into a vehicle occupied by John Barrett and Heather Atwell. Barrett had an active arrest warrant for failure to pay child support and was placed under arrest. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Sevier County. Barrett stated he was purchasing the vehicle. Inside the vehicle a bag containing 1.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found as well as a syringe, digital scale and empty baggies. Barrett said the methamphetamine belonged to him. Atwell was clearly under the influence and had slowed, slurred speech, then switching to quick body movements and fast speech. She admitted to taking Suboxone earlier in the evening. She was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public intoxication/DUI: Police were dispatched May 21 to the West End Liquor Store regarding a physical altercation between two males. The witness stated one of the males had a head injury and was leaving the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop ensued. The driver, Mickie Phillips, had a laceration to his head and was bleeding heavily. His wife, Diana Brown was the front seat passenger and their 4-year-old daughter was sitting in the backseat. A strong smell of alcohol was coming from inside the vehicle. Phillips stated he “flipped off” the driver of another vehicle that had cut him off and pulled alongside the road and a physical altercation took place. He states a black male with dreadlocks and a white exited the vehicle and the black male pushed him down and Brown was outside the vehicle yelling for them to stop. Phillips was evaluated by EMS and declined further care. Officers attempted to locate the other vehicle unsuccessfully. Both Phillips and Brown admitted to drinking and Phillips performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and Brown was placed under arrest for public intoxication. A DCS referral was made.
Shoplifting: Police responded May 21 to Walmart regarding a shoplifter that was being detained. The store’s loss prevention manager stated he observed Crystal Marie Sellers, whom he had at the office, push a buggy of merchandise valued at $171.10 out of the south entrance of the store. Sellers was cited and banned from the store after signing a ban notice.
Theft/public intoxication: Police were dispatched May 21 to the parking lot of the Newport Medical Center regarding an active theft. The witness stated she observed two men take a Weedeater from the back of a pickup and stated one of them dropped it on 4th Street when she yelled at him. William Callicott was located nearby and matched the description of one of the men and was identified by the witness after he was escorted back to the scene. Callicott stated he did take it out of the pickup but only to see what brand it was and then ran off with it because he got scared when the witness yelled at him. He stated the other suspect was Shawn Burger. Burger was located a short time later intoxicated inside the Newport Medical Center parking garage. Both were placed under arrest.
